Studio Ghibli Premieres Star Wars Short Featuring Grogu
A few days ago, Studio Ghibli started releasing some not-so-subtle teases about a partnership with Lucasfilm, and it ended up resulting in a Star Wars short by the revered anime studio. -Zen- Grogu and Dust Bunnies was swiftly revealed after the teasers, and we didn’t have to wait long to see the final results.
Four Bleach Movies Come Together in One Set on Home Video
There’s no marathon quite like an action-packed shonen movie marathon, and VIZ Media now has everything you need in the form of the new Bleach: 4-Film Collection release on Blu-ray, DVD and digital. Starting November 15, you’ll be able to get your hands on the set containing four must-own features from the anime adaptation of Tite Kubo’s Shonen Jump series, so read on for a closer look at what’s inside.
By the Grace of the Gods Season 2 Welcomes Returning Theme Song Artists
The theme song artists from the first season of the By the Grace of the Gods anime are coming back for more. The official website revealed performers for By the Grace of the Gods season 2, which will have MindaRyn returning to perform opening theme song “Way to Go,” while Azusa Tadokoro returns to perform ending theme song “Drum-Shiki Tansaki” (“Drum-Ceremony Probe”).
The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess Anime Reveals Ending Artists
The full title of the show is The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess and the Genius Young Lady, but who could possibly fit that in a reasonable headline? Not us! The yuri isekai TV anime is based on the light novels of the same name, and a fresh update is here to announce the show’s ending theme song details and reveal a new trailer.
The Vampire Dies in No Time Manga Takes Month Off for Author’s Health Concerns
Itaru Bonnoki’s The Vampire Dies in No Time manga is about to go on another brief break. According to the latest issue of Akita Shoten’s Weekly Shonen Champion magazine, the series will go on hiatus for roughly one month as a result of the author’s health concerns.
Japan Debuts Its Own Kawaii Tom and Jerry Cartoon
Today, November 11, is Cheese Day in Japan, and to mark the occasion, a cute cartoon about a mouse is debuting. Well, actually, it’s a cute cartoon about a mouse and a cat. You may have heard of them: they’re called Tom and Jerry. The American cartoon Tom...
The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses Anime Touches Down in April 2023
Following up on September’s announcement, more information is here for the TV anime adaptation of Kouji Seo’s The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses manga, AKA Megami no Café Terrace. The latest update came through with a teaser trailer, a look at its key cast and staff members and plans for a premiere in April 2023.
