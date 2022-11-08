ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

DeMarcus Cousins eyeing surprising reunion with former team

In a year in which Tom DeLonge has already returned to Blink-182, another improbable reunion may be upon us. Former four-time All-Star big man DeMarcus Cousins indicated this week in a post to his Twitter page that he is interested in returning to his old team, the Sacramento Kings. Cousins was replying to a suggestion from Kings writer Carmichael Dave that the team bring in Cousins as a backup big.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Golf Digest

Jordan Poole pulled up to Monday’s Warriors game rocking the most ridiculous NBA accessory ever: a puppy

Jordan Poole has had a rough start to the NBA season, most notably taking a Kermit Washington killshot from teammate Draymond Green that stopped the basketball world in its tracks. Not only was it a bad look for Green, but also Poole, who didn’t even get his hands up before he came to on his ass. If you’re going to talk trash, you better be ready to defend yourself, bro.
WASHINGTON, CA
Hoops Rumors

Dwight Howard signs with Taiwan team Taoyuan Leopards

Longtime NBA center Dwight Howard has signed a contract with a Taiwanese team, the Taoyuan Leopards, Shams Charania of The Athletic tweets. Howard played 60 games with the Lakers last season, including 27 starts. He became a free agent after the season and remained unsigned before the overseas opportunity came along.
WASHINGTON STATE
Yardbarker

Magic Johnson Says 'Especially Karl Malone Didn't Want' Him To Play In The NBA Because He Had HIV: "You Could Have Just Said That To Me!"

Magic Johnson went through a unique struggle to end his career after he was diagnosed to be HIV positive in the early 90s. The Lakers legend was far from done with basketball at this point, but the disease had a huge stigma surrounding it. Despite attempting a comeback later in his life, for all intents and purposes, Magic's career essentially ended following the Dream Team run.
hotnewhiphop.com

Draymond Green Confronts Fan Courtside: Watch

Draymond Green had a little spat with a fan recently. By now, everyone who watches the NBA should know that Draymond Green is one of the more vocal players in the league. He is always dishing out trash talk and he doesn’t mind getting into altercations. One just has to look at how he handled Jordan Poole to understand what we mean.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Bob Myers makes public hint to Steve Kerr on James Wiseman’s role with Warriors

Jonathan Kuminga and Anthony Lamb served as de facto backup centers in Monday night’s much-needed victory over the Sacramento Kings, the biggest departure among the Golden State Warriors’ highly anticipated rotation changes following a winless five-game road trip. Steve Kerr quickly deviated from his pre-planned bench lineups after the reserves coughed up another early lead, though, making Draymond Green and Kevon Looney the Warriors’ full-time centers in the second half and leaving Kuminga on the bench entirely.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Hoops Rumors

NBPA objects to Nets' conditions of reinstatement for Kyrie Irving

The players union has objections to the six conditions that the Nets are requiring Kyrie Irving to meet before he can resume playing, writes Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe. NBPA vice president Jaylen Brown said the union will likely file an appeal on Irving’s behalf. Brown calls the conditions unreasonable and points out that social media posts aren’t addressed in the collective bargaining agreement.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC Sports

Jayson Tatum had a great comeback for Ja Morant's late-game chirp

What motivates Jayson Tatum to deliver in the clutch? Ja Morant found out the hard way Monday night. Boston led Memphis by one point when the Grizzlies fouled Tatum with 2.2 seconds remaining, needing the Celtics star to miss one or both free throws to have a chance of winning in regulation. So, as Tatum stepped to the free throw line, Morant tried to get in his head with some trash talk.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Suns, Jae Crowder Situation Unchanged per Report

The dynamic between the Phoenix Suns and power forward Jae Crowder continues to form interesting twists and turns despite absolutely no movement from either side about resolving the current situation. The two sides of the story have been heard about what exactly transpired over the summer, but both the Suns...
PHOENIX, AZ
ESPN

Zach LaVine's 30 points pace Bulls past Raptors 111-97

CHICAGO -- — Zach LaVine scored a season-high 30 points and the Chicago Bulls coasted to a 111-97 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Monday night. LaVine, who didn't play in Sunday's nine-point loss at Toronto because of injury management on his knee, scored the Bulls' first nine points of the fourth quarter before committing his fifth foul with 7:26 left.
CHICAGO, IL
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Hits LeBron With A Stern Reality Check

Stephen A. Smith isn’t impressed with LeBron right now. Stephen A. Smith is one of the most opinionated men in sports media. When he gets on your case, you better be certain it is going to be an epic rant. Smith has a knack for going viral, and he also has an amazing ability when it comes to being hyperbolic, as well as hilarious.
Larry Brown Sports

Isiah Thomas has sharp message for Michael Jordan

Isiah Thomas is once again yelling into the wind about Michael Jordan. Speaking recently at the 2022 Abu Dhabi NBA Games, The Basketball Hall of Famer Thomas was asked about his feud with his longtime rival Jordan as well as the portrayal of Thomas in the ESPN documentary “The Last Dance.” Rather than brushing it off, he responded with a sharp message for Jordan.
The Spun

Look: Blockbuster Lakers, Warriors Trade Suggested

ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith has suggested some interesting trades over the past few years. His latest suggestion might be his most ambitious ones yet. Smith said the Los Angeles Lakers should trade All-Star forward Anthony Davis to the Golden State Warriors in exchange for Draymond Green and Klay Thompson.
LOS ANGELES, CA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Portland Trail Blazers Josh Hart’s Wife, Shannon Phillips

Josh Hart emerged as the hero for Portland Trail Blazers in their victory over the Miami Heat on November 7. His entire support system, including his friends, family, and fellow athletes, has greatly appreciated his tireless work. Talking of his family, Josh Hart’s wife, Shannon Phillips, was encouraging and appreciative as usual. She was quick to post appreciation stories about her husband. Half of the couple’s lifetime has been spent together. The high school sweethearts have remained together through life’s ups and downs. Fans are interested to know the NBA pro’s family. So we delve deep into his wife’s background in this Shannon Phillips wiki.
PORTLAND, OR
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
959K+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy