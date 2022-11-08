ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nieto family selling Champaign restaurant group to Green Street Realty owner

CHAMPAIGN — A group of well-known Champaign restaurants is about to change hands.

CRS Hospitality, a company owned by Green Street Realty owner Chris Saunders, will acquire the downtown Champaign restaurants Jupiter’s Pizzeria and Billiards, Cowboy Monkey, Guido’s Bar & Grill, Seven Saints and Barrelhouse 34, plus Jupiter’s at the Crossing and Billy Barooz at the Village at the Crossing complex in southwest Champaign, from Nieto Enterprises and CMT Ventures, a company founded by Carlos Nieto, Marco Nieto and Tifani Moot.

The transaction, set to be completed in mid-December, will include 15 properties in all, along with the seven restaurants, according to Realtor Jill Guth of Guth & Associates, who represented the seller.

The sale price is not being disclosed, she said.

“I am excited about the opportunity to grow our restaurant/bar business to include these outstanding locations,” Saunders said.

He said he’s enjoyed working with Carlos Nieto and his team and expects a smooth ownership transition.

“My goal is to continue to operate the businesses with the same level of detail and integrity that the Nieto family has for years,” Saunders said.

CRS Hospitality already owns and operates several Champaign restaurants, among them City Center, Illini Inn, The Ribeye and Taco John’s, along with Chophouse on Main in Mahomet and two Culver’s franchises in Nebraska.

Carlos Nieto said his family feels it’s the right time to transfer ownership to CRS Hospitality.

“We have dedicated the past 25 years to growing our businesses, creating a welcoming environment for our patrons and providing a safe and equitable working environment for all of our employees,” Carlos Nieto said. “We are honored and lucky to have worked with so many amazing people over the decades. But now it is time for us to step back and focus on new adventures and endeavors.”

Champaign Planning and Development Director Bruce Knight said the Nieto family has played an important role in the revitalization of the city’s downtown.

“It started with Jupiter’s, and they basically did a ton of the work themselves and put sweat equity into the building and made a success of it, and it gradually expanded from there,” he said.

City officials haven’t spoken to Saunders about the properties being purchased, so they don’t know what his plans are for them, Knight said.

Guth said Champaign properties included with the transaction (with multiple parcels at some addresses) include:

  • 2 E. Main St.
  • 6 Taylor St.
  • 30-32 Chester St.
  • 105-107 N. Market St.
  • 115, 119, 121 W. Washington St.
  • 406 N. Randolph St.
  • 107-109 N. Walnut St.
  • 202-204 N. Neil St.
  • 2501, 2513, 2521 Village Green Place.

