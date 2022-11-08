310430169_2306383406185236_5138854584622315014_n.jpg

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Vivian Jones / Main Street Nashville
 2 days ago

Gov. Bill Lee shakes hands with the crowd in Hendersonville during a campaign stop on his re-election bus tour on Nov. 7, 2022.

actionnews5.com

Legislation filed to criminalize public drag performances in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New legislation filed by a state senator regarding the LGBTQ+ community is looking to criminalize drag performances in public settings. The bill groups drag performers with other adult cabaret performers, such as exotic dancers, topless dancers, or strippers and would make it a misdemeanor for first offense and felony on the second offense for participating in such behavior.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

In Nashville, Democrat Hemmer takes redrawn House District 59

At Sal’s Family Pizza of Brentwood, Caleb Hemmer celebrated winning the race for State House District 59 with 52% of the vote and will now succeed outgoing state Rep. Jason Potts, a Nashville Democrat who opted not to run for a third term. “The voters chose me and I’m ready to head down to the […] The post In Nashville, Democrat Hemmer takes redrawn House District 59 appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Ogles rolls past Campbell in revamped 5th Congressional District

Fresh from a bruising Republican primary, former Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles cruised to victory Tuesday over Democratic state Sen. Heidi Campbell in the newly-drawn 5th Congressional District. The win for Ogles means for the first time in modern history, Davidson County will not have a Democratic congressman. The shift comes after the GOP-controlled Legislature […] The post Ogles rolls past Campbell in revamped 5th Congressional District appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
WREG

Tennessee election results for Nov. 8, 2022

Voters in Tennessee face several big choices Tuesday, including the governor, four potential amendments to the state constitution and U.S. House seats in the Memphis area. Many cities, towns and counties in West Tennessee also have local elections. Bill Lee is projected to win the governor’s race. See results below for races in the News […]
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Tribune

Is the State Trying to Take Over TSU?

You would think that everyone associated with Tennessee State University would be ecstatic at the unprecedented enrollment of students this year but that doesn’t seem to be the case. It appears as if some Tennessee lawmakers in our legislature are questioning the influx of proud and anxious students excited about attending TSU which is considered a premier starship HBCU in our nation. Maybe unbeknown to some of TSU critics that TSU is a well respected starship university recognized and respected throughout the country for its prolific and stellar alumni making significant gains in all areas of achievement throughout the country and the world. TSU is unapologetically a force to be reckoned with despite what many feel is a movement by many of our very own Tennessee lawmakers to bring it down.
NASHVILLE, TN
WTVCFOX

2022 Midterm Election Results for Georgia and Tennessee

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Polls are closing across Georgia and Tennessee and we have you're latest Midterm Election results. Go here to view the latest election results. Many eyes are on the US Senate race in Georgia, and how it could play into the shifting balance of power. Democrat Raphael...
TENNESSEE STATE
wgnsradio.com

Election Results for Tuesday, November 8th, 2022

Rutherford County incumbents had a big election day on November 8th. State Representatives Tim Rudd, Charlie Baum, Dr. Bryan Terry and Mike Sparks were all returned to office. Robert Stevens defeats Jeff Crum in the new state house seat, District 13. In the State Senate race, incumbent Dawn White easily...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Tennessee Lookout

At one polling site, 60% of voters redirected to other locations

At one west Nashville polling location, more than 60% of voters arriving to vote were instead directed to other polling sites before 8:30 a.m., according to volunteer poll watcher Paul Worley. A similar scenario played out in other Davidson County polling sites, according to state Rep. John Ray Clemmons, a Nashville Democrat. Clemmons says 20% […] The post At one polling site, 60% of voters redirected to other locations appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
NASHVILLE, TN
WJHL

Local union, lawmaker share thoughts ahead of Amendment 1 vote

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee voters will decide the fate of four constitutional amendments Tuesday, including one that would put “right-to-work” in the state constitution. Right-to-work is a law that has existed in Tennessee since the 1940s that forbids employers from requiring workers to have union membership for a job. Amendment 1 on the […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
