Famed Rock Star Dies
Famed rock star Dan McCafferty, who provided lead vocals for the band, Nazareth, has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. McCafferty, the longtime singer for the band Nazareth, reportedly died earlier this week, according to his bandmate Pete Agnew.
Covent Garden bans the man who booed boy singer
Two tweets from the ROH about last night’s deplorable incident. Malakai is pictured here with Scott Price, his music teacher at Cardinal Vaughan Memorial School.
A 12 year-old boy got booed last night at Covent Garden
There is growing outrage at the incident during last night’s performance of Handel’s Alcina at Covent Garden when a man in the audience booed a 12 year-old boy who was singing the sweetest of arias. The man shouted ‘rubbish!’. He was neither evicted nor sanctioned. The ROH...
How Covent Garden’s boy booer got frozen out
We all know what happened at Covent Garden. A man stood up during Handel’s Alcina on Tuesday night and booed a 12 year-old schoolboy who was singing Oberto’s aria in the second act of Handel’s Alcina. The immediate result was a roaring curtain call for the little...
Germany awards Herbert Blomstedt its top honour
The Swedish conductor, 95 has been presented with the Great Cross of Merit with Star of the Federal Republic of Germany by Saxony’s Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer. The laudatio for the lifetime achievement award says the Blomestedt ‘significantly expanded and shaped Leipzig’s status as an internationally important music city during his tenure as Gewandhaus Kapellmeister and beyond.’
Finns name an American chief conductor
Juilliard-trained Eugene Tzigane is to be chief conductor and artistic director of the Kuopio Symphony Orchestra in Finland. Tzigane, 40, has previously headed the Nordwestdeutschen Philharmonie.
Exclusive: Royal Albert Hall in talks to run the Coliseum
We have received a Whitehall leak about secret talks being held between the Department of Digital Culture Media and Sport about the future of the Coliseum theatre after the eeparture of English National Opera. The plan is for the RAH not to own the Coli but to manage it. The...
Composer-to-peer deal
The US composer Doron Hagen has signed over 30 years’ worth of his compositions to Peermusic Classical. Thatis six operas and some 150 other works by Hagen: symphonies and concertos, 8 piano trios and 3 string quartets, many choral and vocal works – both single songs and collections, including the recent cycle The Art of Song – and the new operafilms Orson Rehearsed and 9/10: Love Before the Fall.
Ruth Leon recommends… Aspen Stage – Behzod Abduraimov
AMFS Virtual Stage (click through on the View Events tab above the poster) This young pianist was a revelation to me when I heard this 2020 recital from Aspen’s Harris Concert Hall. Also, ON DEMAND: Pianist Behzod Abduraimov Plays “Moonlight,” “Pictures at an Exhibition”. Watch pianist...
22,000 sign Save ENO petition
The latest tally on Bryn Terfel’s petition to save English National Opera has topped 22,000. That’s enough to secure a meeting for ENO’s MD Stuart Murphy with the Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan. It may ultimately achieve a modest mitigation of the Arts Council verdict but the company...
The people united have never sounded so powerful
The American composer Frederic Rzewski, living in Italy until his death last year, was prompted by the 1973 overthrow of Chilean president Salvador Allende to compose 36 variations on the fallen regime’s populist campaign song, El pueblo unido jamas sera vencido. Despite lasting almost an hour and containing episodes...
Final notes for Boston Symphony’s principal horn
This week,without fanfare, James Sommerville gave his final performances at Symphony Hall as principal horn. Somerville, 60, has held the principal horn position since 1998 and is the dedicatee of Elliott Carter’s 2006 horn concerto.
Unlucky Israel Phil is disrupted by climate change
The Israel Philharmonic Orchestra concluded its US west coast concerts on Monday, only to be told that both of their next stops in Florida had cancelled their concerts in the face of Hurricane Nicole. The orchestra flew on to Cleveland where they have three days off (any local tips?). On...
In this piano competition, white candidates need not apply
Introducing the rules of the new Nina Simone Piano Competition in Cincinnati:. 1.The inaugural Nina Simone Piano Competition will be held from June 19 to 24, 2023. 2. Applications must be submitted via: getacceptd.com. 3. This competition is for U.S. citizens. 4. This competition is for those who identify as...
London Philharmonic chief takes second job
Elena Dubinets, is Artistic Director of the London Philharmonic Orchestra, has been appointed e Curator for The Cleveland Orchestra’s Mandel Opera & Humanities Festival: The American Dream. That should be an interesting commute. Elena says: ‘The music and stories explored at the Mandel Opera & Humanities Festival: The American...
New opera – The Listeners
Tomorrow evening Slippedisc, courtesy of OperaVision, brings to our readers the new opera by Missy Mazzoli and Royce Vavrek. It is a thriller about social rejection, the abuse of power and echo chambers. Based on an original story by Jordan Tannahill, The Listeners is inspired by an identified phenomenon, the ‘global hum’. Here is Missy Mazzoli talking about the ‘hum’. Mark the date in your diaries for tomorrow 1900 CET/ 1800 London/ 1300 New York.
On Kristallnacht, a new look at German music under the Nazis
Berlin last night hosted the cinema premiere of ‘Klassik unterm Hakenkreuz’. In English: Music under the Swastika — The Maestro and the Cellist of Auschwitz’. The federal minister for culture, Claudia Roth, was among those in attendance. Written and directed by Christian Berger, the Deutsche Wele...
Lahav Shani organises Israel Phil’s down time in Cleveland
The orchestra had three blank days in Ohio after Florida hurricane warnings cancelled two concerts. So the music director called players down into the lobby for chamber music.
Are we going off classical, or just classical radio?
A report in today’s Telegraph examines the collapse in listeners for BBC Radio 3, Classic FM and Scala Radio. … the latest figures from industry body Rajar reveal that in the third quarter of this year, Radio 3, which had 2.165 million listeners this time last year, had lost 300,000 in four months, falling by 15 per cent to 1.71 million. Classic FM – which was established in 1992 and within months had more than double Radio 3’s listeners – also suffered a fall, down 6.5 per cent to 4.66 million, which is its smallest number for two decades. Meanwhile, Scala Radio, established in 2019, dropped 9.5 per cent from 293,000 to 263,000: quite a collapse from 400,000 listeners in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Unpopular post: The case for closing ENO
The defence of English National Opera by its chairman and chief executive boils down to this:. 1 ENO should have been given more notice of closure. 3 ENO brings employment to London musicians. The third cause must not be taken lightly. The Arts Council has allocated £17 million in tail-off...
