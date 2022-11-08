Read full article on original website
Tropical Storm Lisa forecast to become hurricane; Martin forms
The next named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season would be Nicole.
NHC now tracking 2 tropical waves off Florida, US. Hurricane Martin grows even larger
The National Hurricane Center is now tracking four systems in the Atlantic basin, including two tropical waves off the southeastern coast of the U.S. The tropical wave closest to Florida currently has a 30 percent chance for development over the next five days. AccuWeather forecasters noted that areas from the Caribbean to the southwestern...
Hurricane Roslyn strengthens to a Category 4 while heading towards Mexico before landfall this weekend
Forming off the western coast of Mexico, Hurricane Roslyn has strengthened into a major Category 4 storm and is expected to make landfall this weekend, forecasts show.
Subtropical Storm Nicole updates: Could make landfall as a hurricane in Florida
NEW YORK — A number of severe weather alerts are now in effect along Florida's east coast as Subtropical Storm Nicole makes its way toward the Sunshine State. The National Weather Service has warned that Nicole could be as strong as a hurricane when it arrives in eastern Florida late Wednesday.
Homes are collapsing into the ocean in Florida. Here's what's behind the dangerous situation
Homes and buildings are collapsing into the ocean in Florida and authorities have issued warnings to evacuate some areas as Nicole pushes a huge volume of ocean water onshore.
Scottish Couple Flees from their Florida Home After Seeing Alligators and Sharks on Streets
A Scottish couple fled their home in Florida with their children after seeing alligators and sharks swarming the streets when Hurricane Ian ravaged the state in late September. The said family reportedly lost their new and uninsured house when the Category 4 storm brought strong winds and severe flooding due...
Storm Nicole: Moment 18ft wave dwarfs fishing pier
A huge 18ft wave crashed over a fishing pier in Florida hours before Storm Nicole made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on Thursday (10 November).Footage shows the 976ft long Deerfield Beach International Fishing Pier, located close to Fort Lauderdale, dwarfed amid a rare November storm.More than 100,000 customers were left without power across Florida early on Thursday, shortly after the hurricane made landfall.The National Weather Service has warned that strong winds, dangerous waves and heavy rains will continue over a large area, despite Nicole being weakened back into a tropical storm.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Transformer explodes in Miami as Tropical Storm Nicole hits FloridaBuilding submerged by water after collapsing on Florida beach amid Storm NicoleTropical Storm Nicole hits Florida sending floodwater gushing through St Augustine
Hundreds of Thousands of Frogs Descend on Florida Town After Hurricane Ian: ‘Frogmageddon’
A Florida neighborhood in Edgewater is currently being overrun by hundreds of thousands of frogs following Hurricane Ian. Some residents are calling it a “frogmageddon,” and they’re wondering where these amphibians have come from, Fox Weather reports. Over the past few nights, local Kelly White has increasingly...
Gov. DeSantis issues emergency declaration for 34 counties ahead of storm Nicole
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an emergency declaration Monday for 34 counties — including Miami-Dade and Broward — that are in the potential path of Subtropical Storm Nicole.
North Carolina Beach Turns Into Jellyfish Swamp as Thousands Wash Up
Cannonball jellyfish can wash up en masse due to seasonal population blooms, resulting in thousands being seen on beaches.
Roslyn Expected to Become Hurricane
Tropical Storm Roslyn is expected to reach hurricane strength before making landfall on Mexico’s west coast this weekend, bringing torrential rains and threats of flash floods. The storm is expected to bring as much as 8 inches (20 centimeters) of rainfall to the region, which could lead to flash...
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails That Cost Big Money. Find...
Tropical Storm Lisa Projected to Become Hurricane, Make Landfall Wednesday
This storm quickly formed over the last few days, and now it aims for landfall.
Remnants of Nicole Hitting All Day Friday
‘We didn’t think it would be this bad’: Beachfront homes in small Florida community washed away by Hurricane Nicole
CNN — Trip Valigorsky’s beachfront home in a tight-knit community in Volusia County, Florida had been in his family for nearly 15 years before it was washed away this week, as the dangerous storm surge and powerful winds caused by Hurricane Nicole swept across Florida. “This home was...
See Palm Beach County power outage map as Hurricane Nicole impacts Florida
Power outages are expected across parts of Florida's east coast as Hurricane Nicole moves into the area. As of about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Florida Power and Light reported the following number of households without electricity: Palm Beach County: 3,330 or about 0.4% of the power company’s total customer count of 767,390 ...
Central Florida schools close as Nicole approaches
ORLANDO, Fla. — Volusia County Schoolssaid administrative offices and schools are going to be closed both Wednesday and Thursday as preparation for Tropical Storm Nicole is underway. The district also said no school-sponsored activities will occur on Wednesday and Thursday. Osceola Public Schools announced Tuesday that they would be...
Tropical Storm Nicole: Florida closing 12 campgrounds in Pasco, Citrus and Sumter counties
As Tropical Storm Nicole barrels toward Florida’s east coast, 12 state-managed campgrounds in Pasco, Citrus and Sumter counties will close at 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to an announcement by the Southwest Florida Water Management District. The district, which helps operate public lands for millions of Floridians across 16 counties,...
Nicole went from subtropical storm to a tropical storm, but is there a difference?
MIAMI - Nicole went from being a subtropical storm to a tropical storm, but are they different or the same thing? They are different but similar in some ways. They are both low pressure centers that can eventually become hurricanes but one is a completely warm core and the other is a mix of both warm and cold. So let's take a look at them and add one more low pressure system, extratropical. Extratropical Storms These are non-tropical lows that are attached to either a cold front, a warm front, or an occluded front. We see them on...
Teachers and business owner who died of carbon monoxide poisoning at Mexico City Airbnb brought light to those around them, families say
Families of three Americans who died from carbon monoxide poisoning in a rented residence in Mexico City ahead of Dia de Los Muertos -- or Day of the Dead -- celebrations identified them as two New Orleans teachers and the owner of a Virginia Beach-based candle business.
