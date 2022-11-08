Read full article on original website
Related
China Reveals 536-Horsepower Electric Minivan With 510-Mile Range
If you haven't been paying attention lately, you might not know that buyers in China have access to way more electric vehicle options than we have in the United States. China gets EVs from established brands like Toyota and local creations such as the Avatr 11, which produces 578 horsepower and can go 422 miles on a charge. Chinese automaker Geely, which owns familiar global brands like Lotus, Polestar, and Volvo, just released a new electric MPV called the Zeekr 009, which looks fantastic.
Sales of used electric cars hit new high
Sales of used pure electric cars have reached a record high.Some 16,775 used pure battery electric cars were bought in the UK between July and September, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said.That is 44.1% more than during the same period last year.Sales of used hybrid electrics were up 2.5% year-on-year, but demand for plug-in hybrids fell by 5.8%.It’s great to see a growing number of used buyers able to get into an electric carMike Hawes, SMMTThe market share of all used electrified cars rose from 3.3% to 4.0%.The overall number of used cars bought between July and...
Carscoops
Up To 800,000 Chinese-Built Cars Could Be Imported To Europe By 2025
As many has 800,000 cars from China could be sold in Europe by 2025, a new study has found, with the vast majority of them being all-electric. A PwC study has revealed that much of the increase in global sales of battery electric vehicles can be attributed to China where some 1.5 million BEVs were sold in the third quarter of this year, a massive 94 per cent increase from the third quarter of 2021. EVs are proving so popular in China that in Q3 2022, approximately 73 per cent of all BEVs sold in analyzed markets were sold in China, a huge jump from just over 50 per cent last year.
Carscoops
Bentley Continental GT Convertible Mulliner Riviera Collection Is Designed For The Yacht Club Crowd
Bentley owners likely own a yacht or two, so it comes as little surprise the company has introduced the nautical-themed Mulliner Riviera Collection. Designed to “celebrate the elegant world of the yachting industry,” the Mulliner Riviera Collection is based on the Continental GT Convertible and will be available exclusively through Bentley Monaco.
generalaviationnews.com
Thousands of Spitfires to be mass produced in the UK
But these new airplanes aren’t for flying. Airfix, which has manufactured model airplane kits since 1952, is launching a new Supermarine Spitfire Mk.IXc model, which will be manufactured in the UK — the first time a main model kit has been produced in the country in over a decade, according to company officials.
notebookcheck.net
Premium Mercedes EQE sedan won't compete with the Tesla Model 3/S directly as US pricing of the electric E-class is revealed
Besides the recently unveiled EQE crossover, or what Mercedes calls a "multipurpose variant," it also has an E-class electric sedan with the same name that was announced in 2021 and went on sale for European customers back in the spring. This same luxury Mercedes-Benz EQE sedan will be launched in the US this month and now the storied automaker announced the pricing that eschews direct competition with either the Tesla Model S or the cheaper Model 3.
torquenews.com
Should You Consider a Catalytic Converter Delete?
Catalytic converter deletes are sometimes recommended as a solution to more than one problem with a car. Is this really ok despite what some popular mechanics and many forum commenters have to say about it? Plus see how a cat delete is done and what it did for a Miata.
Batteries of gravity and water: we found 1,500 new pumped hydro sites next to existing reservoirs
In eight years, Australia wants to be four-fifths powered by renewables. Solar and wind investment is pouring in. But to firm the renewables and overcome the intermittency, we need overnight energy storage. That’s why there’s so much interest in pumped hydro. At its simplest, pumped hydro involves two dams, one high on a hill and one down in a valley, with pipes and turbines connecting them. You store electricity by pumping water uphill to the upper reservoir on sunny and windy days – and turn it back into power at night or during calm or cloudy days by letting the...
electrek.co
Geely’s Radar Auto launches RD6 electric pickup in China for under $25K
Less than six months after Geely Group announced a new outdoors-centric marque called Radar Auto, the nascent brand has launched its first electric pickup truck in China – the RD6. Production is officially underway overseas and order books have opened, starting at an MSRP around $25,000. Radar Auto may...
theevreport.com
Production of BMW iX1 begins in Regensburg
Regensburg – Today’s start of production for the fully-electric BMW iX1 in Regensburg illustrates the pace with which the BMW Group is ramping up electromobility. As announced almost two years ago, all German plants can now produce electric cars. The smallest model among the BMW Sports Activity Vehicles will boost the volume of electric vehicles. Milan Nedeljković, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Production, already announced the next milestone at the start of production: “We are delivering the goods. By 2024, at least one in three BMWs coming out of our Bavarian plants will be an electric car.” Further proof, then, that the BMW Group is systematically implementing its electrification strategy, relying on speed and short distances. The high-voltage battery in the BMW iX1 also comes from Regensburg.
