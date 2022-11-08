Read full article on original website
Autos giant Renault is betting the market for gasoline cars will continue to grow
Renault's focus on the internal combustion engine comes at a time when some big economies are looking to move away from vehicles that use fossil fuels. Such targets have become a major talking point within the automotive industry. Speaking to CNBC, Renault CFO Thierry Pieton seeks to explain some of...
Production of BMW iX1 begins in Regensburg
Regensburg – Today’s start of production for the fully-electric BMW iX1 in Regensburg illustrates the pace with which the BMW Group is ramping up electromobility. As announced almost two years ago, all German plants can now produce electric cars. The smallest model among the BMW Sports Activity Vehicles will boost the volume of electric vehicles. Milan Nedeljković, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Production, already announced the next milestone at the start of production: “We are delivering the goods. By 2024, at least one in three BMWs coming out of our Bavarian plants will be an electric car.” Further proof, then, that the BMW Group is systematically implementing its electrification strategy, relying on speed and short distances. The high-voltage battery in the BMW iX1 also comes from Regensburg.
Volvo delivers electric trucks with fossil-free steel to customers
GÖTEBORG, Sweden – As the world’s first truck manufacturer to do so, Volvo has begun using fossil-free steel in its trucks. The first electric trucks with fossil-free steel are now being delivered to customers. In September this year, Volvo Trucks started series production of heavy-duty electric, 44-tonne...
Mullen Enters into Agreement with Newgate Motor Group to Distribute Mullen I-GO in Ireland and United Kingdom
BREA, Calif. – Mullen Automotive, an emerging electric vehicle manufacturer, announces today that it has entered into an agreement to appoint Newgate Motor Group, one of Ireland’s most recognized dealership groups, as the marketing, sales, distribution and servicing agent for the Mullen I-GO in Ireland and the United Kingdom.
MIH unveils Project X: an A-Segment Electric Vehicle Platform with Modular Design Approach
Enabling mobility service providers, fleet operators, and mobility brands to customize vehicles based on their needs. TAIPEI – The Foxconn-initiated MIH Consortium announced Project X, an open and agnostic EV Platform for the innovators, by the innovators. MIH is lowering the entry barrier for companies entering the electric vehicle market to customize vehicles based on their needs. To make it easier for partners and potential customers to understand the open and agnostic nature of MIH and to realize technologies developed by the MIH Working Groups, MIH released the Project X timeline and exterior design for the first time and this A-segment three-seater demo car is expected to be presented by the end of 2023.
Sono Motors and Bosch Automotive Aftermarket Confirm Long-term Europe-wide Partnership
The Munich-based Solar Mobility OEM Sono Motors and the Long-Established German Company Bosch Will Collaborate for Servicing and Repairing the Sion Within the Framework of the Bosch Car Service Workshop Concept. MUNICH, Germany – Sono Motors, the Munich-based solar mobility OEM, and the well-renowned German company Bosch have agreed to...
FREYR Battery Announces Plans for U.S. Gigafactory in Georgia
FREYR has selected and purchased a site in Coweta County, Georgia for a multi-phase Giga America clean battery manufacturing project. New York, Oslo, and Luxembourg – FREYR Battery, a developer of clean, next-generation battery cell production capacity, has announced the selection and purchase of a site in Coweta County, Georgia for its planned Giga America battery plant. The company selected the Bridgeport Industrial Park site through a rigorous evaluation process based on key operational, logistical, and financial criteria, including the suitability of the site to co-locate modular upstream and downstream projects with the Giga America cell manufacturing facility.
UK’s First Lithium Refinery Being Constructed to Bolster the Electric Vehicle Industry
Vancouver, BC – Britain recently announced it is building its first lithium refinery in an effort to strengthen the UK’s supply chain for electric vehicles. In Teesport, the fifth-largest port in the UK, Green Lithium, a company funded by commodities trading behemoth Trafigura, will construct a £600 million refinery for the battery material.
ZOOZ Power join forces with global car rental giant to test kinetic power-boosted ultra-fast EV charging system
TEL AVIV, Israel – ZOOZ Power (formerly Chakratec) announces it has signed a binding memorandum of understanding for collaboration with a worldwide leading car rental services provider, which is operating thousands of car rental sites in over 100 countries. The purpose of the collaboration is to build and operate a joint pilot of EV ultra-fast charging infrastructure which will demonstrate ZOOZ Power’s solution based on the ZOOZTER-100 and its ability to enable and support ultra-fast charging of electric vehicles in sites where the electric grid is power-constrained. The site that was chosen for this special project is at LaGuardia Airport in New York City, USA.
Electrifying Opening for the First Audi Charging Hub in Zurich
Unique quick-charging concept with its own infrastructure and sustainable storage made of used car batteries. Zurich is the second destination worldwide to have its own Audi charging hub. The concept is based on ‘charging cubes’ – modular containers that, in addition to a quick-charging infrastructure, contain refurbished lithium-ion batteries (second-life batteries) made from disassembled development vehicles. Consequently, the charging hub requires no elaborate, expensive infrastructure with a high-voltage grid and transformers, but it is more than just a charging station, offering a sustainable quick-charging infrastructure where the local power grid would prove insufficient. The four charging points at the entrance to Messe Zürich’s parking garage each output up to 320 kW. This electrifying event was celebrated with numerous guests, media representatives, Audi ambassadors, and Audi experts – true to its motto “One small step for Audi, one giant leap for the sustainable mobility of the future”.
All-New 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Named 2023 Family Green Car of the Year by Green Car Journal
FRANKLIN, Tenn. – The accolades are beginning to roll in for the all-new 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), even before the first vehicle has been delivered to a customer in the U.S. Today, Outlander PHEV was announced as the “2023 Family Green Car of the Year™” and top segment performer as part of Green Car Journal’s 2023 Green Car Awards. This marks the third time in the last five years the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, the world’s best-selling PHEV SUV, has been recognized by the publication.
EVgo Announces New Promotional Offer for Tesla Drivers
LOS ANGELES – EVgo Inc., one of the nation’s largest public fast charging networks for electric vehicles, today unveiled a new promotional charging plan exclusively for Tesla Model S, 3, X and Y drivers and announced that Autocharge+ is available for Tesla drivers with the CCS Combo 1 Adapter at nearly all EVgo DC fast charging locations.
XCharge’s first energy storage chargers are due to arrive in Hamburg
HAMBURG, Germany – The first batch of XCharge’s energy storage charger Net Zero Series (NZS) is scheduled to arrive in Hamburg before Christmas, and will be shipped later to final customers in Europe, only 6 months after its official launch. The new production line integrates EV chargers with energy storage solutions, which aims to save construction costs, enhance grid stabilities, and provide continuous power supply during a temporary blackout.
Kia America announces 2023 EV6 pricing
Buyers of a new EV6 receive 1,000 kWh of complimentary charging through the Electrify America network of public charging stations. IRVINE, CA. – Kia America today announced pricing for the 2023 Kia EV6. Entering its second model year, the EV6 CUV starts at an MSRP $48,500 (excludes $1,295 destination fee). With strong sales and continued customer demand, the Wind RWD becomes the base EV6 for the 2023 model year, replacing the Light RWD. With just a $1,000 MSRP increase from last year, its greater range and sought-after standard features – leather seating surfaces with ventilated front seats, external and internal vehicle-to-load ports, smart power liftgate and a Meridian premium audio system – ensures the Wind RWD offers tremendous value for discerning EV buyers.
