Pratt, KS

Pratt Tribune

Desert Shield/Desert Storm veteran is living his best life now

U.S. Army Specialist David P. Harbour of Pratt doesn’t know the meaning of the word quit. It’s likely something he learned in years of military service as an 82nd Airborne Infantry Paratrooper during Operation Desert Shield and Desert Storm, or maybe it was just something he was born with inside.
PRATT, KS

