Bjork delivers with goal, poise in his NHL debut for Blue Jackets
Defensemen from Sweden made it a memorable first game by becoming just seventh CBJ player to score in his debut. Marcus Bjork likes to cook dinner for teammates, loves music (in particular house music that is popular in his native Sweden) and supports Manchester City in his off time. Those...
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Stars
John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (7-5-2) are home on Sunday to take on Peter DeBoer's Dallas Stars (8-5-1) for their Military Appreciation Game presented by Toyota. Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 1:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The...
Nuts & Bolts: Lightning get a rematch with the Caps
The Bolts will try to avenge Friday's loss to Washington when the teams meet at AMALIE Arena. Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Capitals on Sunday. When: Sunday, November 13 - 7 p.m. ET. Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL. TV coverage: ESPN (check...
Jets' point streak snapped at seven with loss to Flames
"We have to match their intensity no matter what the situation is." Twice the Winnipeg Jets battled back against a desperate Calgary Flames squad on Saturday night, but they couldn't find the magic a third time, as the Jets fell 3-2 at Scotiabank Saddledome. The loss snaps Winnipeg's seven-game point...
3 Takeaways: Islanders Shut Out by Coyotes
Missed shots prove costly as Islanders are shut out 2-0 by Arizona. The New York Islanders were shut out for the second time this season in a 2-0 loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday. Ilya Sorokin allowed just one goal on the power play early in the third, to...
GAMEDAY: Jets at Kraken
The Winnipeg Jets wrap up their third set of back-to-backs tonight as they take on the Seattle Kraken. After last night's game in Calgary, the Jets won't hold a morning skate, so stay tuned for the Three Storylines as well as any line-up information as it comes available. -- Mitchell...
Devils Lines Finding Individual Identities | FEATURE
As New Jersey is looking for four productive lines, the Devils are seeing identities forming with each group of three. 'If it's not broken, don't fix it' is a common saying that fits with the Devils right now. Over their nine straight wins, New Jersey has started each of its last eight games with the same lines and pairings. Playing with four productive lines is a goal of every team, and the Devils reaping the benefits of that consistency early this season.
Parise, Islanders rally to defeat Blue Jackets in OT
Wins it at 39 seconds; Nelson scores twice for New York. Zach Parise netted the overtime winner, Brock Nelson scored two times, helping the Islanders earn a 4-3 win over the Blue Jackets in overtime. 04:59 •. Zach Parise scored 39 seconds into overtime to give the New York Islanders...
5 TAKEAWAYS: Oilers 4, Panthers 2
SUNRISE, Fla. -- Suffering their first regulation loss of the season on home ice, the Florida Panthers put forth a strong effort in a 4-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers at FLA Live Arena on Saturday. Winners in three of their last five games, the Panthers now sit at 8-6-1.
Will Oettinger be back between the pipes against San Jose?
The Stars have some questions heading into a Friday matchup with the San Jose Sharks. Goalie Jake Oettinger returned to practice Thursday after missing four games with a foot injury, and could be available to play. Denis Gurianov missed practice with an upper body injury and is likely out for Friday, opening the door for rookie Matej Blumel to make his NHL debut.
RECAP: Red Wings' third-period rally comes up short in 4-3 loss to Kings
Dominik Kubalik and captain Dylan Larkin each scored a power-play goal for Detroit, which trailed, 4-2, early in the third period. After pulling goalie Alex Nedeljkovic for an extra skater late in regulation, Filip Hronek's goal brought the Red Wings within one with 2:01 remaining, but they weren't able to record the equalizer before the final horn sounded.
Wild goalie prospect scores long-distance goal in AHL game
Wallstedt, 2021 first-round pick, fires one 178 feet into dead center of empty net. Clearly 37 saves and an assured victory wasn't enough for Minnesota Wild goalie prospect Jesper Wallstedt, so he decided to score an empty-net goal. With 37 seconds to play in an American Hockey League game against...
PIT@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens host the Penguins at the Bell Centre tonight. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Head coach Martin St-Louis' squad is coming off an impressive 5-2 win over the Canucks on Wednesday night at the Bell Centre. Nick Suzuki, Arber Xhekaj and Kirby Dach put Montreal ahead 3-0 by the time the contest was just 12:23 old, and the Canadiens never looked back. Mike Hoffman lit the lamp in the middle frame, before Dach added his second tally of the night to cap the scoring in the third period. Sam Montembeault made 31 saves to record his third win of the season. St-Louis was deprived of Josh Anderson and Juraj Slafkovsky's services for the game as both were serving suspensions for boarding. Anderson is eligible to return tonight, while Slafkovsky has one contest left to serve.
Rantanen has goal, three assists, Avalanche defeat Hurricanes
DENVER -- Mikko Rantanen had a goal and three assists, and the Colorado Avalanche defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-1 at Ball Arena on Saturday. Rantanen has 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) during a five-game point streak. "He was great," Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. "Physical, hard on pucks, playing...
Blue Jackets spoil Tortorella return to Columbus with Flyers
COLUMBUS -- The Columbus Blue Jackets ended a five-game losing streak and spoiled the return of former coach John Tortorella to Nationwide Arena, defeating the Philadelphia Flyers 5-2 on Thursday. Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and two assists, Boone Jenner scored twice, and Zach Werenski had a goal and an...
3 Takeaways: Islanders Beat Blue Jackets 4-3 in Comeback Win
Zach Parise scores OT winner, Brock Nelson scores a pair of goals as Islanders rally from three deficits for 4-3 win. Zach Parise scored the OT winner 39 seconds into the extra frame on Saturday night, as the New York Islanders scored a 4-3 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets at UBS Arena.
NHL On Tap: Capitals visit Lightning for rematch
Canucks try to find footing against Bruins; Rangers need strong effort before road trip. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the six games Sunday. Capitals have momentum entering rematch...
CHL Notebook: Blues prospect Bolduc thriving in QMJHL
Forward improving all parts of game after subpar training camp with St. Louis. Future NHL stars are developing in the Canadian Hockey League this season. Each week, NHL.com highlight a few of the top NHL-affiliated prospects in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, the Ontario Hockey League and the Western Hockey League.
How to watch Stars vs. Sharks: Live stream, game time, TV channel
What you need to know about Friday's game between the Dallas Stars and the San Jose Sharks at American Airlines Center. Game 14: Dallas Stars (8-4-1, 17 points) vs. San Jose Sharks (3-8-3, 9 points) When: Friday, November 11 at 7:30 p.m. CT (19:30) Where: American Airlines Center - Dallas,...
CBJ activate F Joona Luoto and assign to Cleveland Monsters
The Columbus Blue Jackets have activated Joona Luoto off the Injured/Non-Roster list and assigned the forward to the Cleveland Monsters, the club's American Hockey League affiliate, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. Luoto, 25, who signed a one-year, two-way NHL/AHL contract as a free agent with the...