US News and World Report
Volvo Debuts the 2024 EX90 Electric Flagship
Volvo introduced its new flagship seven-seater electric, the 2024 EX90, in Sweden on November 9, with a presentation that focused heavily on the extensive technology onboard. “It’s new technology, but anchored to our heritage,” said Jim Rowan, president and CEO of Volvo Cars. First, the basics. Volvo...
DragonFire: UK's laser weapon can fire beams at 50kW and beyond
Details of the weapon's capability remain classified though
Ars Technica
Volvo’s next electric vehicle is the new US-made EX90 SUV
On Wednesday, Volvo gathered media together in Sweden to reveal a new car. It's called the EX90, and it's a battery-electric SUV that goes on sale in early 2024 alongside the conventionally powered XC90 SUV as the brand's new flagship. "The Volvo EX90 is a statement for where we are,...
fordauthority.com
Future Ford EV Will Get Company To 600K Production Run Rate
With a hefty investment of $50 billion, Ford is aiming to quickly ramp up its EV production over the coming years, doubling its current capacity and reaching 600,000 units in 2024 before ballooning to two million by 2026. The automaker previously revealed that this figure will include 270,000 Ford Mustang Mach-E crossovers, 150,000 Ford F-150 Lightning pickups, and 150,000 E-Transit vans, but the remaining 30,000 units were a bit of a mystery – until now, that is, because Ford North America Product Communications director Mike Levine recently tweeted that a future Ford EV will make up that difference.
theevreport.com
Mullen Enters into Agreement with Newgate Motor Group to Distribute Mullen I-GO in Ireland and United Kingdom
BREA, Calif. – Mullen Automotive, an emerging electric vehicle manufacturer, announces today that it has entered into an agreement to appoint Newgate Motor Group, one of Ireland’s most recognized dealership groups, as the marketing, sales, distribution and servicing agent for the Mullen I-GO in Ireland and the United Kingdom.
hypebeast.com
Honda Unveils the 2023 Rendition of Its Ruckus Model
First released 20 years ago, the Honda Ruckus remains a popular scooter for the brand today. Economically priced and smartly designed, the Ruckus is a compact yet efficient everyday ride for the average city or suburban dweller. Retaining an overall very similar design to its predecessor, the 2023 rendition will...
theevreport.com
ZF Hits Milestone with Two Million Electric Motors Produced
ZF meets the demand for electric mobility by successfully industrializing electric drives. Schweinfurt (Germany) – ZF has reached the milestone of two million electric motors produced. The technology company supplies automotive manufacturers with electric motors for different vehicle types – from hybrid and electric axle drives for electric passenger cars to electric central drives for commercial vehicles. The two million units produced contribute significantly to reducing CO2 emissions.
theevreport.com
Sono Motors and Bosch Automotive Aftermarket Confirm Long-term Europe-wide Partnership
The Munich-based Solar Mobility OEM Sono Motors and the Long-Established German Company Bosch Will Collaborate for Servicing and Repairing the Sion Within the Framework of the Bosch Car Service Workshop Concept. MUNICH, Germany – Sono Motors, the Munich-based solar mobility OEM, and the well-renowned German company Bosch have agreed to...
theevreport.com
EVgo Announces New Promotional Offer for Tesla Drivers
LOS ANGELES – EVgo Inc., one of the nation’s largest public fast charging networks for electric vehicles, today unveiled a new promotional charging plan exclusively for Tesla Model S, 3, X and Y drivers and announced that Autocharge+ is available for Tesla drivers with the CCS Combo 1 Adapter at nearly all EVgo DC fast charging locations.
navalnews.com
DragonFire consortium conducts first laser weapon trial successfully
The MOD’s Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) has hosted the UK’s first high-powered, long range laser directed energy weapon (LDEW) trial on its ranges at Porton Down. The trials involve firing the UK DragonFire demonstrator at a number of targets over a number of ranges, demanding pinpoint...
Comments / 0