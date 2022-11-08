309745441_808171836905814_2448249546768239154_n.jpg

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nashville Nonprofit Partners with Metro Schools to Offer Tech to FamiliesAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
This City in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensNashville, TN
Nashville Doctor Urges Voters to Turn Out, Make ChangeAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Music City Homeless Targeted for Intervention by Metro Homeless Impact DivisionJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
From Murder to Mercy: The Incredible True Story of Cyntoia BrownLord GaneshNashville, TN
Related
actionnews5.com
Legislation filed to criminalize public drag performances in Tennessee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New legislation filed by a state senator regarding the LGBTQ+ community is looking to criminalize drag performances in public settings. The bill groups drag performers with other adult cabaret performers, such as exotic dancers, topless dancers, or strippers and would make it a misdemeanor for first offense and felony on the second offense for participating in such behavior.
Ogles rolls past Campbell in revamped 5th Congressional District
Fresh from a bruising Republican primary, former Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles cruised to victory Tuesday over Democratic state Sen. Heidi Campbell in the newly-drawn 5th Congressional District. The win for Ogles means for the first time in modern history, Davidson County will not have a Democratic congressman. The shift comes after the GOP-controlled Legislature […] The post Ogles rolls past Campbell in revamped 5th Congressional District appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Tennessee Election Results: Gov. Bill Lee wins reelection | November 8, 2022
The Associated Press has declared that Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has been reelected.
Tennessee Election Results: U.S. Congressional Races | November 8, 2022
Track election results for all nine U.S. House of Representatives races in Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
Elaine Davis to succeed Eddie Mannis for Tennessee state house seat
Republican Elaine Davis will succeed outgoing State Representative Eddie Mannis.
Tennessee Election Results: Key races to watch | November 8, 2022
Track election results in some of the key races for Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
Rep. John Rose will lead new Tennessee District 6
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Now holding a piece of Nashville, Rep. John Rose will hold his seat in Congress, according to early voting totals. Vote totals show a 60% lead from Rose. He faces Democrat Randal Cooper. "My family and I are thankful for the support our community has...
Maury County, TN Election Results: November 8, 2022
Election results for Maury County, Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
Lincoln County, Tennessee Unofficial General Election Results
With polls closed around the Tennessee Valley, News 19 is keeping you up with votes as they are reported across the area.
Kingsport Times-News
Tennessee voters pass amendment barring mandatory union fees
NASHVILLE — Tennessee voters have approved a change to the state Constitution that reinforces the state's existing law freeing workers from being required to pay union dues. Tennessee has had a law prohibiting the requirement on the books since 1947, and the outcome of Tuesday's referendum doesn’t change how the existing law works. But Republican politicians and businesses wanted a constitutional amendment to make it more difficult to weaken or overturn the law, known to its supporters as a “right-to-work" law.
‘Yes on 3’ declares victory for Amendment 3, removing slavery exemption from constitution
Voters overwhelmingly approved Amendment 3, which will amend the state’s constitution to eliminate an exception to the prohibition of slavery.
Voters approve alcohol referendums in November elections
A number of middle Tennessee communities will have new spirits after approving ballot measures for the sale of alcohol in their corporate boundaries.
How Tennessee Disenfranchised 21% of Its Black Citizens
While many states have made it easier for people convicted of felonies to vote, Tennessee has gone in the other direction.
wkms.org
All four amendments to Tennessee’s constitution have passed. Here’s what that means.
Four amendments to the state constitution all appear to be on track to pass, based on more than 700,000 votes. If the early results hold, the state’s constitution will be updated. Language about the “right to work” and a temporary order of succession for the governor’s office will be added, while other language about slavery as punishment for a crime and a ban on ministers serving in the legislature will be removed.
actionnews5.com
Rep. David Kustoff projected to win in re-election bid for Tennessee House seat
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Incumbent U.S. Representative David Kustoff (R) is projected to win in the bid for re-election for Tennessee’s 8th District, the Associated Press and NBC announced Tuesday night. The votes are still counting, but so far, Kustoff takes the lead against Democratic candidate Lynnette Williams and...
Tennessee Disability Coalition: Tennessee receives 'D+' on disability scorecard
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Disability Coalition gave the state a cumulative "D+" for working adults with disabilities on its 2022 Tennessee Disability Scorecard. The report is based on eight disability priority areas for 2022. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, close to 1 in 3 Tennesseans experience some form of disability, comprising the single largest minority group in Tennessee.
'Protecting Children from Gender Mutilation Act' introduced by Tennessee leaders
Bill would ban medical interference that alters a child’s hormonal balance, procedures that remove their organs to enable the minor to identify as a gender different from their biological sex.
Tennessee Pastors Send Election Day Message About Election Integrity
Southern Christian Coalition demands that every vote be counted, election irregularities be addressed. Pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition today released a statement calling for election integrity. The message was sent as a call for accountability in the wake of election errors admitted by the Davidson County Election Commission. These errors resulted in hundreds of voters receiving incorrect ballots.
kbsi23.com
Everything Tennessee voters need to know for the Nov. 8 election
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State’s Tre Hargett wants Tennessee voters to have the information they need before heading to the polls for the Nov. 8 State and Federal General election. Tennesseans can access voter-specific Election Day information, including polling times, locations, sample ballots, election results and more,...
utdailybeacon.com
Future of marijuana law in Tennessee unclear as Biden moves towards decriminalization
On Oct. 6, President Biden announced his plan to pardon minor federal marijuana convictions and encouraged governors to do so on the state level. Despite this suggestion, Gov. Bill Lee has chosen not to take Tennessee in this direction. The federal pardon will affect approximately 6,500 people across the country,...
The Herald News
Dayton, TN
8K+
Followers
12K+
Post
564K+
Views
ABOUT
The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/
Comments / 0