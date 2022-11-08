MIAMI - Nicole went from being a subtropical storm to a tropical storm, but are they different or the same thing? They are different but similar in some ways. They are both low pressure centers that can eventually become hurricanes but one is a completely warm core and the other is a mix of both warm and cold. So let's take a look at them and add one more low pressure system, extratropical. Extratropical Storms These are non-tropical lows that are attached to either a cold front, a warm front, or an occluded front. We see them on...

