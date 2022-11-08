ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pratt, KS

Salina Post

Police: Pregnant Kansas woman shot, unborn baby has died

RENO COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting where a pregnant woman lost the baby and have made an arrest. Just after 2:20 a.m. Nov. 4, police were sent to a residence in the 500 block of East Avenue B in reference to an accidental shooting, according to to Hutchinson Police Lt. Dustin Loepp.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

HUTCHINSON, KS

