ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Man arrested after Cruz hit with beer can at Astros parade

By Olafimihan Oshin
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kCgw2_0j33bSfX00

Texas authorities arrested a man Monday who allegedly hit Sen. Ted Cruz (R) with can of beer during the Houston Astros’ World Series parade.

In a tweet on Monday , the Houston Police Department (HPD) said an unidentified man, aged 33, threw a beer can at the senator, who was on a parade float on the 2400 block of Smith Street in Houston.

Authorities said the beer car struck Cruz in his “chest/neck area” and that he “did not require medical attention.”

“Nearby HPD officers arrested the male without further incident.  He was taken to jail and faces assault charges,” the department said in its tweet, adding that it will release the suspect’s name when formal charges are filed.

The Hill has reached out to Cruz’s office for comment.

A slew of videos surfaced on social media Monday showing Astros fans booing Cruz, who was alongside his family and friends in the championship parade.

In one of the videos , a bystander in the parade can be seen throwing a can of beer at Cruz, who blocks it with his hand. Cruz’s security detail and authorities then look to see which fan threw the beverage at Cruz.

The Cruz incident comes as political violence has become an important issue ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections. In a Politico-Morning Consult poll published Monday , 8 out of 10 Americans said they are concerned about political violence in the country.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband, Paul Pelosi, was the victim of a brutal home intruder attack last month when a man entered the couple’s San Francisco residence with a hammer, saying he was looking for the top House Democrat.

Paul Pelosi, who suffered severe head injuries from the attack , was recently released from the hospital after spending a week recovering.

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) publicly condemned the incident involving Cruz, saying, “We are a country of voting not violence.”

“Don’t throw beer or commit violence against someone you politically disagree with,” Swalwell said in a tweet.

The Astros, led by second baseman Jose Altuve and third baseman Alex Bregman, defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 on Saturday to clinch their second World Series title in five years.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Brother, sister arrested for Hattiesburg shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – On Monday, Hattiesburg police arrested a brother and sister in connection to a shooting on Martin Luther King Avenue. Police said the shooting happened on Sunday, November 6. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance, and they later learned a vehicle had been shot. There were no injuries. Police said they […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Customers warning after Mississippi baker fails to deliver

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — Dorothy Johnson and her husband danced their way into their sixth year of marriage with a memorable anniversary party in their backyard. However, there’s one part Johnson wishes she could forget. “I had a cake lady supposed to be bringing my cake. Her name was Tam,” Johnson said. “She never did […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
thecomeback.com

Arrested Astros fan gets brutally honest about attacking senator

The Houston Astros rallied from a 2-1 World Series deficit to defeat the Philadelphia Phillies last week. It was the second Astros’ championship in six years and their first championship since the controversial 2017 title. That would normally be something to celebrate for Astros fans. However, one fan couldn’t...
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

‘I know, I’m an idiot’: Man arrested for throwing can at Ted Cruz during Astros World Series parade

A man has been arrested for throwing a can of White Claw at Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz during an Astros World Series victory parade. Joseph Halm Arcidiacono, 33, now faces a charge of aggravated assault for throwing the can of hard seltzer at Mr Cruz, according to Law & Crime. The senator was standing up in the back of a military vehicle and waving at parade attendees in celebration of the Houston Astros winning the World Series. “HPD made one arrest during today’s victory parade,” Houston Police tweeted on Monday afternoon. “A male, 33, threw a beer...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Astros Player Has Hilarious Comment On Jeremy Pena’s Popularity

The Houston Astros got a chance to celebrate their World Series title on Monday as fans poured into the streets of downtown Houston to salute their team at the championship parade. At the center of the Astros’ run was shortstop Jeremy Pena. Pena was given the shortstop job after...
HOUSTON, TX
WJTV 12

Second suspect arrested in Hattiesburg double homicide

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police charged a second suspect in connection to last week’s double homicide. Police said Jordan Willis, 19, of Hattiesburg, turned himself in to officers on Monday, November 7. He was charged with tampering with physical evidence in connection to the double homicide. According to investigators, additional charges are pending for […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Woman killed in Warren County crash identified

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was killed in a crash in Warren County on Tuesday, November 8. Vicksburg Daily News reported the crash happened in the 3500 block of Tiffentown Road just after 11:00 a.m. The victim was identified as 57-year-old Katherine Gaines, of Warren County. She died at the scene. The cause of […]
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Woman dies after shooting on Watkins Drive in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Police said the woman who was injured in a Jackson shooting last week died from her injuries on Monday, November 7. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart identified the victim as Lucie Tanner. She died from her injures at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson. Deputy Police Chief Deric […]
JACKSON, MS
Click2Houston.com

9 Astros players nominated for All-MLB team; Click here to vote

HOUSTON – HEY HOUSTON! These superstar Astros players need our help making the All-MLB team this year. Nine Houston Astros players are nominated for the 2022 season including Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez, Alex Bregman, Cristian Javier, Ryan Pressly, Kyle Tucker, Framber Valdez, Justin Verlander, and the World Series MVP Jeremy Peña.
HOUSTON, TX
WJTV 12

Suspects identified in fatal Warren County shooting

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace identified the two other individuals allegedly involved in a fatal shooting on October 30. Vicksburg Daily News reported the shooting happened around 1:00 a.m. at the Apple Orchard apartments on Blossom Lane. One person, 17-year-old Cameron D. Jefferson, died and a second person was injured. Pace […]
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

43K+
Followers
23K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy