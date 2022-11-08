Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Stephen Curry Wants The Warriors To Make Changes If They Want To Be A Serious Team
Stephen Curry urges the Golden State Warriors to make some changes in their game after almost losing the game against the Sacramento Kings.
DeMarcus Cousins eyeing surprising reunion with former team
In a year in which Tom DeLonge has already returned to Blink-182, another improbable reunion may be upon us. Former four-time All-Star big man DeMarcus Cousins indicated this week in a post to his Twitter page that he is interested in returning to his old team, the Sacramento Kings. Cousins was replying to a suggestion from Kings writer Carmichael Dave that the team bring in Cousins as a backup big.
Golf Digest
Jordan Poole pulled up to Monday’s Warriors game rocking the most ridiculous NBA accessory ever: a puppy
Jordan Poole has had a rough start to the NBA season, most notably taking a Kermit Washington killshot from teammate Draymond Green that stopped the basketball world in its tracks. Not only was it a bad look for Green, but also Poole, who didn’t even get his hands up before he came to on his ass. If you’re going to talk trash, you better be ready to defend yourself, bro.
Dwight Howard signs with Taiwan team Taoyuan Leopards
Longtime NBA center Dwight Howard has signed a contract with a Taiwanese team, the Taoyuan Leopards, Shams Charania of The Athletic tweets. Howard played 60 games with the Lakers last season, including 27 starts. He became a free agent after the season and remained unsigned before the overseas opportunity came along.
Yardbarker
Magic Johnson Says 'Especially Karl Malone Didn't Want' Him To Play In The NBA Because He Had HIV: "You Could Have Just Said That To Me!"
Magic Johnson went through a unique struggle to end his career after he was diagnosed to be HIV positive in the early 90s. The Lakers legend was far from done with basketball at this point, but the disease had a huge stigma surrounding it. Despite attempting a comeback later in his life, for all intents and purposes, Magic's career essentially ended following the Dream Team run.
Anthony Davis Seemingly Takes A Shot At Rob Pelinka And Jeanie Buss Because He's Being Played Out Of Position
Anthony Davis does not like playing center.
Julius Erving On His Infamous Fight With Larry Bird In 1984: "I Just Extended My Arm To Hold Him Back And It Ended Up Sliding To His Neck."
NBA legend Julius Erving once explained the buildup to his infamous brawl against Larry Bird in 1984.
Donovan Mitchell continues to score big, but Cleveland Cavaliers lose to Sacramento Kings
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points and the Sacramento Kings overcame another big performance by Donovan Mitchell to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 127-120 on Wednesday night. Mitchell scored 38 points on 16 of 28 shooting as the Cavaliers lost their second in a row following an eight-game...
3 Trade Ideas For Suns After Cam Johnson Injury News
Some events are seismic, same in the NBA. They’re the type of events that make people say “this changes everything”. The dissolution of the Soviet Union. The invention of the printing press. The first slicing of a loaf of bread. These are events that changed the world.
Yardbarker
Devin Booker Had Some Words For the Timberwolves Bench During Win: “We Don’t Play Iso Basketball”
The Phoenix Suns had an all-around great game against the Minnesota Timberwolves in a 129-117 sound win last night. Devin Booker led the way with 32 points and 10 assists all without Chris Paul and Cam Johnson on the court. Throughout the second half, Booker had some choice words for...
hotnewhiphop.com
Draymond Green Confronts Fan Courtside: Watch
Draymond Green had a little spat with a fan recently. By now, everyone who watches the NBA should know that Draymond Green is one of the more vocal players in the league. He is always dishing out trash talk and he doesn’t mind getting into altercations. One just has to look at how he handled Jordan Poole to understand what we mean.
Bob Myers makes public hint to Steve Kerr on James Wiseman’s role with Warriors
Jonathan Kuminga and Anthony Lamb served as de facto backup centers in Monday night’s much-needed victory over the Sacramento Kings, the biggest departure among the Golden State Warriors’ highly anticipated rotation changes following a winless five-game road trip. Steve Kerr quickly deviated from his pre-planned bench lineups after the reserves coughed up another early lead, though, making Draymond Green and Kevon Looney the Warriors’ full-time centers in the second half and leaving Kuminga on the bench entirely.
NBPA objects to Nets' conditions of reinstatement for Kyrie Irving
The players union has objections to the six conditions that the Nets are requiring Kyrie Irving to meet before he can resume playing, writes Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe. NBPA vice president Jaylen Brown said the union will likely file an appeal on Irving’s behalf. Brown calls the conditions unreasonable and points out that social media posts aren’t addressed in the collective bargaining agreement.
NBC Sports
Jayson Tatum had a great comeback for Ja Morant's late-game chirp
What motivates Jayson Tatum to deliver in the clutch? Ja Morant found out the hard way Monday night. Boston led Memphis by one point when the Grizzlies fouled Tatum with 2.2 seconds remaining, needing the Celtics star to miss one or both free throws to have a chance of winning in regulation. So, as Tatum stepped to the free throw line, Morant tried to get in his head with some trash talk.
Yardbarker
Suns, Jae Crowder Situation Unchanged per Report
The dynamic between the Phoenix Suns and power forward Jae Crowder continues to form interesting twists and turns despite absolutely no movement from either side about resolving the current situation. The two sides of the story have been heard about what exactly transpired over the summer, but both the Suns...
ESPN
Zach LaVine's 30 points pace Bulls past Raptors 111-97
CHICAGO -- — Zach LaVine scored a season-high 30 points and the Chicago Bulls coasted to a 111-97 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Monday night. LaVine, who didn't play in Sunday's nine-point loss at Toronto because of injury management on his knee, scored the Bulls' first nine points of the fourth quarter before committing his fifth foul with 7:26 left.
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Hits LeBron With A Stern Reality Check
Stephen A. Smith isn’t impressed with LeBron right now. Stephen A. Smith is one of the most opinionated men in sports media. When he gets on your case, you better be certain it is going to be an epic rant. Smith has a knack for going viral, and he also has an amazing ability when it comes to being hyperbolic, as well as hilarious.
Isiah Thomas has sharp message for Michael Jordan
Isiah Thomas is once again yelling into the wind about Michael Jordan. Speaking recently at the 2022 Abu Dhabi NBA Games, The Basketball Hall of Famer Thomas was asked about his feud with his longtime rival Jordan as well as the portrayal of Thomas in the ESPN documentary “The Last Dance.” Rather than brushing it off, he responded with a sharp message for Jordan.
Look: Blockbuster Lakers, Warriors Trade Suggested
ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith has suggested some interesting trades over the past few years. His latest suggestion might be his most ambitious ones yet. Smith said the Los Angeles Lakers should trade All-Star forward Anthony Davis to the Golden State Warriors in exchange for Draymond Green and Klay Thompson.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Portland Trail Blazers Josh Hart’s Wife, Shannon Phillips
Josh Hart emerged as the hero for Portland Trail Blazers in their victory over the Miami Heat on November 7. His entire support system, including his friends, family, and fellow athletes, has greatly appreciated his tireless work. Talking of his family, Josh Hart’s wife, Shannon Phillips, was encouraging and appreciative as usual. She was quick to post appreciation stories about her husband. Half of the couple’s lifetime has been spent together. The high school sweethearts have remained together through life’s ups and downs. Fans are interested to know the NBA pro’s family. So we delve deep into his wife’s background in this Shannon Phillips wiki.
Hoops Rumors
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
959K+
Views
ABOUT
Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.https://www.hoopsrumors.com/
Comments / 0