ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

311869507_422556163228247_4397962904010551536_n.jpg

By Vivian Jones / Main Street Nashville
The Herald News
The Herald News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OLCOb_0j33BuKT00

Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton stumps for Gov. Bill Lee during a campaign stop in Hendersonville on Nov. 7, 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
localmemphis.com

Tennessee Republican lawmakers hold onto majority

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Republican lawmakers were poised to maintain majority control inside the state's General Assembly after Tuesday's elections. All 99 House seats and 17 of the Senate's 33 seats were on the ballot. Republicans control every top statewide elected position, with Democrats having strongholds in Nashville and...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN News 2

Tennessee lawmakers react to bill proposing ‘nation’s strongest legislation’ on youth transgender care

If the law passes next year, it would prohibit healthcare providers from performing medical procedures if they ‘enable a minor to identify with an identity inconsistent with the minor’s sex.’ In the legislation, the term ‘medical procedure’ includes both surgery and ‘prescribing, administering, or dispensing any drug or device to a human being.’
TENNESSEE STATE
actionnews5.com

Legislation filed to criminalize public drag performances in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New legislation filed by a state senator regarding the LGBTQ+ community is looking to criminalize drag performances in public settings. The bill groups drag performers with other adult cabaret performers, such as exotic dancers, topless dancers, or strippers and would make it a misdemeanor for first offense and felony on the second offense for participating in such behavior.
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

Tennessee voters pass amendment barring mandatory union fees

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee voters have approved a change to the state Constitution that reinforces the state’s existing law freeing workers from being required to pay union dues. Tennessee has had a law prohibiting the requirement on the books since 1947, and the outcome of Tuesday’s referendum...
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Local union, lawmaker share thoughts ahead of Amendment 1 vote

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee voters will decide the fate of four constitutional amendments Tuesday, including one that would put “right-to-work” in the state constitution. Right-to-work is a law that has existed in Tennessee since the 1940s that forbids employers from requiring workers to have union membership for a job. Amendment 1 on the […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WTVCFOX

2022 Midterm Election Results for Georgia and Tennessee

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Polls are closing across Georgia and Tennessee and we have you're latest Midterm Election results. Go here to view the latest election results. Many eyes are on the US Senate race in Georgia, and how it could play into the shifting balance of power. Democrat Raphael...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Total Lunar Eclipse over Knoxville

See the Total Lunar Eclipse over Knoxville that occurred around 6 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2022. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. See the Total Lunar Eclipse over Knoxville that occurred around 6 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2022. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. Bearden Theater presents: Curtains. The musical comedy Curtains is coming...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Tennessee Disability Coalition: Tennessee receives 'D+' on disability scorecard

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Disability Coalition gave the state a cumulative "D+" for working adults with disabilities on its 2022 Tennessee Disability Scorecard. The report is based on eight disability priority areas for 2022. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, close to 1 in 3 Tennesseans experience some form of disability, comprising the single largest minority group in Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
8K+
Followers
12K+
Post
564K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy