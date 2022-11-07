There’s no marathon quite like an action-packed shonen movie marathon, and VIZ Media now has everything you need in the form of the new Bleach: 4-Film Collection release on Blu-ray, DVD and digital. Starting November 15, you’ll be able to get your hands on the set containing four must-own features from the anime adaptation of Tite Kubo’s Shonen Jump series, so read on for a closer look at what’s inside.

