Read full article on original website
Related
WKRN
Bill Lee speaks after winning re-election for governor in Tennessee
Bill Lee speaks after winning re-election for governor in Tennessee (AP) Bill Lee speaks after winning re-election for governor …. Bill Lee speaks after winning re-election for governor in Tennessee (AP) Man charged in 2020 murder of Montgomery County restaurant …. Man charged in 2020 murder of Montgomery County restaurant...
Tennessee Election Results: Gov. Bill Lee wins reelection | November 8, 2022
The Associated Press has declared that Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has been reelected.
Tennessee Election Results: 5th U.S. Congressional District | November 8, 2022
Andy Ogles has won the newly redrawn 5th Congressional district for Tennessee that was previously represented by Rep. Jim Cooper.
Davidson County, TN Election Results: November 8, 2022
Election results for the races in Davidson County, Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
Rep. John Rose will lead new Tennessee District 6
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Now holding a piece of Nashville, Rep. John Rose will hold his seat in Congress, according to early voting totals. Vote totals show a 60% lead from Rose. He faces Democrat Randal Cooper. "My family and I are thankful for the support our community has...
actionnews5.com
Legislation filed to criminalize public drag performances in Tennessee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New legislation filed by a state senator regarding the LGBTQ+ community is looking to criminalize drag performances in public settings. The bill groups drag performers with other adult cabaret performers, such as exotic dancers, topless dancers, or strippers and would make it a misdemeanor for first offense and felony on the second offense for participating in such behavior.
Voters approve alcohol referendums in November elections
A number of middle Tennessee communities will have new spirits after approving ballot measures for the sale of alcohol in their corporate boundaries.
Rutherford County, TN Election Results: November 8, 2022
Election results for races in Rutherford County, Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
Tennessee remains deep red after the election, but here are the blue spots
The result from Election Night are in and Republicans ruled the night in Tennessee, but a look at some areas shows that not all areas turned red.
State Rep. Barbara Cooper, who passed in October, won her election. So what happens next?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee State Rep. Barbara Cooper, who passed away in October, won the race Tuesday for Tennessee House District 86. So what happens next?. The Shelby County Election Commission said Cooper’s name remained on Tuesday’s ballot after her unexpected death Oct. 25, 2022, “as mandated by state law.” Now, a special election will be held to fill her seat. When that happens will be determined by Gov. Bill Lee when he issues a Writ of Election.
Tennessee Tribune
Is the State Trying to Take Over TSU?
You would think that everyone associated with Tennessee State University would be ecstatic at the unprecedented enrollment of students this year but that doesn’t seem to be the case. It appears as if some Tennessee lawmakers in our legislature are questioning the influx of proud and anxious students excited about attending TSU which is considered a premier starship HBCU in our nation. Maybe unbeknown to some of TSU critics that TSU is a well respected starship university recognized and respected throughout the country for its prolific and stellar alumni making significant gains in all areas of achievement throughout the country and the world. TSU is unapologetically a force to be reckoned with despite what many feel is a movement by many of our very own Tennessee lawmakers to bring it down.
wmot.org
Tennessee voters pass amendment barring mandatory union fees
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee voters have approved a change to the state Constitution that reinforces the state’s existing “right-to-work” law. The law, among other things, frees workers from being required to pay union dues. Tennessee has had a so-called right-to-work law on the books since 1947, and the outcome of Tuesday’s referendum doesn’t change how the existing law works.
Tennessee Election Results: Amendments | November 8, 2022
Track election results for the four amendments on the ballot in Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
wgnsradio.com
Election Results for Tuesday, November 8th, 2022
Rutherford County incumbents had a big election day on November 8th. State Representatives Tim Rudd, Charlie Baum, Dr. Bryan Terry and Mike Sparks were all returned to office. Robert Stevens defeats Jeff Crum in the new state house seat, District 13. In the State Senate race, incumbent Dawn White easily...
Tennessee Election Results: Key races to watch | November 8, 2022
Track election results in some of the key races for Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
wkyufm.org
Republicans flip Kentucky’s last Democratic-held legislative seat in the central time zone
When the Kentucky General Assembly convenes January 3rd, there will be no Democrats serving counties in the central time zone. The change comes after the defeat of two-term Representative Patti Minter. Minter was first elected to the Bowling Green-based 20th House district in 2018, filling the seat occupied for more than forty years by former House Speaker Jody Richards.
Tennessee voters approve all 4 constitutional amendments
WATE 6 is providing live election results of voting on the 4 Tennessee Constitutional amendments.
wilsonpost.com
Nashville mayor's office announces tax deal for $75M Fairgrounds Speedway renovation
(The Center Square) — The Nashville mayor’s office presented to the Fair Board the tax deal for a $75 million renovation of the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway in hopes of bringing a NASCAR race back to the site. The Fair Board will be asked to vote on the lease,...
Efforts to fix Nashville's wrong election ballots backfires, officials recognize
Initially, the Davidson County Election Commission thought about 212 voters were impacted. Now the number is up to 438.
wgnsradio.com
The Value of Property Throughout Rutherford County has Increased by Almost 450% in Ten Years
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) Rutherford County’s growth rate has exceeded that of other counties in the Volunteer State, according to Rutherford County Assessor Property Rob Mitchell…. Mitchell said the growth locally has been fueled by location and prices…. The total appraised value of properties throughout Rutherford County has increased by almost...
Comments / 0