Read full article on original website
Related
Ricardo to Work with InoBat to Supply Battery Systems for Electrification Programmes for High Performance Automotive Vehicles
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- As part of its mission to support the decarbonisation of the global transport and energy sectors, Ricardo, a global strategic environmental and engineering consultancy company with specialisms in niche manufacturing and industrial engineering, has signed a memorandum of understanding with InoBat, a pioneer of premium electric vehicle battery R&D, engineering, production and recycling, to jointly supply battery cells, modules and packs to high performance automotive manufacturers for their electrification programmes. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005792/en/ Ricardo partners with InoBat on electric vehicle battery development (Photo: Business Wire)
accessinternational.media
World’s first 17m electric telehandler finds UK customer
UK-based Lifting solutions specialist GGR Group sold the world’s first 17m electric telehandler to Flannery Plant Hire at Bauma 2022 in Munich. Flannery was also the first to purchase the smaller 6.26 full electric model in 2020, which Faresin introduced at Bauma in 2019. The new 17m model is...
Oil and gas firms planning ‘frightening’ fossil fuels growth, report finds
Oil and gas companies are planning a “frightening” expansion that would result in 115bn tonnes of climate-heating CO2 being pumped out, equivalent to more than 24 years of US emissions, a new analysis has found. Virtually all oil and gas companies are planning further exploitation of fossil fuels,...
electrek.co
Check out this offshore wind farm’s massive gravity-based foundations
All 72 of the 5,000-tonne gravity-based foundations for France’s 500-megawatt (MW) Fécamp offshore wind farm are now complete. The €2 billion ($2.25 billion) Fécamp wind farm features 71 offshore wind turbines with a capacity of 7 MW each. It will generate electricity for around 770,000 people in Normandy.
gcaptain.com
Viasat and Cobham Satcom Announce Strategic Collaboration on Maritime Connectivity System Ahead of ViaSat-3
Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, and Cobham Satcom, a leading global provider of satellite communications solutions to the maritime and land segments, today announced the companies are collaborating on a new, advanced satellite connectivity solution for the maritime and energy industries in preparation for the launch of Viasat’s next generation satellite constellation, ViaSat-3.
jewishbusinessnews.com
Israeli Scientists Make Breakthrough for hydrogen solar fuel production
Israeli scientists from Ben Gurion University in the Negev and the Technion say they have made a breakthrough in the splitting of water to produce green hydrogen fuel. Alternative sources of energy are the future and Israel has always been at the forefront of their development, from solar power to wind power.
BBC
Energy crisis: 'My energy efficient home didn’t keep my family warm'
With world leaders at the COP27 climate summit, the focus is back on how countries can cut carbon emissions. Since 2008 all homes have needed an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) when they're built, sold or rented, but a firm training EPC assessors says they need redesigning, while some homeowners have found their newly-built houses aren't delivering the high EPC ratings promised.
The Verge
Auto sales ‘overshoot’ will make it impossible to prevent the worst effects of climate change
Toyota, Volkswagen, Hyundai, and other major automakers are on track to sell 400 million more diesel and petrol vehicles than is feasible to stave off the worst effects of climate change, Greenpeace Germany concludes in a new report. Transportation currently makes up a quarter of fuel-related greenhouse gas emissions globally,...
Canada's Ritchie Bros to buy U.S. damaged vehicle platform IAA in $7.3 billion deal
Nov 7 (Reuters) - Canadian equipment marketplace Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (RBA.TO) said on Monday it would buy U.S.-based IAA Inc (IAA.N) in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $7.3 billion including debt.
gcaptain.com
Thailand’s Department Of Marine And Coastal Resources Chooses Incat Crowther To Deliver New Research Vessel
Thailand’s Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) will take delivery of a new state-of-the- art research vessel after digital shipbuilder Incat Crowther won a competitive international tender for the project. The Incat Crowther 25, which will be delivered in 2023 in partnership with Seacrest Marine, will be used...
theevreport.com
MIH unveils Project X: an A-Segment Electric Vehicle Platform with Modular Design Approach
Enabling mobility service providers, fleet operators, and mobility brands to customize vehicles based on their needs. TAIPEI – The Foxconn-initiated MIH Consortium announced Project X, an open and agnostic EV Platform for the innovators, by the innovators. MIH is lowering the entry barrier for companies entering the electric vehicle market to customize vehicles based on their needs. To make it easier for partners and potential customers to understand the open and agnostic nature of MIH and to realize technologies developed by the MIH Working Groups, MIH released the Project X timeline and exterior design for the first time and this A-segment three-seater demo car is expected to be presented by the end of 2023.
technode.global
South Korean travel AI startup Globaleur raises $2.5M to connect end-to-end experience
South Korean travel tech startup Globaleur has raised $2.5 million in their pre-series A round and recently completed setting up an office in Singapore as part of their expansion plans for South East Asia (SEA). Globaleur said in a statement on Tuesday it has attracted renowned venture capital firms such...
AdWeek
Revolving Door Agency Moves: Foundry 360, Taxi, WPP & More
This week in agency news, our favorite moments feature innovative brand acquisitions, intriguing new partnerships and award-winning social good campaigns. Let’s dive in. As it celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, Backbone Media was recognized as one of Outside’s “Best Places to Work” in 2022. This marks the sixth time the Colorado-based marketing agency has landed on the list.
gcaptain.com
Propspeed & MPS To Educate On Prevention Of Corrosion And Positive Impact On The Marine Environment
Propspeed, leading innovator of underwater foul-release coatings, announced its attendance at METSTRADE in partnership with Marine Protection Systems (MPS). METSTRADE is scheduled to be held November 15-17, 2022, in Amsterdam. Representatives from Propspeed and MPS will be located at stand 02.121, where visitors will be able to attend twice daily demonstrations at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. showing how to prevent corrosion to propellers and underwater running gear, while protecting the marine environment.
North America’s First In-line Sandwich Packaging Testing Lab at ProAmpac’s Collaboration & Innovation Center (CIC)
CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- ProAmpac, a leader in flexible packaging and material science, has partnered with JBT Proseal, a leading tray sealing machine manufacturer, to offer North America’s first in-line sandwich packaging testing lab at ProAmpac’s Collaboration & Innovation Center (CIC). Designed to form and seal fresh sandwich packaging, Proseal’s GTSV machine will be used to optimize packaging design while allowing customers to run trials on new packaging formats without disrupting commercial production operations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005629/en/ ProAmpac’s Sandwich Wedge is a fiber-based package that includes a thin film lining for product viewing and freshness. (Photo: Business Wire)
gcaptain.com
UK’s Windfall Tax on Renewables Puts Offshore Wind Farm Investment at Risk
UK offshore wind farm investment will be at risk if any windfall tax imposed on renewable producers is too severe, according to the head of the world’s top developer of the projects. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt may extend a windfall taxto electricity...
Control Engineering
A new future for process control systems
Distributed control systems (DCSs) are at the heart of process manufacturing operations and have evolved to focus on digitalization. Using pre-made and pre-tested automation software modules will allow companies to use DCSs more effectively. Many challenges have confronted industrial companies in recent years, ranging from the pandemic and its attendant...
hypebeast.com
Honda Unveils the 2023 Rendition of Its Ruckus Model
First released 20 years ago, the Honda Ruckus remains a popular scooter for the brand today. Economically priced and smartly designed, the Ruckus is a compact yet efficient everyday ride for the average city or suburban dweller. Retaining an overall very similar design to its predecessor, the 2023 rendition will...
salestechstar.com
Privitar Selected as Phase 1 Winner in the UK-U.S. Privacy Enhancing Technology (PET) Prize Challenge
Privitar to lead “Project STARLIT” with University College London and Cardiff University to advance the use of privacy-enhancing technologies in financial fraud prevention. Privitar, the leader in modern data provisioning, has been selected as a Phase 1 winner in the UK-U.S. PETs Prize Challenge, a transatlantic innovation prize challenge created by the United Kingdom and United States governments to advance the use of privacy-enhancing technologies (PETs) in tackling some of our most pressing societal challenges, including preventing financial crime and bolstering pandemic response.
marinelink.com
Analysis: Meltdown in the Container Shipping Sector Gains Speed
Facing global economic headwinds, the volume of containerized cargo movement continues to plummet, Peter Sand, Chief Analyst, Xeneta, summarizes: “It is clear that the carriers are no longer in charge, the shippers are.”. Peter, it seems like the news in the container shipping sector started as a flow and...
Comments / 0