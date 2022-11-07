It’s been a good time for music fans recently, as some of the biggest stars on the planet have announced world tours – including the likes of Beyoncé and Taylor Swift. But if you’re more of a comedy stan, you’re also in luck. Peter Kay, the iconic Bolton-born comic, has just announced his first live tour in more than a decade – right here in the UK. The comedian holds the 2010 Guinness Book of World Records for the biggest-selling comedy tour of all time, so you can bet that getting your hands on some tickets this time round is going to be tricky (but worth it).

1 DAY AGO