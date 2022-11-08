311079914_422822733387532_1123243550963304635_n.jpg

Related
Tennessee Election Results: Amendments | November 8, 2022
Track election results for the four amendments on the ballot in Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
Rep. John Rose will lead new Tennessee District 6
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Now holding a piece of Nashville, Rep. John Rose will hold his seat in Congress, according to early voting totals. Vote totals show a 60% lead from Rose. He faces Democrat Randal Cooper. "My family and I are thankful for the support our community has...
Elaine Davis to succeed Eddie Mannis for Tennessee state house seat
Republican Elaine Davis will succeed outgoing State Representative Eddie Mannis.
In Nashville, Democrat Hemmer takes redrawn House District 59
At Sal’s Family Pizza of Brentwood, Caleb Hemmer celebrated winning the race for State House District 59 with 52% of the vote and will now succeed outgoing state Rep. Jason Potts, a Nashville Democrat who opted not to run for a third term. “The voters chose me and I’m ready to head down to the […] The post In Nashville, Democrat Hemmer takes redrawn House District 59 appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Tennessee remains deep red after the election, but here are the blue spots
The result from Election Night are in and Republicans ruled the night in Tennessee, but a look at some areas shows that not all areas turned red.
Voters approve alcohol referendums in November elections
A number of middle Tennessee communities will have new spirits after approving ballot measures for the sale of alcohol in their corporate boundaries.
Tennessee Election Results: Gov. Bill Lee wins reelection | November 8, 2022
The Associated Press has declared that Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has been reelected.
Local union, lawmaker share thoughts ahead of Amendment 1 vote
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee voters will decide the fate of four constitutional amendments Tuesday, including one that would put “right-to-work” in the state constitution. Right-to-work is a law that has existed in Tennessee since the 1940s that forbids employers from requiring workers to have union membership for a job. Amendment 1 on the […]
Kingsport Times-News
Tennessee voters pass amendment barring mandatory union fees
NASHVILLE — Tennessee voters have approved a change to the state Constitution that reinforces the state's existing law freeing workers from being required to pay union dues. Tennessee has had a law prohibiting the requirement on the books since 1947, and the outcome of Tuesday's referendum doesn’t change how the existing law works. But Republican politicians and businesses wanted a constitutional amendment to make it more difficult to weaken or overturn the law, known to its supporters as a “right-to-work" law.
Tennessee voters approve all 4 constitutional amendments
WATE 6 is providing live election results of voting on the 4 Tennessee Constitutional amendments.
What are we voting for? | Breaking down Tennessee and the Mid-South's hot races in the Midterm Elections
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Tuesday's Midterm Elections in the Mid-South feature a number of races which have direct impact on Memphians and Mid-Southerners. Here are some of the more notable races happening across Tennessee and the Mid-South. Tennessee Governor's race. (R) Gov. Bill Lee vs. (D) Dr. Jason Martin. Incumbent...
actionnews5.com
Rep. David Kustoff projected to win in re-election bid for Tennessee House seat
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Incumbent U.S. Representative David Kustoff (R) is projected to win in the bid for re-election for Tennessee’s 8th District, the Associated Press and NBC announced Tuesday night. The votes are still counting, but so far, Kustoff takes the lead against Democratic candidate Lynnette Williams and...
wvlt.tv
TN law creates potential hurdles for third graders; parents ask for change
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee law signed in 2021 is now potentially impacting third-graders across the state this school year. As the law stands, if a third-grader doesn’t get a high enough score on the reading portion of the end-of-the-year standardized test, additional restrictions would be put in place before they moved to fourth grade.
Tennesseans to vote on four amendments to the state's constitution
Tennesseans head to the polls on Election Day to vote in all kinds of races including four changes to the state's constitution.
Kentucky author Silas House warns nightmare of Christian Nationalism is alive today
“I was raised in a church of terrorists. The preacher pounded on the lectern while he boomed that all queers deserved to die, that mixed marriages were going to lead to the downfall of ‘our way of life,'” Appalachian Kentucky author Silas House writes for Time. House grew...
City of Gallatin not demolishing historic Hancock House
The owners of the home have 60 days to install a fence and clean up debris around the home.
TN Voter’s Guide: What you need to know before heading to poll
882,310 people took part in early voting in Tennessee. For those waiting for election day, we're helping you prepare with information you need before heading to the polls.
This Is Tennessee's Best Indian Restaurant
Yelp searched through ratings and reviews to find the best Indian restaurants around the country.
atozsports.com
The 4 things that cost the Vols a win against Georgia and if those issues can be fixed
The Tennessee Vols played their worst game of the season this past weekend. Tennessee’s performance in their 27-13 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs was lackluster, to put it bluntly. It was the first time this season we’ve seen the Vols out of sorts and not in full control of the game.
Efforts to fix Nashville's wrong election ballots backfires, officials recognize
Initially, the Davidson County Election Commission thought about 212 voters were impacted. Now the number is up to 438.
