The theme song artists from the first season of the By the Grace of the Gods anime are coming back for more. The official website revealed performers for By the Grace of the Gods season 2, which will have MindaRyn returning to perform opening theme song “Way to Go,” while Azusa Tadokoro returns to perform ending theme song “Drum-Shiki Tansaki” (“Drum-Ceremony Probe”).

7 HOURS AGO