Enabling mobility service providers, fleet operators, and mobility brands to customize vehicles based on their needs. TAIPEI – The Foxconn-initiated MIH Consortium announced Project X, an open and agnostic EV Platform for the innovators, by the innovators. MIH is lowering the entry barrier for companies entering the electric vehicle market to customize vehicles based on their needs. To make it easier for partners and potential customers to understand the open and agnostic nature of MIH and to realize technologies developed by the MIH Working Groups, MIH released the Project X timeline and exterior design for the first time and this A-segment three-seater demo car is expected to be presented by the end of 2023.

2 DAYS AGO