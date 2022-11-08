Regensburg – Today’s start of production for the fully-electric BMW iX1 in Regensburg illustrates the pace with which the BMW Group is ramping up electromobility. As announced almost two years ago, all German plants can now produce electric cars. The smallest model among the BMW Sports Activity Vehicles will boost the volume of electric vehicles. Milan Nedeljković, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Production, already announced the next milestone at the start of production: “We are delivering the goods. By 2024, at least one in three BMWs coming out of our Bavarian plants will be an electric car.” Further proof, then, that the BMW Group is systematically implementing its electrification strategy, relying on speed and short distances. The high-voltage battery in the BMW iX1 also comes from Regensburg.

10 HOURS AGO