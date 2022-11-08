Read full article on original website
Related
Pratt Tribune
Desert Shield/Desert Storm veteran is living his best life now
U.S. Army Specialist David P. Harbour of Pratt doesn’t know the meaning of the word quit. It’s likely something he learned in years of military service as an 82nd Airborne Infantry Paratrooper during Operation Desert Shield and Desert Storm, or maybe it was just something he was born with inside.
Larned woman hospitalized after car strikes a deer
STAFFORD COUNTY —A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just before 7 a.m. Thursday in Stafford County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2021 Nissan Sentra driven by Jerold D. Lorence, 62, Minneapolis, Kan., was eastbound on U.S. 50 approximately two miles east of the U.S. 281 Junction.
Comments / 0