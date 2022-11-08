Two independent laboratories assisted in collecting the data, which shows the amount of meth in Shreveport’s wastewater is twice as high as any other city in the country. The drug is being secreted from the bodies of users, flushed, and ends up in the wastewater. Like other cities, Shreveport’s wastewater is treated, and authorities have said that the methamphetamine poses no threat.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 7 HOURS AGO