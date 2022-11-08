Read full article on original website
CNBC
From Teslas to BMWs, cars are piling up on land and at sea in German port of Bremerhaven
The German Port of Bremerhaven, Europe's fourth largest and an auto hub, is seeing so much congestion due to driver shortages and overall trade volume that cars are piling up on land and at sea. Tesla, Chrysler and Jeep parent company Stellantis, Renault, BMW and Volvo are all impacted. Leading...
theevreport.com
Production of BMW iX1 begins in Regensburg
Regensburg – Today’s start of production for the fully-electric BMW iX1 in Regensburg illustrates the pace with which the BMW Group is ramping up electromobility. As announced almost two years ago, all German plants can now produce electric cars. The smallest model among the BMW Sports Activity Vehicles will boost the volume of electric vehicles. Milan Nedeljković, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Production, already announced the next milestone at the start of production: “We are delivering the goods. By 2024, at least one in three BMWs coming out of our Bavarian plants will be an electric car.” Further proof, then, that the BMW Group is systematically implementing its electrification strategy, relying on speed and short distances. The high-voltage battery in the BMW iX1 also comes from Regensburg.
New Development On Tesla Cybertruck Will Excite EV Buyers, Car Lovers
A vehicle has never aroused as much enthusiasm in the last decade as the Cybertruck. Will it look like the prototype unveiled by Elon Musk in November 2019? How innovative will it be? These are the questions that come up among car fans and buyers of electric vehicles who are eager to drive the Cybertruck, which seems to come out of a science fiction movie. The history of the automobile has shown that prototypes are often very different from the vehicle that will be produced in the end.
China’s Denim Shipments into US Dry Up
U.S. imports of blue denim apparel continued to slide in September as a slowdown in consumer demand has caused merchants to take stock of their inventory positions. With jeans making up the vast majority of category, imports from the world increased 27.78 percent in the month compared to September 2021 to reach a value of $3.25 billion, according to the Commerce Department’s Office of Textiles & Apparel (OTEXA).
protocol.com
Kai-Fu Lee wanted to teach the US about Chinese AI. Instead he provoked a rivalry.
Contributing to a $6 million investment in a fledgling AI startup may not be a headline-grabbing move for Sinovation Ventures, the Chinese venture capital firm led by legendary AI technologist Kai-Fu Lee. But those 2021 and 2022 investments in U.S.-based HPC-AI Tech could serve a greater purpose for the celebrity...
Air show seeks to position China as global competitor
BEIJING (AP) — China is displaying its latest generation fighter jets and civilian aircraft this week as it looks to carve a larger role for itself in the global arms trade and compete with Boeing and Airbus. China is currently the world’s fourth-largest arms exporter and an expanding domestic industry has allowed itself to cut off former dependence on Russia. With heavy state backing, it now competes to sell drones, warplanes and missile defense systems, as well as its staple Cold War-era ground weapons and ammunition. Military aircraft on display starting Tuesday include the J-20 stealth fighter and YU-20 aerial tanker. The air show in the southern city of Zhuhai comes as Russia’s war on Ukraine has reduced stocks to the point that the United States has accused North Korea of supplying Soviet-era ammunition such as artillery shells to replenish Russian stockpiles.
theevreport.com
Our Next Energy (ONE) to Supply Battery Packs for Bollinger Motors
DETROIT – Bollinger Motors, which recently became a majority-owned company of Mullen Automotive, Inc., has announced Our Next Energy will be supplying modular, linkable Aries battery packs to power its all-electric commercial platforms and chassis cabs. “ONE battery packs are ideal for our commercial trucks, giving our customers the...
teslarati.com
Tesla prepares to launch 4680 Standard Range AWD Model Y for 2023
Tesla is preparing to offer a new Model Y trim for 2023 with a Standard Range All-Wheel Drive configuration and 4680 batteries that just landed approval from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). In October, we reported that Tesla had applied for and earned Certificates of Conformity for various Model 3,...
theevreport.com
Volvo delivers electric trucks with fossil-free steel to customers
GÖTEBORG, Sweden – As the world’s first truck manufacturer to do so, Volvo has begun using fossil-free steel in its trucks. The first electric trucks with fossil-free steel are now being delivered to customers. In September this year, Volvo Trucks started series production of heavy-duty electric, 44-tonne...
