Bethlehem, PA

lehighsports.com

Mountain Hawks to Host Colgate on Salute to Service, Presented by Weis Markets

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Lehigh takes the field at Goodman Stadium for the final time in 2022 as the Mountain Hawks host Colgate on Salute to Service Day, presented by Weis Markets. The Mountain Hawks will be looking to send their 18 seniors off with a victory in their final home game and build momentum heading into Rivalry 158 next week at Lafayette. Junior Dante Perri threw a pair of touchdown passes as Lehigh trailed Holy Cross by just 21-14 early in the third quarter, but the Crusaders closed the game with 21 unanswered points to claim a 42-14 victory last Saturday at Fitton Field. The Mountain Hawks allowed a season-low 132 passing yards, but gave up 338 on the ground. Lehigh was also held without a quarterback sack for the first time this season. Colgate fell 21-16 at home to Lafayette, a loss which snapped a two-game Raider winning streak.
BETHLEHEM, PA
lehighsports.com

Lehigh Travels to Blacksburg to take on Virginia Tech

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Lehigh men's basketball squad faces off with another ACC opponent on Thursday, as the Mountain Hawks take on Virginia Tech at Cassell Coliseum. Lehigh dropped its season opener to Syracuse, 90-72, inside the JMA Wireless Dome Monday night. There were 10 different Mountain Hawks to...
BETHLEHEM, PA
lehighsports.com

Mountain Hawks Open 2022-23 Campaign with Loss at Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – After possessing a five-point advantage early in the first half, the Lehigh men's basketball team suffered a 90-72 loss to Syracuse inside the JMA Wireless Dome on Monday evening. The Mountain Hawks open the year with a 0-1 record as the Orange are now 1-0. Lehigh got on the board first when junior Dominic Parolin sank a jumper to give the Mountain Hawks the 2-0 lead. Syracuse countered with a layup to even the game at 2-2. Senior Evan Taylor made a three-pointer to put Lehigh back in front as sophomore Tyler Whitney-Sidney hit a pair of free throws and another Turner basket put the Mountain Hawks in front, 9-4.
SYRACUSE, NY

