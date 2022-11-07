Read full article on original website
Related
otakuusamagazine.com
Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan Drama Returns with New Visual, Cast
The live-action TV drama adaptation of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure spinoff Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan has a third season on the way, and a new key visual and cast members have been revealed ahead of the December premiere of new episodes. Episode 7 of the series will adapt Thus Spoke...
otakuusamagazine.com
THE MARGINAL SERVICE Delivers the Goods as Original TV Anime
You don’t get much more straightforward than the debut key visual for THE MARGINAL SERVICE, an upcoming original TV anime from Studio 3Hz. Details on the plot are pretty much nonexistent, but we do have info on the main staff and some of the cast members getting in on the revealing fun.
otakuusamagazine.com
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Announced
An advance screening of the That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime anime film was just held in Japan, and with it came news of more TV anime on the horizon. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 is officially in the works, with more details to come in the future.
otakuusamagazine.com
Four Bleach Movies Come Together in One Set on Home Video
There’s no marathon quite like an action-packed shonen movie marathon, and VIZ Media now has everything you need in the form of the new Bleach: 4-Film Collection release on Blu-ray, DVD and digital. Starting November 15, you’ll be able to get your hands on the set containing four must-own features from the anime adaptation of Tite Kubo’s Shonen Jump series, so read on for a closer look at what’s inside.
otakuusamagazine.com
The Vampire Dies in No Time Manga Takes Month Off for Author’s Health Concerns
Itaru Bonnoki’s The Vampire Dies in No Time manga is about to go on another brief break. According to the latest issue of Akita Shoten’s Weekly Shonen Champion magazine, the series will go on hiatus for roughly one month as a result of the author’s health concerns.
otakuusamagazine.com
Sword Art Online Last Recollection Game Announced for the West
Since November 6, 2022 was the in-universe day that the Sword Art Online game launched—eventually trapping 10,000 players in its life or death adventure—a bunch of announcements have been timed for this week. In addition to the new film, a new game titled Sword Art Online Last Recollection was revealed, and it’s coming to the west in 2023.
otakuusamagazine.com
Naoko Yamada to Helm New Science SARU Anime Film
If you’ve been wondering what acclaimed director Naoko Yamada will be doing next, some light was shed on her future projects in a recent interview with Anime News Network. Next up for Yamada—who previously helmed features like A Silent Voice and TV anime such as The Heike Story—is another feature film with anime studio Science SARU.
otakuusamagazine.com
Tales of Symphonia Remastered Set for February 17 Launch
Fans of the Tales RPG series will soon get to relive the timeless adventure of Tales of Symphonia thanks to the upcoming remastered version, and we now have a release date. Bandai Namco Entertainment America announced plans to bring the enhanced version to PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch on February 17, 2023.
otakuusamagazine.com
New Mashle: Magic and Muscles Trailer Tells Us More About Cast
The anime adaptation of Mashle: Magic and Muscles will come out sometime next year, and a trailer has dropped that includes info on voice actors. While we already knew that Chiaki Kobayashi has been cast as Mash Burnedead, the trailer announces that Reiji Kawashima will play Finn Ames, Kaito Ishikawa will play Lance Crown, Takuya Eguchi will play Dot Barrett, and Reina Ueda will play Lemon Irvine.
otakuusamagazine.com
The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses Anime Touches Down in April 2023
Following up on September’s announcement, more information is here for the TV anime adaptation of Kouji Seo’s The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses manga, AKA Megami no Café Terrace. The latest update came through with a teaser trailer, a look at its key cast and staff members and plans for a premiere in April 2023.
otakuusamagazine.com
Kaguya-sama is Already Prepared for Christmas in Anime Film Visuals
A Kaguya-sama: Love is War anime film was previously announced, and it’s currently set to premiere just in time for the holidays. The cast of the anime adaptation of Aka Akasaka’s series is already prepared for Christmas as a result, as showcased in a new set of character visuals highlighting the movie’s December 17 premiere.
otakuusamagazine.com
Bocchi the Rock! Has Encouraging Lessons for Introverts
This season’s Bocchi the Rock! is a cute musical romp for fans of all sorts of anime. Like rock music? Like hobby anime? Just feel a bit shy and wish someone understood? Hitori Gotoh and her new friends in Kessoku Band have you covered. That last one in particular really shines through, as Hitori learns a lot about what she can do out in the world.
otakuusamagazine.com
Animate Ikebukuro, World’s Biggest Anime Shop, Reopens in March
Animate is Japan’s biggest chain of anime stores, and while there are Animate shops all around the country, the biggest is found in Ikebukuro, Tokyo. In fact, after its grand reopening this March 16, it’ll be the world’s biggest anime shop, according to Animate. The reopening marks...
otakuusamagazine.com
The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess Anime Reveals Ending Artists
The full title of the show is The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess and the Genius Young Lady, but who could possibly fit that in a reasonable headline? Not us! The yuri isekai TV anime is based on the light novels of the same name, and a fresh update is here to announce the show’s ending theme song details and reveal a new trailer.
otakuusamagazine.com
Arrest Made Over Bootleg Shonen Jump Issue with Dragon Ball Debut
A 30-year-old man in Japan says that he recently bought a copy Weekly Shonen Jump for 180,000 yen (approximately $1,230). That’s a lot more than your average issue of Shonen Jump, but the price was so high because this issue happened to be the fifty-first issue from 1984, which had the very first chapter of the manga Dragon Ball.
otakuusamagazine.com
Nintendo Looking Past Video Games As It Expands
Nintendo is best known as a video game company, but President Shuntaro Furukawa indicated in a recent online presentation that the company is very interested in expanding. And they hope their expansions will bring more people to their video games. The upcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie, plus Nintendo theme parks...
Comments / 0