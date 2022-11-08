Barry McCarthy, Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) chief executive officer, continues to say the bike and rowing machine company will turn the corner or has begun to do so. It is not that he is dodging the truth. The fact is that there is no evidence to show he is correct. Peloton’s situation worsened as it disclosed earnings for the most recent quarter. Investors trashed the company’s shares, then they recovered slightly on comments by McCarthy that the figure showed Peloton was “making significant progress.” Not so.

