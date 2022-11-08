ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Terry Mansfield

Most Dangerous Cities in Kansas

Kansas has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at the Top 10. Seal of Kansas, USA.By User:Sagredo - Public Domain, Wikimedia. This article will examine Kansas's most dangerous cities. Our research used the FBI Uniform Crime Reporting Statistics (UCR) reports on Violent Crime and Property Crime.
WIBW

Races called in favor of Kelly, Kobach

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the Election Day dust settles, Gov. Kelly has been declared victory as the race for AG is called in Kobach’s favor. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly declared victory on Wednesday morning, Nov. 9 after Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced he would not concede the night before. Shortly after, around 12:20 p.m., the AP called the race in her favor.
lawrencekstimes.com

Conservatives sweep races for seats on Kansas State Board of Education

Unofficial results show four seats on the Kansas State Board of Education were won by conservative candidates who want to restrict how race and social-emotional learning are taught in schools. Conservatives appear to have won a slate of seats on the Kansas State Board of Education on Tuesday night, pushing...
KSNT News

Threatened Kansas fish species bounces back

PRATT (KSNT) – A threatened species of fish is getting a second chance in Kansas waterways thanks to the efforts of the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks staff. KDWP Fisheries and Ecological Services staff report that the campaign to help re-establish the Plains Minnow in Kansas is off to a promising start. This species […]
kfdi.com

Kansans reject one constitutional amendment, pass another

Kansans had two constitutional amendment questions on their ballots and narrowly rejected one, while solidly approving the other. The first question would have given legislators the ability to overturn rules with the power of law set by executive agencies. Votes on the issue were split nearly 50/50, but votes to reject the amendment came out ahead by just over 6,000.
kmuw.org

Here are the key 2022 election results from Kansas

It's Election Day! Polls open in Kansas at 7 a.m. CT and close at 7 p.m. CT. Some counties may choose to open polls earlier and close later. If you are still waiting in line at closing time, you have a right to cast a ballot — stay in line!
WIBW

Kris Kobach claims victory in tight race for Attorney General

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - There was a lot of talk leading up to the midterm elections about a “red wave” sweeping across the nation. But did that wave hit here in Kansas?. “So we’ve had several Republican victories tonight,” said Mike Kuckelman, Chairman for the Kansas GOP, “we were happy with many of our races.”
Kansas Reflector

Republicans sweep Kansas Board of Education seats, say they will give parents more oversight

TOPEKA — New Kansas State Board of Education members say they will prioritize parental oversight in schools across Kansas. Ahead of the election, the 10-seat board had six Republican and four Democratic members. With Republicans taking all five seats on the ballot in the November election, the BOE will shift further to the right. Republicans […] The post Republicans sweep Kansas Board of Education seats, say they will give parents more oversight appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
sunflowerstateradio.com

Click For Kansas Election Results & Updates

The election polls in Kansas are closed, and counties are starting the process of counting the votes. Stay tuned to Sunflower State Radio for the latest updates and results as we get them. AUDIO REPORTS:. XXX.
