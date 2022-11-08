Read full article on original website
Actually, this lesson could and should apply anywhere, but it's definitely needed here. I personally learned this lesson this morning, and I thought I would pass this on to others who may have experienced this, OR soon will. Just like last April's blizzard, I was given the opportunity to leave my 2001 Chevy Impala at work in Mandan, and I was allowed to take home our station's vehicle ( which is equipped with a 4-wheel drive ) Wednesday night. So when yesterday's weather kicked in, I was pretty confident driving home. The snow started falling at a steady clip yesterday, and I still had no problem driving around dangerous road conditions. A NO TRAVEL ADVISED was issued and I made sure I got home as soon as possible, BUT STILL had no fear of just WHY those alerts are issued.
Before the internets came creeping in, people that interacted with one another did so while undergoing the same experiences. The business was more local. You felt like everyone you talked with understood the dire weather situation you were all in because they were experiencing it too. I didn't reply because...y'know,...
Like it or not, the snow is here and even though there's a chance it may disappear before Thanksgiving, we say, "Embrace it". Get into the holiday spirit, we won't tell anyone. If the thought of curling up in front of the glow from a lit Christmas tree to watch movies would be heavenly, then by golly do just that.
Lucky to have a garage, shop, or even a car starter; find yourself more thankful than anything. After last week's record-breaking 77 degrees in Bismarck, North Dakota; mother nature has reminded us all she is back in control and dropped us to downright frigid. So even if you are someone with a stored inside vehicle, bet there are a few family members that still might have to park on the curb or possibly the tractor has gotta be plugged in outside ready for feeding the critters. Frost becomes all our enemy.
When I left the radio station last night, I had a white knuckle ride back to my home south of Lincoln for the ages. I barely and I mean barely made it home. My windshield wipers couldn't keep up with the snow coming down on my truck. There were times I had to stick my head outside of my vehicle to even see because my windshield visibility was so terrible.
We spend quite a bit of money around the holidays. Gifts, decorations, food -- the list goes on! We know how much those things cost, because we see the price tag right away. What about the ultimate holiday expression/decoration? What about our lights? If you plan on putting lights up this year, you might be interested to know how much it will cost you.
The wind is howling. The snow is drifting. The temperature has dropped over 60 degrees from a week ago. Yup, that is the situation being faced across the Dakota's this week. However, it is NOT all bad. Have you ever thought, just maybe Mother Nature is working with you? She maybe thought, folks, you need a break from the rat race to hunker in and enjoy the comforts of home. And hopefully, enjoy it so with the ones you love. (Quick note: for those that are emergency personnel, DOT, various businesses and companies working around the clock to keep the world functioning, you are in our thoughts and prayers. Be Safe.)
A blizzard warning was issued at early this morning, November 9th, 2022 covering a large portion of central North Dakota by the National Weather Service. This being said, all are to be preparing for as we quote from said advisory at 9:15amCST, "Impacts... Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility."
It's cold. It's getting colder. North Dakota winters are nothing short of brutal. It's coming, and it you don't want to be caught with your pants down. Like, literally, and figurative pants. If you're new to the area, or just would like a few tips to survive our insanely cold winters, I'll help you out.
Winter is here again, kicking a$$ and chewing bubble gum. I wish I could say the worst part of the Winter is the snow or the cold temps, but that's not it. Without fail, every year people forget all the basic rules of Winter. We reset the learning curve. I decided to put together a list of the different things people do in Winter/snowy weather that is beyond ANNOYING. Here we go.
We all want to be rich and live comfortably. So, what exactly is rich? According to GoBankingRates.com, a person is considered rich when they have $1 million. Next question: What does it take to get there?. A study was done by GoBankingRates.com to find out just how long it would...
I recently recorded a fishing report with Mike Peluso where I asked him if a state-record Walleye might be caught this fall in North Dakota. He brought up the fact that some big Walleyes have been caught on Lake Oahe this fall, and he believes the record could fall this fall or next spring for sure.
As much as we need the moisture, I suppose I shouldn't complain, but it looks like it's going to be a longggg winter. The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a Blizzard Warning for parts of Central North Dakota including Burleigh and Morton counties. This could be a very...
I swear ever since I moved here over 8 years ago the title of this story has been brought up. Things in life happen so fast, when I moved from California to Fargo, North Dakota back in 2014 there was no such thing as a cannabis dispensary - now when I go back home for a couple of days I am blown away, seems like every other street corner either has a Mexican food place OR a dispensary. When I was a kid the drug marijuana seemed so mysterious, and when the funky smell wafted over, people usually made an effort to hide it. I honestly don't come across it too much out there in North Dakota, but I know of many people who are keeping their fingers crossed and hoping things change.
I heard this question directed toward a Bismarck alcoholic just yesterday. Do you know how you come across conversations by mistake sometimes? I heard this one loud and clear, and it intrigued me. Seems like everywhere we go these days here in Bismarck, and I'm sure all over North Dakota is "WOW, look how much money the North Dakota Lottery jackpot is!" - Everyone has their answers to "What would you do if you WON $1.9 BILLION dollars?" - this person had a unique twist to the common question. At first, I was a little miffed at WHY this was asked, but when I realized there was no harm behind it, I dropped my guard. This person obviously knew that the other was a recovering alcoholic, and wanted to know point blank "What would you rather, WIN the North Dakota Lottery and drink, OR Win nothing and stay sober? To most people, this question wouldn't mean a damn thing, but to an alcoholic, it's a true test of faith and will, in him or herself. How long would you guess this person took to answer?
You're not alone If you shudder every time your furnace kicks in. Not necessarily shuddering from the cold, but shuddering over the thought of paying your heating bill all winter long. According to the Energy Information Administration, you've got good reason this winter to fear your furnace. Of course, the...
It's that time of year again. We're winterizing our homes, pulling out heavy blankets and warm clothes, we're parking in the garage again, and getting our holiday decorations out for the holidays. How Bad Is It?. We aren't operating under the delusion that North Dakota is a walk in the...
It might be a little too soon to start watching Christmas movies, but we have to prepare, don't we?. Ever wonder what's the most popular Christmas movie is? Elf? Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer? Love Actually? -- There are so many to choose from. Here's What We Know. A study...
Here we go into Elgin, Camp Grassick, Steele, yes Tuttle, Jud...wait for these- Kulm, Anamoose, Fredonia, and a whole bunch more!. In this extended series, I want to share with you the origins of city names across North Dakota as best reported by esteemed Washburn history fanatic Mary Ann Barnes Williams. If you want to check-out the book out yourself it seems to be in circulation or at least available for visitation at the North Dakota State Library.
Finding love isn't always a love-ly experience. It takes a lot of trying and failing, does it not? As it turns out, there are places where finding your sugar-plum soulmate is a lot easier. -- I know life is a scam, I agree. Jk. A company called SlotSource did a...