CarGurus Slammed By Falling Used Car Demand and Prices
Drops in both demand and unit prices in the used car market contributed to unexpected weakness in CarGurus’ latest results, executives said Tuesday (Nov. 8) during the company’s quarterly earnings call. Following the news, the online automotive platform also saw its stock tumble more than 20% after the...
theevreport.com
Sono Motors and Bosch Automotive Aftermarket Confirm Long-term Europe-wide Partnership
The Munich-based Solar Mobility OEM Sono Motors and the Long-Established German Company Bosch Will Collaborate for Servicing and Repairing the Sion Within the Framework of the Bosch Car Service Workshop Concept. MUNICH, Germany – Sono Motors, the Munich-based solar mobility OEM, and the well-renowned German company Bosch have agreed to...
theevreport.com
FREYR Battery Announces Plans for U.S. Gigafactory in Georgia
FREYR has selected and purchased a site in Coweta County, Georgia for a multi-phase Giga America clean battery manufacturing project. New York, Oslo, and Luxembourg – FREYR Battery, a developer of clean, next-generation battery cell production capacity, has announced the selection and purchase of a site in Coweta County, Georgia for its planned Giga America battery plant. The company selected the Bridgeport Industrial Park site through a rigorous evaluation process based on key operational, logistical, and financial criteria, including the suitability of the site to co-locate modular upstream and downstream projects with the Giga America cell manufacturing facility.
theevreport.com
Mullen Enters into Agreement with Newgate Motor Group to Distribute Mullen I-GO in Ireland and United Kingdom
BREA, Calif. – Mullen Automotive, an emerging electric vehicle manufacturer, announces today that it has entered into an agreement to appoint Newgate Motor Group, one of Ireland’s most recognized dealership groups, as the marketing, sales, distribution and servicing agent for the Mullen I-GO in Ireland and the United Kingdom.
theevreport.com
ZOOZ Power join forces with global car rental giant to test kinetic power-boosted ultra-fast EV charging system
TEL AVIV, Israel – ZOOZ Power (formerly Chakratec) announces it has signed a binding memorandum of understanding for collaboration with a worldwide leading car rental services provider, which is operating thousands of car rental sites in over 100 countries. The purpose of the collaboration is to build and operate a joint pilot of EV ultra-fast charging infrastructure which will demonstrate ZOOZ Power’s solution based on the ZOOZTER-100 and its ability to enable and support ultra-fast charging of electric vehicles in sites where the electric grid is power-constrained. The site that was chosen for this special project is at LaGuardia Airport in New York City, USA.
theevreport.com
EVgo Announces New Promotional Offer for Tesla Drivers
LOS ANGELES – EVgo Inc., one of the nation’s largest public fast charging networks for electric vehicles, today unveiled a new promotional charging plan exclusively for Tesla Model S, 3, X and Y drivers and announced that Autocharge+ is available for Tesla drivers with the CCS Combo 1 Adapter at nearly all EVgo DC fast charging locations.
Carscoops
Honda Dealership’s Payment Plan And Markup On Civic Type R Would End Up Costing $90k
There’s no doubt that the all-new Honda Civic Type R is a hot commodity. With that in mind, it’s no shock that some dealers are charging greedy markups on the supposedly attainable hot hatch. One Honda dealer in Florida just got caught offering a payment plan on one that would result in the prospective owner paying more than $90,000 by the end of the loan.
MotorAuthority
2023 Kia EV6 GT delivers 576 hp for $62,695
Buyers in the market for an electric vehicle that offers serious performance don't need to drop six figures, as there are interesting options that won't break the bank, such as the 2023 Kia EV6 GT which can be had for $62,695, including a $1,295 destination charge. Close to 63 grand...
theevreport.com
XCharge’s first energy storage chargers are due to arrive in Hamburg
HAMBURG, Germany – The first batch of XCharge’s energy storage charger Net Zero Series (NZS) is scheduled to arrive in Hamburg before Christmas, and will be shipped later to final customers in Europe, only 6 months after its official launch. The new production line integrates EV chargers with energy storage solutions, which aims to save construction costs, enhance grid stabilities, and provide continuous power supply during a temporary blackout.
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 Toyota Prius Will Be 'Reborn' on November 16
Toyota released teaser images for a new model that is clearly the next-generation Prius. The new hybrid will debut next week, on November 16, at the L.A. auto show. This will be the fifth-generation Prius and it should go on sale in the U.S. sometime next year. It's the Toyota...
The Rolls-Royce Spectre Is ‘the World’s First Ultra-Luxury Electric Super Coupe’
Rolls-Royce is revolutionizing the industry again. Here is the Rolls-Royce Spectre, 'the world's first ultra-luxury electric super coupe.' The post The Rolls-Royce Spectre Is ‘the World’s First Ultra-Luxury Electric Super Coupe’ appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
