FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
50 Most Beautiful People In Atlanta According To JEZEBELJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Women’s Volleyball: ‘A sister away from home’: Gonzales, MacNeill reminisce on journey from Georgia to Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Top French Cafés and Bistros In AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Bartaco opens new location in Vinings + secret taco newsMalika BowlingVinings, GA
President, CEO of Jim Ellis Automotive passes away
ATLANTA — Jimmy Ellis, CEO and president of Jim Ellis Automotive Group passed away Saturday. He was 67. Ellis died peacefully at Wellstar North Fulton Hospital "surrounded by loved ones," according to his family. The Atlanta native got his start in DeKalb as a volunteer at a mechanical shop,...
cbtnews.com
Atlanta auto dealer Jimmy Ellis passes away at age 67
James “Jimmy” Edward Ellis, a distinguished auto dealer in the Atlanta area, passed away peacefully on November 5, 2022, at age 67. Ellis had served as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Jim Ellis Automotive Group since January of 2015 after serving as Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the group for 18 years.
just-food.com
King’s Hawaiian to invest US$85m in new baking plant
The 150,000 sq ft facility, set to open next autumn, will create more than 160 jobs. US bakery firm King’s Hawaiian has revealed plans to expand production capacity with an US$85m baking plant in Georgia. The 150,000 sq ft facility will be in addition to its current site in...
WXIA 11 Alive
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens claims Georgia is blue because of Stacey Abrams
Dickens and others are speaking at Abrams watch party Tuesday on Election Night. Georgia, a reliably red state, has seen some changes in its political landscape.
Atlanta Daily World
Legendary Singer, Songwriter Babyface to Perform at Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball
ATLANTA, GA (October 2022) – Guests attending the 39th annual UNCF (United Negro College Fund) Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis must get ready to experience a night to remember. UNCF Atlanta is pleased to announce that Kenneth Edmonds, better known by...
Gwinnett County schools chief engagement officer says her Native American roots is 'an opportunity to connect'
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is making history in the Gwinnett County Public Schools. Melissa Laramie is the first Native American to fulfill the district's chief engagement officer role. She's a member of the Colville tribe, found in the Pacific Northwest. "I had the opportunity to move, live...
Plaza Fiesta purchased by same group that owns Krog Street Market
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A popular grocery and marketplace that has served metro Atlanta’s Hispanic community for decades has been sold. CBRE Atlanta confirmed that Asana Partners purchased Plaza Fiesta for an undisclosed price. Asana Partners also owns Krog Street Market, the Brickworks office complex and Plaza Theatre shopping plaza.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Newton County Commissioners Demond Mason, J.C. Henderson defeat challengers, Board of Education member Trey Bailey wins re-election
COVINGTON — Two Democrat incumbents on the Newton County Board of Commissioners won new terms in Tuesday’s balloting. District 2 Commissioner Demond Mason defeated Republican challenger Donnie Bryant with 67.87% of the vote to Bryant's 33.13%. District 4 Commissioner J.C. Henderson defeated challenger Scotty Scoggins with 71.77% of ballots cast.
Henry incumbents win; Dems pickup Fayette school board seat
Henry County Commission incumbents appeared to win their races Tuesday as Democrats won a school board seat in Fayette C...
fox5atlanta.com
Debbie Collier case: Daughter goes on the record during live podcast
ATHENS, Ga. - The daughter of Athens woman Debbie Collier, whose disturbing death in Habersham County has caused much speculation, shared her story Wednesday evening during a live podcast. Amanda Bearden appeared on the "Crime on the Record Podcast" during a special live-stream. Bearden revealed for the first time that...
Alpharetta rejects $550M redevelopment plan for North Point Mall
A $550 million redevelopment plan for North Point Mall was rejected by Alpharetta City Council on Monday....
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Jamie Lee Curtis Praises 'Freaky Friday' Co-Star Lindsay Lohan's Big Film Comeback
Jamie Lee Curtis is one proud mom—or, should we say, on-screen mom. GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in Rockdale and Newton County this weekend, Nov. 11-13 Tropical storm Nicole may push in some rainy weather on Thursday and Friday but should clear up by Saturday morning for an enjoyable weekend. Click for more.GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in Rockdale and Newton County this weekend, Nov. 11-13.
Morehouse College appears to have cut ties with football coach
Morehouse College head coach Rich Freeman appears to be on his way out in Atlanta. The post Morehouse College appears to have cut ties with football coach appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
$500 million plan to revamp one of metro Atlanta’s biggest malls rejected
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Alpharetta City Council rejected a $500 million plan to redevelop the aging North Point Mall, voting 7-0 Monday to deny rezoning the 100-acre property. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. North Point Mall in Alpharetta, which opened in 1993, has struggled...
Top French Cafés and Bistros In Atlanta
Cheese and Herb Potato GratinLauriPatterson/iStock. The French were America's first ally after the War of independence. But they are more than just political allies. First-generation French immigrants brought us their culture, manners, language and literature. Items like lace, leather, and felt are made possible because the French brought us the crafting skills to manufacture them.
Tara Theatre to close after more than 50 years
After more than 50 years, the Tara Theatre is closing its doors. Rumors spread on social media in 2020 that the Atlanta art house cinema – which has been open since 1968 – would close, but those proved to be false. This time, however, a Regal spokesperson has confirmed the theater will close. “As […] The post Tara Theatre to close after more than 50 years appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Amendment 2 on the Georgia ballot | What is it and what does it do?
GEORGIA, USA — An item on Tuesday's ballot could help victims of natural disasters move forward. It's been over a year and a half after a tornado tore through Newnan. Families are still feeling the damage of the disaster as they rebuild their houses. Dean Jackson and his family...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Notes From the Trail: UGA Getting a "True Winner" In Ryan Puglisi
"Leader, winner, and accountable". Those were the words that Jarell Addo, Ryan Puglisi's personal fitness coach, used to describe the kind of competitor UGA is getting in their newest QB commit. Addo himself is no stranger to competition. He played linebacker and was a team captain at Umass from 2014-2018....
GDOT traffic sign hacked by contractor, signals out support for Kemp, Walker
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — A Georgia Department of Transportation sign was seen flashing out to drivers on a road in Flowery Branch on Election Day, but the message wasn't traffic related. The controversial sign read in big orange letters: "Workers for Kemp and Walker," along Sprouts Spring Road in...
