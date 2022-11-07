Read full article on original website
Alabama shrimpers encounter hovering light that follows them homeRoger MarshElberta, AL
Popular supermarket chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersMilton, FL
Middleburg faces Escambia Gators in high school football playoffsAnthony SalazarMiddleburg, FL
Publix Opens New Stores In 3 StatesBryan DijkhuizenScottsboro, AL
See Bubble Alley Art Display During Pensacola’s Foo Foo FestivalAna KimberPensacola, FL
wuwf.org
Bobby Wagner will be one of Florida’s youngest mayors
The City of Destin has a new mayor and at 28-years-old he’s one of the youngest in Florida’s history. Bobby Wagner defeated opponent Rodney Braden with 60% of votes. He shared the news of his win on Facebook with the message “It’s time to work.”. Wagner...
ssrnews.com
Nearly 75,000 Santa Rosa Voters Send Clear Signal
Santa Rosa County voters stood in long lines yesterday to cast their vote in the 2022 midterms. Records show that 74,918 votes were counted, which is a 51.37% turnout for the 146,327 active registered voters, including 24,477 Democrat, 86,594 Republican and 35,253 other. By comparison, 76,206 Santa Rosa County voters...
North Okaloosa Fire District moves forward with new impact fee tax following election
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Residents passed a referendum Tuesday night allowing the North Okaloosa Fire District to start an impact fee taxing new residential and commercial buildings inside their jurisdiction. While the public passed the motion with 60% of the vote, this impact fee is far from a reality. North Okaloosa Fire District will need […]
Alabama Limited Self-Governance Act Voted Down in Baldwin County
If you have seen the signs scattered along the roadways in Baldwin County Alabama that say " VOTE NO" and wondered what they meant, keep reading. The Alabama Limited Self-Governance Act, which would allow issues such as overgrown lawns, noise, and animal control to fall under the county commission’s scope of responsibility, was a hot topic this week.
Unofficial results coming in: Destin Mayor, North Okaloosa Fire District Impact Fee
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The 2022 General Election hosted a number of local races in Okaloosa County. The Crestview City Council Precinct 1: Parts of Okaloosa Co. precincts 8, 9, 11, 12, 13, 45, 52 Joe Blocker Shannon D. Hayes Thara M. Larkins The City of Destin Mayor Race: Precincts 20, 35, 44, 50 […]
Destin Log
History Mystery: Was there a logging operation in Destin?
A reader asked a History Mystery question about logging in Destin. He lives on Indian Bayou and was led to believe by old timers that the bayou had its origins as a logging slough created by the harvesting of cypress trees because they still have plenty of cypress stumps in his area. It wasn’t just cypress, but he was correct that once there was logging and turpentining going on throughout Destin.
Figures keeps state senate seat after contentious race; Blackwood wins Mobile DA race
Vivian Davis Figures, Democratic state senator for District 33, was re-elected to her seat Tuesday despite a contentious race against Pete Riehm, a local real estate broker who ran as a Republican. “It’s a sacred duty to me to be that public servant,” Figures said Tuesday. “I just can’t say...
wdhn.com
Senator-elect Katie Britt announces Chief of Staff
MONTGOMERY, Ala (WDHN)— U.S Senator-Elect for Alabama, Katie Britt, has announced her Chief of Staff. Clay Armentrout, a Mobile native, has been officially selected as Britt’s Chief of Staff. Since 2015, Armentrout has served in multiple legislative roles for U.S Senator Richard Shelby. For three-and-a-half-years, Armentrout served as...
WEAR
WEAR News reporter gets firsthand look at Escambia County Fire Rescue training
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Escambia Fire Rescue is hosting a physical abilities test Monday at Pensacola Fire Station #4 on 1 N. Q Street. They are looking to hire 10-15 more firefighters to keep up with growing demand. The test includes 25 push-ups and 40 sit-ups in two minutes each, a...
wuwf.org
Veterans Day events across Northwest Florida
Friday, Nov. 11 is a day to honor military veterans of the armed forces. Florida has the third largest veteran population in the U.S. with more than 1.5 million veterans living in the state according to the VA. And a majority of those veterans living in Northwest Florida. Here’s a...
wuwf.org
Pensacola Habitat for Humanity is seeing a huge increase in home applications, especially among single mothers of color
Like many places, the lack of affordable housing in Northwest Florida has been compounded by soaring rental costs since 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic set in. Habitat for Humanity’s mission has been to build new houses for qualifying residents and they’ve seen an increasing need, especially among single mothers of color. One Pensacola woman is in the process of seeing her dream of homeownership come true and is excited about getting a lift from other women in the community.
72-year-old Pensacola woman sentenced to life in prison for shooting neighbor six times
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 72-year-old Pensacola woman will spend the rest of her life in prison after an Escambia County judge sentenced her to life in prison for shooting her neighbor six times. On Nov. 9, Circuit Court Judge Linda Nobles sentenced Yagaunda Grace Buschbaum to life in Florida’s Department of Corrections for […]
Mobile Co. has low voter turnout; people want to see more after elections
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — As the midterm elections are set for tomorrow Nov. 8, Alabama may not see a larger voter turnout, and registered voters want to know why. According to the Alabama Secretary of State, 289,743 were registered as active voters in Mobile County, out of that number only 25,961 people voted which […]
Woman found dead behind building: Fort Walton Beach PD investigating
Fort Walton Beach, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Police Department said they are investigating a death in connection to a woman found dead behind a building, according to a Facebook post from the FWBPD. Catrina Rogers, 45, of Fort Walton Beach was found behind a building after officers were called to 14 First […]
thepulsepensacola.com
Slim Chickens hosts grand opening at Navarre Parkway location
Slim Chickens in Navarre is now open- giving Santa Rosa County locals another option for hand-breaded chicken served quickly and offering delicious “desserts in jar.” The newest location has been able to hire 91 new local employees, according to Slim Chickens Navarre COO Craig Hacklander. Hacklander says that...
niceville.com
Niceville shooting victim is former Okaloosa commissioner: report
NICEVILLE, Fla. — The man who died after being shot at a home in Niceville has been identified as Doug Hutcheson, a former Okaloosa County Commissioner, according to published reports. According to the Northwest Florida Daily News, while the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office declined to name the victim, citing...
Santa Rosa Co. substitute teacher charged for inappropriately texting student: SRCSO reports
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A substitute teacher at a Santa Rosa County School is behind bars after allegedly having inappropriate conversations with a 16-year-old student, according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office. John William Kapolczynski, 46, was charged with obscene communication, public order crimes and a sex offense on Nov. 4. On […]
Escambia County woman looking for help after a fire at Moorings Apartments
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Two apartments are damaged and one is deemed a total loss after an apartment fire on the 8400-block of Old Spanish Trail Road. “I walked through my door and everything was on fire. I was trying to run and go get my purse and some of my daughters stuff, and […]
This Florida City Is One Of America's Top Places To Retire
U.S. News & World Report rolled out its 2023 list of the country's best places for retirees.
Stolen vehicle stopped trying to enter Eglin A.F.B., Okaloosa Co. deputies
EGLIN A.F.B., Fla. (WKRG) — Security at Eglin Air Force Base’s West Gate detained a driver Tuesday night trying to enter the base, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. The deputy’s report said Eglin’s team contacted OCSO for a stolen vehicle recovery on Nov. 8. Security personnel ran the tags on a black 2017 […]
