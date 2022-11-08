311869507_422556163228247_4397962904010551536_n.jpg

Related
localmemphis.com
Tennessee Republican lawmakers hold onto majority
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Republican lawmakers were poised to maintain majority control inside the state's General Assembly after Tuesday's elections. All 99 House seats and 17 of the Senate's 33 seats were on the ballot. Republicans control every top statewide elected position, with Democrats having strongholds in Nashville and...
Tennessee lawmakers react to bill proposing ‘nation’s strongest legislation’ on youth transgender care
If the law passes next year, it would prohibit healthcare providers from performing medical procedures if they ‘enable a minor to identify with an identity inconsistent with the minor’s sex.’ In the legislation, the term ‘medical procedure’ includes both surgery and ‘prescribing, administering, or dispensing any drug or device to a human being.’
Elaine Davis to succeed Eddie Mannis for Tennessee state house seat
Republican Elaine Davis will succeed outgoing State Representative Eddie Mannis.
Tennessee remains deep red after the election, but here are the blue spots
The result from Election Night are in and Republicans ruled the night in Tennessee, but a look at some areas shows that not all areas turned red.
Tennessee Election Results: Gov. Bill Lee wins reelection | November 8, 2022
The Associated Press has declared that Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has been reelected.
Tennessee Election Results: Amendments | November 8, 2022
Track election results for the four amendments on the ballot in Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
actionnews5.com
Legislation filed to criminalize public drag performances in Tennessee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New legislation filed by a state senator regarding the LGBTQ+ community is looking to criminalize drag performances in public settings. The bill groups drag performers with other adult cabaret performers, such as exotic dancers, topless dancers, or strippers and would make it a misdemeanor for first offense and felony on the second offense for participating in such behavior.
fox17.com
Tennessee voters pass amendment barring mandatory union fees
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee voters have approved a change to the state Constitution that reinforces the state’s existing law freeing workers from being required to pay union dues. Tennessee has had a law prohibiting the requirement on the books since 1947, and the outcome of Tuesday’s referendum...
Lincoln County, Tennessee Unofficial General Election Results
With polls closed around the Tennessee Valley, News 19 is keeping you up with votes as they are reported across the area.
Local union, lawmaker share thoughts ahead of Amendment 1 vote
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee voters will decide the fate of four constitutional amendments Tuesday, including one that would put “right-to-work” in the state constitution. Right-to-work is a law that has existed in Tennessee since the 1940s that forbids employers from requiring workers to have union membership for a job. Amendment 1 on the […]
WTVCFOX
2022 Midterm Election Results for Georgia and Tennessee
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Polls are closing across Georgia and Tennessee and we have you're latest Midterm Election results. Go here to view the latest election results. Many eyes are on the US Senate race in Georgia, and how it could play into the shifting balance of power. Democrat Raphael...
actionnews5.com
Rep. David Kustoff projected to win in re-election bid for Tennessee House seat
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Incumbent U.S. Representative David Kustoff (R) is projected to win in the bid for re-election for Tennessee’s 8th District, the Associated Press and NBC announced Tuesday night. The votes are still counting, but so far, Kustoff takes the lead against Democratic candidate Lynnette Williams and...
Tennessee voters approve all 4 constitutional amendments
WATE 6 is providing live election results of voting on the 4 Tennessee Constitutional amendments.
How Tennessee Disenfranchised 21% of Its Black Citizens
While many states have made it easier for people convicted of felonies to vote, Tennessee has gone in the other direction.
Tennesseans to vote on four amendments to the state's constitution
Tennesseans head to the polls on Election Day to vote in all kinds of races including four changes to the state's constitution.
Voters approve alcohol referendums in November elections
A number of middle Tennessee communities will have new spirits after approving ballot measures for the sale of alcohol in their corporate boundaries.
WATE
Total Lunar Eclipse over Knoxville
See the Total Lunar Eclipse over Knoxville that occurred around 6 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2022. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. See the Total Lunar Eclipse over Knoxville that occurred around 6 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2022. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. Bearden Theater presents: Curtains. The musical comedy Curtains is coming...
'Protecting Children from Gender Mutilation Act' introduced by Tennessee leaders
Bill would ban medical interference that alters a child’s hormonal balance, procedures that remove their organs to enable the minor to identify as a gender different from their biological sex.
utdailybeacon.com
Future of marijuana law in Tennessee unclear as Biden moves towards decriminalization
On Oct. 6, President Biden announced his plan to pardon minor federal marijuana convictions and encouraged governors to do so on the state level. Despite this suggestion, Gov. Bill Lee has chosen not to take Tennessee in this direction. The federal pardon will affect approximately 6,500 people across the country,...
Tennessee Disability Coalition: Tennessee receives 'D+' on disability scorecard
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Disability Coalition gave the state a cumulative "D+" for working adults with disabilities on its 2022 Tennessee Disability Scorecard. The report is based on eight disability priority areas for 2022. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, close to 1 in 3 Tennesseans experience some form of disability, comprising the single largest minority group in Tennessee.
