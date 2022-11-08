Read full article on original website
Related
Kansas amendment on legislative oversight too close to call
The dust has settled in nearly all of Tuesday's races -- except one in Kansas. The constitutional amendment dealing with legislative oversight is still very close.
Reelected Gov. Kelly wants to take ‘Kansas to next level’
Governor Laura Kelly has released a victory statement after several news agencies declared her the winner in her race against Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt.
Most Dangerous Cities in Kansas
Kansas has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at the Top 10. Seal of Kansas, USA.By User:Sagredo - Public Domain, Wikimedia. This article will examine Kansas's most dangerous cities. Our research used the FBI Uniform Crime Reporting Statistics (UCR) reports on Violent Crime and Property Crime.
Kansas officials: Recreational weed still illegal in state despite Amendment 3
As Missouri prepares for legalized recreational marijuana, officials in neighboring Kansas are reminding people cannabis is still illegal in the state.
WIBW
Races called in favor of Kelly, Kobach
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the Election Day dust settles, Gov. Kelly has been declared victory as the race for AG is called in Kobach’s favor. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly declared victory on Wednesday morning, Nov. 9 after Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced he would not concede the night before. Shortly after, around 12:20 p.m., the AP called the race in her favor.
Live updates: Here are the latest results from the 2022 election in Wichita and Kansas
Get unofficial voting results for election races in Sedgwick County and Kansas; the Wichita school board issue is also on the ballot.
Experts weigh in on how young, split voters impacted Kansas election
Local experts say young and split voters had a big impact on Tuesday night's election results in Kansas.
lawrencekstimes.com
Conservatives sweep races for seats on Kansas State Board of Education
Unofficial results show four seats on the Kansas State Board of Education were won by conservative candidates who want to restrict how race and social-emotional learning are taught in schools. Conservatives appear to have won a slate of seats on the Kansas State Board of Education on Tuesday night, pushing...
Threatened Kansas fish species bounces back
PRATT (KSNT) – A threatened species of fish is getting a second chance in Kansas waterways thanks to the efforts of the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks staff. KDWP Fisheries and Ecological Services staff report that the campaign to help re-establish the Plains Minnow in Kansas is off to a promising start. This species […]
What Amendment One means for Kansas Residents
Midterms are tomorrow and Kansas voters are keen to decide whether or not they should change the balance of power between the Legislative and Executive branches.
LJWORLD
Vote is tight on whether to shift power from the Kansas governor to the Legislature
The fate of an amendment to the Kansas Constitution that would shift regulatory clout from the governor to the Legislature remained in limbo on Wednesday because the statewide vote remained too close to call. The proposed amendment would give the Legislature, long dominated by Republicans, more power over defining how...
Missouri marijuana legalization already has some Kansas police concerned
Missouri voters said yes to legalizing marijuana on Tuesday, but one Kansas City area police department is already raising a red flag.
kfdi.com
Kansans reject one constitutional amendment, pass another
Kansans had two constitutional amendment questions on their ballots and narrowly rejected one, while solidly approving the other. The first question would have given legislators the ability to overturn rules with the power of law set by executive agencies. Votes on the issue were split nearly 50/50, but votes to reject the amendment came out ahead by just over 6,000.
KAKE TV
How likely is Kansas to pass medical marijuana after Missouri votes to legalize recreational use?
Teressa Hammond opened The Health Connection, CBD store, in Wichita in 2018 after her husband started using the product to help is COPD. Today, she says they see all sorts of illness. “We see people every day that are suffering with high blood pressure, anxiety, Crohn's, cancer.”. Hammond says...
Kansans weigh in on their expectations for Gov. Laura Kelly's 2nd term
Incumbent Governor Laura Kelly defeated Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt Tuesday night to earn a second term as Kansas Governor.
kmuw.org
Here are the key 2022 election results from Kansas
It's Election Day! Polls open in Kansas at 7 a.m. CT and close at 7 p.m. CT. Some counties may choose to open polls earlier and close later. If you are still waiting in line at closing time, you have a right to cast a ballot — stay in line!
Kansans pass constitutional amendment on election, removal of sheriffs
Kansans support amendment to Kansas Constitution on election of sheriffs, but amendment giving the Legislature more power over regulations may not pass. The post Kansans pass constitutional amendment on election, removal of sheriffs appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WIBW
Kris Kobach claims victory in tight race for Attorney General
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - There was a lot of talk leading up to the midterm elections about a “red wave” sweeping across the nation. But did that wave hit here in Kansas?. “So we’ve had several Republican victories tonight,” said Mike Kuckelman, Chairman for the Kansas GOP, “we were happy with many of our races.”
Republicans sweep Kansas Board of Education seats, say they will give parents more oversight
TOPEKA — New Kansas State Board of Education members say they will prioritize parental oversight in schools across Kansas. Ahead of the election, the 10-seat board had six Republican and four Democratic members. With Republicans taking all five seats on the ballot in the November election, the BOE will shift further to the right. Republicans […] The post Republicans sweep Kansas Board of Education seats, say they will give parents more oversight appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
sunflowerstateradio.com
Click For Kansas Election Results & Updates
The election polls in Kansas are closed, and counties are starting the process of counting the votes. Stay tuned to Sunflower State Radio for the latest updates and results as we get them. AUDIO REPORTS:. XXX.
Comments / 1