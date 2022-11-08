Read full article on original website
gmauthority.com
2023 Corvette Visible Carbon Fiber High Wing Spoiler Now Available
The 2023 Corvette is the fourth model year for the mid-engine C8, ushering in several important updates and changes compared to the preceding 2022 model year. Now, GM Authority has learned that the 2023 Corvette is available with the Visible Carbon Fiber High Wing Spoiler aero option. For those readers...
Only 2 Hybrid Cars Are Available for Less Than $25,000
Here's a look at two hybrid car models that are available for less than $25,000, as well as other affordable competitors. The post Only 2 Hybrid Cars Are Available for Less Than $25,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
You Need the 2023 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
The Toyota Highlander has an excellent gas-powered engine. However, the 2023 Toyota Highlander Hybrid is better for multiple reasons. The post You Need the 2023 Toyota Highlander Hybrid appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
2024 Audi Q8 E-Tron, Aehra SUV, And 2025 Porsche Boxster EV Spied: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Stellantis has announced that it is temporarily halting all advertising campaigns on Twitter following Elon Musk’s takeover of the platform. Stellantis, whose portfolio includes Dodge, Ram, Jeep, Fiat, Peugeot, and Alfa Romeo, joins Volkswagen and GM in pulling advertising from the site. Musk has already admitted that Twitter’s revenue has suffered a massive decline since he took over on October 27.
electrek.co
Review: This badass sidecar electric bike is the coolest e-bike I’ve tested in a long time
One of the coolest things about electric bikes is just how diverse the industry has grown, with so many different types and styles of e-bikes. But even with over a decade in the industry, nothing could have prepared me for just how awesome it would be to test out the Mod Easy Sidecar electric bike from Mod Bikes.
theevreport.com
Our Next Energy (ONE) to Supply Battery Packs for Bollinger Motors
DETROIT – Bollinger Motors, which recently became a majority-owned company of Mullen Automotive, Inc., has announced Our Next Energy will be supplying modular, linkable Aries battery packs to power its all-electric commercial platforms and chassis cabs. “ONE battery packs are ideal for our commercial trucks, giving our customers the...
theevreport.com
Production of BMW iX1 begins in Regensburg
Regensburg – Today’s start of production for the fully-electric BMW iX1 in Regensburg illustrates the pace with which the BMW Group is ramping up electromobility. As announced almost two years ago, all German plants can now produce electric cars. The smallest model among the BMW Sports Activity Vehicles will boost the volume of electric vehicles. Milan Nedeljković, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Production, already announced the next milestone at the start of production: “We are delivering the goods. By 2024, at least one in three BMWs coming out of our Bavarian plants will be an electric car.” Further proof, then, that the BMW Group is systematically implementing its electrification strategy, relying on speed and short distances. The high-voltage battery in the BMW iX1 also comes from Regensburg.
5 Reasons the New 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Could be the Best $40,000 SUV
The new 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is the least expensive seven-seat PHEV SUV. But, does that also means it's one of the best values today? The post 5 Reasons the New 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Could be the Best $40,000 SUV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
theevreport.com
Volvo delivers electric trucks with fossil-free steel to customers
GÖTEBORG, Sweden – As the world’s first truck manufacturer to do so, Volvo has begun using fossil-free steel in its trucks. The first electric trucks with fossil-free steel are now being delivered to customers. In September this year, Volvo Trucks started series production of heavy-duty electric, 44-tonne...
WCTV
Best 2023 Midsize SUV’s for Families
Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Werner Hyundai and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Werner Hyundai, visit https://www.wernerhyundai.com/. When it comes to growing families, an SUV is a wise purchase. Gone are the days of...
theevreport.com
Electrifying Opening for the First Audi Charging Hub in Zurich
Unique quick-charging concept with its own infrastructure and sustainable storage made of used car batteries. Zurich is the second destination worldwide to have its own Audi charging hub. The concept is based on ‘charging cubes’ – modular containers that, in addition to a quick-charging infrastructure, contain refurbished lithium-ion batteries (second-life batteries) made from disassembled development vehicles. Consequently, the charging hub requires no elaborate, expensive infrastructure with a high-voltage grid and transformers, but it is more than just a charging station, offering a sustainable quick-charging infrastructure where the local power grid would prove insufficient. The four charging points at the entrance to Messe Zürich’s parking garage each output up to 320 kW. This electrifying event was celebrated with numerous guests, media representatives, Audi ambassadors, and Audi experts – true to its motto “One small step for Audi, one giant leap for the sustainable mobility of the future”.
