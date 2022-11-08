ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

otakuusamagazine.com

By the Grace of the Gods Season 2 Welcomes Returning Theme Song Artists

The theme song artists from the first season of the By the Grace of the Gods anime are coming back for more. The official website revealed performers for By the Grace of the Gods season 2, which will have MindaRyn returning to perform opening theme song “Way to Go,” while Azusa Tadokoro returns to perform ending theme song “Drum-Shiki Tansaki” (“Drum-Ceremony Probe”).
otakuusamagazine.com

Japan Debuts Its Own Kawaii Tom and Jerry Cartoon

Today, November 11, is Cheese Day in Japan, and to mark the occasion, a cute cartoon about a mouse is debuting. Well, actually, it’s a cute cartoon about a mouse and a cat. You may have heard of them: they’re called Tom and Jerry. The American cartoon Tom...
otakuusamagazine.com

The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses Anime Touches Down in April 2023

Following up on September’s announcement, more information is here for the TV anime adaptation of Kouji Seo’s The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses manga, AKA Megami no Café Terrace. The latest update came through with a teaser trailer, a look at its key cast and staff members and plans for a premiere in April 2023.
otakuusamagazine.com

Dark Gathering Anime Gets Spooky with New Trailer and More

An anime adaptation was announced for Kenichi Kondo’s 2019 horror manga Dark Gathering in July, and the latest update is here with more information. In addition to a trailer and key visual, we now know more about the cast and staff behind it. As previously announced, Hiroshi Ikehata (TONIKAWA:...

