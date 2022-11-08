Read full article on original website
Great Bend adjusts sewer rate for ‘unique’ business in town
In 2015, Terry Esfeld with Great Bend Livestock Company addressed the Great Bend City Council to request that the sewer bill for the business he owns, located on Railroad Avenue, be reduced. Esfeld uses the business to house cattle for a few months of the year at which time they...
Police: Pregnant Kansas woman shot, unborn baby has died
RENO COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting where a pregnant woman lost the baby and have made an arrest. Just after 2:20 a.m. Nov. 4, police were sent to a residence in the 500 block of East Avenue B in reference to an accidental shooting, according to to Hutchinson Police Lt. Dustin Loepp.
Two arrested on Railroad Ave. in Great Bend for drug charges
On Tuesday, Nov. 8, just before 11 p.m., Barton County Sheriff’s Office deputies stopped a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado pickup in the 3900 block of Railroad Avenue, south of Great Bend. The vehicle was stopped for a traffic infraction. Deputies became suspicious of the occupants and received consent to search...
Local Election Results - 2022 General Election
Other - 16 Great Bend City Council 2nd Ward. Ellinwood City Council (3 positions)
