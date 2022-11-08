ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

11Alive

President, CEO of Jim Ellis Automotive passes away

ATLANTA — Jimmy Ellis, CEO and president of Jim Ellis Automotive Group passed away Saturday. He was 67. Ellis died peacefully at Wellstar North Fulton Hospital "surrounded by loved ones," according to his family. The Atlanta native got his start in DeKalb as a volunteer at a mechanical shop,...
CHAMBLEE, GA
cbtnews.com

Atlanta auto dealer Jimmy Ellis passes away at age 67

James “Jimmy” Edward Ellis, a distinguished auto dealer in the Atlanta area, passed away peacefully on November 5, 2022, at age 67. Ellis had served as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Jim Ellis Automotive Group since January of 2015 after serving as Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the group for 18 years.
ATLANTA, GA
just-food.com

King’s Hawaiian to invest US$85m in new baking plant

The 150,000 sq ft facility, set to open next autumn, will create more than 160 jobs. US bakery firm King’s Hawaiian has revealed plans to expand production capacity with an US$85m baking plant in Georgia. The 150,000 sq ft facility will be in addition to its current site in...
OAKWOOD, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Newton County Commissioners Demond Mason, J.C. Henderson defeat challengers, Board of Education member Trey Bailey wins re-election

COVINGTON — Two Democrat incumbents on the Newton County Board of Commissioners won new terms in Tuesday’s balloting. District 2 Commissioner Demond Mason defeated Republican challenger Donnie Bryant with 67.87% of the vote to Bryant's 33.13%. District 4 Commissioner J.C. Henderson defeated challenger Scotty Scoggins with 71.77% of ballots cast.
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Debbie Collier case: Daughter goes on the record during live podcast

ATHENS, Ga. - The daughter of Athens woman Debbie Collier, whose disturbing death in Habersham County has caused much speculation, shared her story Wednesday evening during a live podcast. Amanda Bearden appeared on the "Crime on the Record Podcast" during a special live-stream. Bearden revealed for the first time that...
ATHENS, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Jamie Lee Curtis Praises 'Freaky Friday' Co-Star Lindsay Lohan's Big Film Comeback

Jamie Lee Curtis is one proud mom—or, should we say, on-screen mom. GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in Rockdale and Newton County this weekend, Nov. 11-13 Tropical storm Nicole may push in some rainy weather on Thursday and Friday but should clear up by Saturday morning for an enjoyable weekend. Click for more.GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in Rockdale and Newton County this weekend, Nov. 11-13.
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
Jodian Marie

Top French Cafés and Bistros In Atlanta

Cheese and Herb Potato GratinLauriPatterson/iStock. The French were America's first ally after the War of independence. But they are more than just political allies. First-generation French immigrants brought us their culture, manners, language and literature. Items like lace, leather, and felt are made possible because the French brought us the crafting skills to manufacture them.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Tara Theatre to close after more than 50 years

After more than 50 years, the Tara Theatre is closing its doors.  Rumors spread on social media in 2020 that the Atlanta art house cinema – which has been open since 1968 – would close, but those proved to be false. This time, however, a Regal spokesperson has confirmed the theater will close.   “As […] The post Tara Theatre to close after more than 50 years appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Notes From the Trail: UGA Getting a "True Winner" In Ryan Puglisi

"Leader, winner, and accountable". Those were the words that Jarell Addo, Ryan Puglisi's personal fitness coach, used to describe the kind of competitor UGA is getting in their newest QB commit. Addo himself is no stranger to competition. He played linebacker and was a team captain at Umass from 2014-2018....
ATHENS, GA

