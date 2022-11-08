Multimillionaire former ambassador is locked in inheritance dispute over future of 18th century Wotton House

The mystery surrounding the disappearance of Lord Lucan is back in the news, following claims by a facial recognition expert an elderly man in Australia is an exact match for the alleged killer.Lord Lucan’s name, and the case, have remained in the public consciousness decades after his unexplained disappearance in 1974. But how much do we know about the aristocrat, who continues to fill column inches 23 years after he was legally declared dead? Below we look at the key figures in one of the most notorious disappearing acts in history. Who is Lord Lucan? Richard John Bingham...

4 DAYS AGO