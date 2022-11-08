Read full article on original website
'This was ultimately my call': Ashen-faced Mark Zuckerberg is seen on leaked video call telling executives he will lay off 11,000 Meta workers - before firing them by 'cold' email
An emotionless Mark Zuckerberg offered some scant words of encouragement to the 11,000 he laid off on Wednesday, a video call leaked hours after the mass firings has revealed. Provided by one of the workers affected by the layoffs, the portion of the call shows a pale faced Zuckerberg appearing before employees virtually Wednesday, hours after Meta brass circulated a memo saying it was laying off 13 percent of its staff.
bitsCrunch and Cointelegraph create global alliance to bring NFT Data Analytics tools to the masses
BitsCrunch, a premier NFT analytics and forensics platform, and CoinTelegraph, a leading independent web3 media outlet, have announced today a global alliance to extend innovative NFT analytical solutions to the wider web3 community. As part of the partnership, CoinTelegraph will be the official global media partner of bitsCrunch. Are you...
Mars Token: What is the Mars Metaverse?
The Mars Metaverse is a metaverse game offering a Play-and-Earn (PAE) ecosystem. The game is themed on Mars, the planet, and is Colony-styled with support for NFTs and GameFi. OKX is the first crypto exchange to list the native token MRST on its DEX platform. The Mars Token is officially...
How American customers were saved from the FTX mess
FTX is insolvent with hole on balance sheet reportedly as big as $8 billion. American customers unaffected as FTX US continues to process withdrawals. Have American customers have been saved by strict regulators?. After a period of silence that felt like an eternity – after all, a day in crypto...
Elon Musk seems to have gotten in the habit of selling Tesla shares
Elon Musk sold another $3.95 billion of Tesla shares in recent weeks. Shares of the EV company are also facing several other headwinds. Tesla stock made a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) made a new 52-week low this morning on reports that CEO Elon Musk...
SBF’s $16 billion fortune sees a 94% wipeout – here’s why
Sam Bankman-Fried's wealth was in FTX and Alameda Research and at over $16 billion on Tuesday. Bloomberg Billionaires Index data shows SBF has dropped from the top 500 list. Sam Bankman-Fried’s net worth just a few days ago was nearly $16 billion. The FTX founder and CEO ranked among the 500 richest people in the world as of this week.
ITV share price forms inverted H&S as ad revenue sink
ITV (LON: ITV) share price crashed by more than 6% after the broadcaster published weak results. The stock plunged to a low of 68.66p, which was lower than this week’s high of about 73p. The shares have crashed by more than 40% from the highest level this year. ITV...
FTX collapse is ironic and sad
CEO Bankman-Fried insisted on Twitter that FTX had sufficient reserves, in tweets that have since been deleted. Our Analyst writes that there is a very sombre irony here, as on-chain reserves could have assured public. Binance has since announced that it will implement on-chain reserves for greater transperency. A wave...
Bybit: crypto must ‘step up’ transparency efforts in FTX aftermath
The crypto exchange’s spotlight comes amid market concerns sparked by FTX’s problems. Bybit CEO Ben Zhou says entire sector has a ‘duty and obligation to do right’. Bybit, one of the world’s largest crypto exchanges, wants to see more transparency across the crypto market as the industry once again looks to emerge from another staggering episode of confidence-supping ‘opaqueness’.
FTX’s implosion ‘is a massive setback’ for crypto, Kraken CEO says
Kraken CEO Jesse Powell says FTX's implosion is a huge setback and it will take years to undo the damage. Powell says the collapse and the hoodwinking that's taken place could see regulators use it as an excuse. The Kraken CEO's comments came as Binance walked away from the intention...
AllianceBlock partners with GBG to launch TIDV for on-chain identity verification
AllianceBlock has a mission of building seamless gateways into DeFi. It has launched Trustless IDentity Verification (TIDV) solution on Mainnet. The TIDV simplifies the KYC process since users only need to connect their crypto wallet once. AllianceBlock has launched the launch of its Trustless IDentity Verification (TIDV) solution on Mainnet....
Meta Platforms cutting 13% of its workforce ‘doesn’t fix the problem’
Meta Platforms Inc says it's cutting 13% of its global workforce. Rich Greenfield reacts to the news on CNBC's "Squawk Box". Meta shares have now recovered over 15% from its YTD low. Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) opened in the green again this morning after the tech behemoth said it...
Disney+ added a whopping 12.1 million subs in Q4 but investors aren’t happy
Disney reports weak Q4 results and issues disappointing future guidance. Its flagship streaming service added way more subscribers than expected. Disney stock lost as much as 10% in after-hours trading on Tuesday. Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) lost as much as 10% in extended trading after the entertainment...
BlockFi pauses client withdrawals – the details
BlockFi's move to pause withdrawals comes as crypto exchange FTX implodes. The crypto lender had a credit facility agreement with FTX, agreed in July this year. BlockFi is expected to be just the first platform to report problems stemming from FTX's implosion. Crypto news this week has had one major...
Should you invest in The Mars Metaverse Project (MRST) after OKX launch?
Mars Token (MRST) is the native token of The Mars Metaverse Project. Users can earn rewards with MRST via a Play-and-Earn (PAE) system. Mars Token (MRST), is the native token of The Mars Metaverse Project. As Invezz reported, the coin is set to be listed on the OKX exchange. The timing of the new listing is unfortunate as FTX’s blowup sent shockwaves across the crypto industry while at the same time US stocks are trading heavily in the green.
