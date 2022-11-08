309745441_808171836905814_2448249546768239154_n.jpg

Four amendments to the state constitution all appear to be on track to pass, based on more than 700,000 votes. If the early results hold, the state’s constitution will be updated. Language about the “right to work” and a temporary order of succession for the governor’s office will be added, while other language about slavery as punishment for a crime and a ban on ministers serving in the legislature will be removed.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO