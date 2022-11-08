ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Here’s why Powerball numbers weren’t drawn Monday night

By Alix Martichoux, Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire, Matthew Knight
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qKzuT_0j33a32U00

(NEXSTAR) — If you were patiently waiting for Monday night’s Powerball numbers to be drawn, you had to wait longer than usual.

The Powerball drawing wasn’t announced on time Monday night due to a technical issue, the Multi-State Lottery Association said in a statement. The winning numbers were finally announced after 9 a.m. ET Tuesday morning.

Powerball: The winning numbers for the $1.9B jackpot

The record-breaking $2 billion Powerball drawing was delayed because a participating lottery had issues processing sales, officials said. In the end, a single California ticket matched all six numbers from the overnight draw.

“Powerball requires all 48 participating lotteries to submit their sales and play data prior to the winning numbers being selected. Once Powerball receives the outstanding submission, the drawing can proceed,” the lottery said in a statement to The Associated Press.

Nearly three hours after the scheduled 10:59 p.m. EST drawing, the association told the AP, “It’s against our policy to name the lottery that is experiencing the delay.”

On Tuesday morning, the association said in a new statement that Powerball had been “in communication with the lottery throughout the night as it works to resolve the issue.”

A similar issue delayed a Powerball drawing just a couple of weeks ago, according to Nexstar’s WEHT .

In April, a Powerball drawing was delayed over four hours for a similar reason. Nexstar’s WJW reports that, in that drawing, Powerball stated that a participating lottery needed extra time to complete security protocols.

Last summer, a Powerball drawing was delayed to allow several lotteries extra time to complete security protocols, Nexstar’s WCBD reports .

Be aware: These IRS tax breaks are changing for 2022 filing

Those who spend $2 on a Powerball ticket might wonder if something is wrong when 40 drawings pass without a jackpot winner, but this is how the game is designed. With odds of 1 in 292 million, that means it’s unlikely anyone will win the prize until a growing jackpot attracts more players. And more ticket sales mean the lottery can raise more money for public programs, which is the point of the state lotteries.

The jackpot prize for Wednesday’s draw now reverts to an estimated $20 million.

The game is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Former Jackson State basketball player dies

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) President Thomas Hudson confirmed one of the university’s former basketball players passed away. Geronimo Warner, a native of Arizona, was a redshirt freshman for the JSU men’s basketball team during the 2021-22 season. His position on the team was as a guard. “The passing of our student […]
JACKSON, MS
Rolling Stone

Trump Invokes Ron DeSantis’ Wife to Threaten Him Over 2024 Run

Donald Trump is suggesting he will reveal damaging information about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis should he decide to challenge the former president for the Republican nomination in 2024.  “I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering,” Trump told The Wall Street Journal on his private jet after departing a rally in Dayton, Ohio, on Monday. “I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who is really running his campaign.” Trump’s discomfort with the Florida governor’s political ambitions has become increasingly palpable as the former president gears up for the launch of his third...
FLORIDA STATE
KPEL 96.5

Powerball Drawing Results – Louisiana Winners Confirmed

If you were hoping to wake up this morning insanely rich because you purchased a Powerball ticket that matched all the numbers needed to claim that game's $715 million dollar top prize you need to get ready for work because you didn't win. In fact, no single ticket sold throughout the Powerball footprint matched the numbers needed to take home the jackpot.
LOUISIANA STATE
FOX2Now

Which state lottery caused Monday’s Powerball delay?

(NEXSTAR) — Issues with the Minnesota Lottery were behind a nearly 10-hour delay in Monday’s drawing for the record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot. The Minnesota Lottery said the delay was due to issues with its sales verification system after “unprecedented lottery interest.”. “The delay was necessary to...
MINNESOTA STATE
WJTV 12

Suspects identified in fatal Warren County shooting

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace identified the two other individuals allegedly involved in a fatal shooting on October 30. Vicksburg Daily News reported the shooting happened around 1:00 a.m. at the Apple Orchard apartments on Blossom Lane. One person, 17-year-old Cameron D. Jefferson, died and a second person was injured. Pace […]
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Plane from Air Force training base crashes in Mississippi

COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — Nobody was killed when U.S. military plane crashed Monday in Mississippi, south of an Air Force base that conducts pilot training, the Air Force said in a statement. The T-38A Talon aircraft crashed about 1 p.m., roughly 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Columbus Air Force Base, according to Senior Airman […]
COLUMBUS, MS
WJTV 12

Woman killed in Warren County crash identified

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was killed in a crash in Warren County on Tuesday, November 8. Vicksburg Daily News reported the crash happened in the 3500 block of Tiffentown Road just after 11:00 a.m. The victim was identified as 57-year-old Katherine Gaines, of Warren County. She died at the scene. The cause of […]
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man wanted for shooting on 7th Street in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are looking for a man wanted in connection to a shooting that occurred on Thursday, November 3. Police said Jerome Jermaine Strickland, 38, of Hattiesburg, is wanted for allegedly shooting at a vehicle that was being driven by individuals associated with the West 5th Street shooting. According to police, […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Customers warning after Mississippi baker fails to deliver

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — Dorothy Johnson and her husband danced their way into their sixth year of marriage with a memorable anniversary party in their backyard. However, there’s one part Johnson wishes she could forget. “I had a cake lady supposed to be bringing my cake. Her name was Tam,” Johnson said. “She never did […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

43K+
Followers
23K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy