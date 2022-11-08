Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
50 Most Beautiful People In Atlanta According To JEZEBELJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Women’s Volleyball: ‘A sister away from home’: Gonzales, MacNeill reminisce on journey from Georgia to Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Top French Cafés and Bistros In AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Bartaco opens new location in Vinings + secret taco newsMalika BowlingVinings, GA
Related
President, CEO of Jim Ellis Automotive passes away
ATLANTA — Jimmy Ellis, CEO and president of Jim Ellis Automotive Group passed away Saturday. He was 67. Ellis died peacefully at Wellstar North Fulton Hospital "surrounded by loved ones," according to his family. The Atlanta native got his start in DeKalb as a volunteer at a mechanical shop,...
cbtnews.com
Atlanta auto dealer Jimmy Ellis passes away at age 67
James “Jimmy” Edward Ellis, a distinguished auto dealer in the Atlanta area, passed away peacefully on November 5, 2022, at age 67. Ellis had served as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Jim Ellis Automotive Group since January of 2015 after serving as Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the group for 18 years.
just-food.com
King’s Hawaiian to invest US$85m in new baking plant
The 150,000 sq ft facility, set to open next autumn, will create more than 160 jobs. US bakery firm King’s Hawaiian has revealed plans to expand production capacity with an US$85m baking plant in Georgia. The 150,000 sq ft facility will be in addition to its current site in...
WXIA 11 Alive
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens claims Georgia is blue because of Stacey Abrams
Dickens and others are speaking at Abrams watch party Tuesday on Election Night. Georgia, a reliably red state, has seen some changes in its political landscape.
Atlanta Daily World
Legendary Singer, Songwriter Babyface to Perform at Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball
ATLANTA, GA (October 2022) – Guests attending the 39th annual UNCF (United Negro College Fund) Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis must get ready to experience a night to remember. UNCF Atlanta is pleased to announce that Kenneth Edmonds, better known by...
Forsyth County election results are in; Senate race goes to runoff
The results are in for the 2022 General and Special Election held on Tuesday, November 8(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) The results are in for the 2022 General and Special Election held on Tuesday, November 8. With 100 percent of the precincts accounted for, every race has a definitive winner except for the United States Senate seat. A runoff for incumbent Rev. Raphael Warnock (D) and Herschel Walker (R) is now set for December 6.
Gwinnett County schools chief engagement officer says her Native American roots is 'an opportunity to connect'
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is making history in the Gwinnett County Public Schools. Melissa Laramie is the first Native American to fulfill the district's chief engagement officer role. She's a member of the Colville tribe, found in the Pacific Northwest. "I had the opportunity to move, live...
Metro families say their homes were undervalued because they are Black
ATLANTA — A home is the biggest investment most Americans have. For some, the value of their home will create generational wealth, help send kids to college or even prepare for retirement. But metro Atlanta homeowners told Channel 2 investigative reporter Justin Gray they believe their homes were valued...
Actor Joseph C. Phillips To Teach At Clark Atlanta University
Actor Joseph C. Phillips has joined the faculty at Clark Atlanta University. The post Actor Joseph C. Phillips To Teach At Clark Atlanta University appeared first on NewsOne.
fox5atlanta.com
Weekend job fair to offer headshots, resumes, child care
SANDY SPRINGS - The current U.S. unemployment rate is low, but there are many people out there who are under-employed or ready to look for a better opportunity. Many of us know how daunting prepping for a job hunt can be. So this weekend a modern, mobile job fair is...
Plaza Fiesta purchased by same group that owns Krog Street Market
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A popular grocery and marketplace that has served metro Atlanta’s Hispanic community for decades has been sold. CBRE Atlanta confirmed that Asana Partners purchased Plaza Fiesta for an undisclosed price. Asana Partners also owns Krog Street Market, the Brickworks office complex and Plaza Theatre shopping plaza.
secretatlanta.co
Perry Street Steakhouse Will Make Its Debut In Downtown Lawrenceville
Atlanta prepare to add a new steakhouse to your list of must visit restaurants. This city has an amazing list of steakhouses to choose from and it continues to add more options every year. With Nobu now headlining the Atlanta restaurant scene Atlantans should gear up for even more top notch spots to sprout up over the next few years.
Alpharetta rejects $550M redevelopment plan for North Point Mall
A $550 million redevelopment plan for North Point Mall was rejected by Alpharetta City Council on Monday....
$500 million plan to revamp one of metro Atlanta’s biggest malls rejected
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Alpharetta City Council rejected a $500 million plan to redevelop the aging North Point Mall, voting 7-0 Monday to deny rezoning the 100-acre property. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. North Point Mall in Alpharetta, which opened in 1993, has struggled...
WSFA
HBCU Battle of the Bands returns to Mercedes-Benz Stadium Feb. 4
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The HBCU Battle of the Bands will return to Mercedes-Benz Stadium Feb. 4. Marching bands from Alabama State University, North Carolina A&T, Bethune-Cookman University, South Carolina State University, Norfolk State University and Tennessee State University will perform at the event. Two Atlanta high schools, Pebblebrook and Westlake, will also perform for the first time!
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Notice to Debtors and Creditors All creditors of the estate
Notice to Debtors and Creditors All creditors of the estate of Santiago Anibal Mendez-Becerra a/k/a Santiago A. Mendez Becerra late of Rockdale County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment. This 27th day of October, 2022 Name: Rose M. Sifuentes Title: Administrator Address: 1724 Hill Street NE, Conyers, Ga 30012 908-85923 11/9 16 23 30 2022.
Tara Theatre to close after more than 50 years
After more than 50 years, the Tara Theatre is closing its doors. Rumors spread on social media in 2020 that the Atlanta art house cinema – which has been open since 1968 – would close, but those proved to be false. This time, however, a Regal spokesperson has confirmed the theater will close. “As […] The post Tara Theatre to close after more than 50 years appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
fox5atlanta.com
2022 Georgia governor race: Abrams concedes, Kemp wins another term
ATLANTA - Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has successfully fought off Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams for a second time, securing four more years in office. Kemp, who was a developer before serving as a state senator and secretary of state, managed to clinch another term despite attacks from former President Donald Trump that threatened to snuff out support in his own party.
adventuresinatlanta.com
GEORGIA FESTIVAL OF TREES 2022
GEORGIA FESTIVAL OF TREES PRESENTED BY ATLANTA GAS LIGHT KICKS OFF. Atlanta Nonprofit Hosts Eight-Day Festival At Georgia World Congress Center With Forest Of. Holiday Trees For Auction, Live Entertainment And More. Georgia Festival of Trees presented by Atlanta Gas Light will kick off the holiday season with an eight-day...
ggc.edu
Georgia Gwinnett College grad earns first TESOL certification
Taylor Dukes was recently awarded Georgia Gwinnett College’s (GGC) first certification in teaching English to speakers of other languages (TESOL) and began her career teaching English in South Korea this fall. Dukes, an English major, who speaks some Korean and Spanish in addition to English, aspired to teach abroad,...
Comments / 0