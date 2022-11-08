ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Storm Nicole: Moment 18ft wave dwarfs fishing pier

A huge 18ft wave crashed over a fishing pier in Florida hours before Storm Nicole made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on Thursday (10 November).Footage shows the 976ft long Deerfield Beach International Fishing Pier, located close to Fort Lauderdale, dwarfed amid a rare November storm.More than 100,000 customers were left without power across Florida early on Thursday, shortly after the hurricane made landfall.The National Weather Service has warned that strong winds, dangerous waves and heavy rains will continue over a large area, despite Nicole being weakened back into a tropical storm.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Transformer explodes in Miami as Tropical Storm Nicole hits FloridaBuilding submerged by water after collapsing on Florida beach amid Storm NicoleTropical Storm Nicole hits Florida sending floodwater gushing through St Augustine
