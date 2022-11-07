BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Lehigh takes the field at Goodman Stadium for the final time in 2022 as the Mountain Hawks host Colgate on Salute to Service Day, presented by Weis Markets. The Mountain Hawks will be looking to send their 18 seniors off with a victory in their final home game and build momentum heading into Rivalry 158 next week at Lafayette. Junior Dante Perri threw a pair of touchdown passes as Lehigh trailed Holy Cross by just 21-14 early in the third quarter, but the Crusaders closed the game with 21 unanswered points to claim a 42-14 victory last Saturday at Fitton Field. The Mountain Hawks allowed a season-low 132 passing yards, but gave up 338 on the ground. Lehigh was also held without a quarterback sack for the first time this season. Colgate fell 21-16 at home to Lafayette, a loss which snapped a two-game Raider winning streak.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO