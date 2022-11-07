Read full article on original website
Historic State Theatre celebrates 70th anniversary with new logo and immersive theatre dinner
Completed in 1952, North Point’s State Theatre – formerly called the Empire Theatre – was once a lively venue where some of the world’s greatest artists, bands, and troupes performed; and a cinema which screened numerous international and local blockbusters. Now celebrating its 70th anniversary, New...
10 best events and new openings to look forward to in Tokyo in 2023
From Cirque du Soleil and a Harry Potter attraction to the world’s largest anime store, we’ve got a lot coming in 2023. There was a time when 2023 seemed impossibly far into the future, but now we’re just around the corner from a new year of exciting concerts, festivals and long-awaited openings. Those of you who have been waiting to visit Japan for the past two years are well aware that there are countless new attractions to check out from the life-sized moving Gundam in Yokohama to Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan.
Hackney’s getting a free sparkly light festival this winter
’Tis the season for a hell of a lot of festive lights to be strung up and turned on in London. Big ones, small ones, expensive ones: you know the drill. But you don’t need to splash that hard-earned cashola to go see some seriously nice lights in the big city.
Revealed: the world's most accessible cities, according to disabled travellers
When it comes to judging how accessible a city is for disabled travellers, there’s nothing more important than the experiences of those travellers themselves. For all the step-free access, braille navigation and disabled help-points a city might have in theory, it’s knowing how all that stuff works in practice that is most helpful.
How to get tickets for Peter Kay’s 2023 tour
It’s been a good time for music fans recently, as some of the biggest stars on the planet have announced world tours – including the likes of Beyoncé and Taylor Swift. But if you’re more of a comedy stan, you’re also in luck. Peter Kay, the iconic Bolton-born comic, has just announced his first live tour in more than a decade – right here in the UK. The comedian holds the 2010 Guinness Book of World Records for the biggest-selling comedy tour of all time, so you can bet that getting your hands on some tickets this time round is going to be tricky (but worth it).
Huis Ten Bosch theme park is hosting a fireworks countdown for New Year's Eve 2022-23
Dutch-style theme park Huis Ten Bosch in Nagasaki prefecture is great to visit year-round for its extravagant seasonal events. During the colder months, the park shines brightly with marvelous winter illuminations, but that’s not the only highlight of this season. It’s also hosting a fireworks extravaganza on December 31 2022 to ring in the 2023 new year in style.
Interliber, Zagreb’s enormous book fair opens
Now in its 44th year, Zagreb’s largest book fair Interliber is drawing huge crowds of readers from across the city. Hundreds of vendors have tens of thousands of books for sale in four large exhibition halls. The titles are largely in Croatian, but there are also many in English, German and other languages. These include recent releases by hit writers like Sally Rooney and George RR Martin, to non-fiction, poetry, comics, history, philosophy, textbooks and many more.
Holy string section! ‘The Batman’ is screening with a full orchestra in London
Batman’s latest big-screen outing is set to launch an all-new global touring film concert series, DC in Concert. The Batman in Concert will debut at London’s Eventim Apollo on March 18, 2023 before embarking on a tour across major cities in Europe and North America. Released in March,...
This entire abandoned Spanish village is up for sale for €260,000
House prices in plenty of the world’s biggest cities are pretty extortionate at the mo. Last year the average price of a flat in London, for example, cost a whopping £550,000 – which is, by any measure, loopily spenny. That’s so expensive, in fact, that in Spain...
There's an onsen-themed Rilakkuma shop and café in Arashiyama, Kyoto
There are plenty of places where Sanrio fans can get their fix in Tokyo, whether it’s at Sanrio Puroland, one of the character cafés or merchandise stores. But it’s not only Tokyo where you’ll find Sanrio attractions. Kyoto currently has the 60th Anniversary Sanrio Exhibition at Kyocera Museum, and now even an onsen-themed shop featuring Sanrio’s cuddly brown bear Rilakkuma.
A secret new tequila bar has opened in the BFI Southbank
The comfy, cinephile-friendly surrounds of the BFI Southbank have had a serious, 40 percent proof shot in the arm. The venue’s snug, tucked away in the building’s inner recesses, has been turned into an apothecary-style tequila bar for a week this month. It’s not because the BFI is...
Book your seat for the Chinese Omakase 2.0 month-long dining celebration
Snag your spot at the table for Chinese Omakase 2.0 – a not-to-miss culinary celebration bridging heritage Chinese fare with omakase-style dining. Chinese Omakase has returned to the city for its much-anticipated sophomore run at the annual Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival this November. Riding on the success of last year's Chinese Omakase by Masterchefs, Chinese Omakase 2.0 invites 20 acclaimed Chinese restaurants to present their own multi-course menu that brings the concept of omakase to Chinese cuisine. This year's theme is 'Heritage in Gourmet', which sees seasoned veteran chefs serving classic dishes while experimental chefs present new twists to well-loved classics. Keep reading below to check out 10 must-try Chinese restaurants offering elevated omakase-inspired dining experiences for the month-long dining series.
Revealed: the most popular tourist destinations of 2022
Travel trends come and go all the time. One moment everyone seems to be in Bali, then they’re in Lisbon, next they’re off to Costa Rica. But what about in 2022? Which destinations have been the most popular this year?. Flight ticket database company ForwardKeys has the lowdown....
This 110-year-old Melbourne icon is getting a facelift
As far as Melbourne landmarks go, they don't get much more iconic than Luna Park and its unmissable open-mouth face at the entrance – which, in news to us, even has a name: Mr Moon. In a true feat of endurance, Luna Park turns 110 this year, and to celebrate the huge milestone, Mr Moon is undergoing a restoration for the first time since 1999.
Tourists can now pre-register their Covid-19 documents with Visit Japan Web
Japan is finally reopened to the world and tourists are able to come in and explore all the new attractions that have opened since the pandemic. Thankfully, Japan has dropped many of its entry restrictions, but still encourages travellers to prepare for their trip by pre-registering all Covid-19 documents before entering the country.
You can stay in Sir Richard Branson’s actual flat in Edinburgh
Have you ever wondered how the other half live? The other half being a media and entertainment tycoon with a net worth of £3.2 billion? Well, now you don’t have to speculate about how the likes of Sir Richard Branson live – as you can sleep in his actual flat.
A rare black swan called Bruce has died of bird flu in east London
A rare black swan named ‘Bruce’ by locals in Wanstead has died of bird flu as the UK experiences one of the largest ever outbreaks of avian influenza. Residents near Hollow Ponds have expressed their sadness at the loss of the beloved bird. One resident said online: ‘Just found out that our local black swan who we called Bruce and resided at Hollow Ponds has died from Avian Flu. He was a beauty and will be missed.’
Seventeen London sites have been added to the Heritage at Risk Register
Each year, millions of pounds are poured into conserving and repairing historic buildings across the capital. Historic England’s Heritage at Risk Register identifies a list of vulnerable buildings and landmarks decaying each year, meaning they could be lost if no action is taken. The annual register records the condition of the country’s historic buildings and sites, highlighting the seriously neglected places that could rot away and be lost for ever. On the 2022 register, there are 631 entries across London, listed for anything from a collapsing roof to a rotting façade.
Kate Beckinsale hangs from a drone while filming in Zagreb
UK actress Kate Beckinsale is currently filming her latest action thriller, Canary Black, in Zagreb. In her role as CIA agent Avery Graves, dressed in trademark black, the London-born Hollywood star was captured by PIXSELL photographer Matija Habljak when she was about to fly up on a drone. She was then seen hanging from it over the roofs of the Croatian capital.
Melbourne has been named the fourth most LGBTQIA+-friendly city in the world
NSW may have us beat on beaches, weather and recognisable landmarks, but Melbourne has just dethroned Sydney as Australia's most LGBTQIA+-friendly city. In the study, which was conducted by Big 7 Travel, Melbourne came in fourth place with Sydney not even cracking the top ten, trailing behind at 11th place.
