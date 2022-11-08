310430169_2306383406185236_5138854584622315014_n.jpg

Related
Legislation filed to criminalize public drag performances in Tennessee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New legislation filed by a state senator regarding the LGBTQ+ community is looking to criminalize drag performances in public settings. The bill groups drag performers with other adult cabaret performers, such as exotic dancers, topless dancers, or strippers and would make it a misdemeanor for first offense and felony on the second offense for participating in such behavior.
In Nashville, Democrat Hemmer takes redrawn House District 59
At Sal’s Family Pizza of Brentwood, Caleb Hemmer celebrated winning the race for State House District 59 with 52% of the vote and will now succeed outgoing state Rep. Jason Potts, a Nashville Democrat who opted not to run for a third term. “The voters chose me and I’m ready to head down to the […] The post In Nashville, Democrat Hemmer takes redrawn House District 59 appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Tennessee Election Results: U.S. Congressional Races | November 8, 2022
Track election results for all nine U.S. House of Representatives races in Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
Sumner County, TN Election Results: November 8, 2022
Election results for the races in Sumner County, Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
Rutherford County, TN Election Results: November 8, 2022
Election results for races in Rutherford County, Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
Ogles rolls past Campbell in revamped 5th Congressional District
Fresh from a bruising Republican primary, former Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles cruised to victory Tuesday over Democratic state Sen. Heidi Campbell in the newly-drawn 5th Congressional District. The win for Ogles means for the first time in modern history, Davidson County will not have a Democratic congressman. The shift comes after the GOP-controlled Legislature […] The post Ogles rolls past Campbell in revamped 5th Congressional District appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Williamson County, TN Election Results: November 8, 2022
Election results for the races in Williamson County, Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
Tennessee remains deep red after the election, but here are the blue spots
The result from Election Night are in and Republicans ruled the night in Tennessee, but a look at some areas shows that not all areas turned red.
Rep. John Rose will lead new Tennessee District 6
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Now holding a piece of Nashville, Rep. John Rose will hold his seat in Congress, according to early voting totals. Vote totals show a 60% lead from Rose. He faces Democrat Randal Cooper. "My family and I are thankful for the support our community has...
Elaine Davis to succeed Eddie Mannis for Tennessee state house seat
Republican Elaine Davis will succeed outgoing State Representative Eddie Mannis.
Without detection, more than 3,000 Nashvillians could have gotten wrong ballot
Nashville's election administrator said that more than 3,000 voters were slated to receive incorrect ballots in this week's election — had the ballot problems throughout the city gone undetected.
Tennessee Election Results: Gov. Bill Lee wins reelection | November 8, 2022
The Associated Press has declared that Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has been reelected.
Tennessee election results for Nov. 8, 2022
Voters in Tennessee face several big choices Tuesday, including the governor, four potential amendments to the state constitution and U.S. House seats in the Memphis area. Many cities, towns and counties in West Tennessee also have local elections. Bill Lee is projected to win the governor’s race. See results below for races in the News […]
Is the State Trying to Take Over TSU?
You would think that everyone associated with Tennessee State University would be ecstatic at the unprecedented enrollment of students this year but that doesn’t seem to be the case. It appears as if some Tennessee lawmakers in our legislature are questioning the influx of proud and anxious students excited about attending TSU which is considered a premier starship HBCU in our nation. Maybe unbeknown to some of TSU critics that TSU is a well respected starship university recognized and respected throughout the country for its prolific and stellar alumni making significant gains in all areas of achievement throughout the country and the world. TSU is unapologetically a force to be reckoned with despite what many feel is a movement by many of our very own Tennessee lawmakers to bring it down.
2022 Midterm Election Results for Georgia and Tennessee
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Polls are closing across Georgia and Tennessee and we have you're latest Midterm Election results. Go here to view the latest election results. Many eyes are on the US Senate race in Georgia, and how it could play into the shifting balance of power. Democrat Raphael...
How Tennessee Disenfranchised 21% of Its Black Citizens
While many states have made it easier for people convicted of felonies to vote, Tennessee has gone in the other direction.
Election Results for Tuesday, November 8th, 2022
Rutherford County incumbents had a big election day on November 8th. State Representatives Tim Rudd, Charlie Baum, Dr. Bryan Terry and Mike Sparks were all returned to office. Robert Stevens defeats Jeff Crum in the new state house seat, District 13. In the State Senate race, incumbent Dawn White easily...
At one polling site, 60% of voters redirected to other locations
At one west Nashville polling location, more than 60% of voters arriving to vote were instead directed to other polling sites before 8:30 a.m., according to volunteer poll watcher Paul Worley. A similar scenario played out in other Davidson County polling sites, according to state Rep. John Ray Clemmons, a Nashville Democrat. Clemmons says 20% […] The post At one polling site, 60% of voters redirected to other locations appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Voters approve alcohol referendums in November elections
A number of middle Tennessee communities will have new spirits after approving ballot measures for the sale of alcohol in their corporate boundaries.
Local union, lawmaker share thoughts ahead of Amendment 1 vote
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee voters will decide the fate of four constitutional amendments Tuesday, including one that would put “right-to-work” in the state constitution. Right-to-work is a law that has existed in Tennessee since the 1940s that forbids employers from requiring workers to have union membership for a job. Amendment 1 on the […]
