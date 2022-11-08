* K92 Mining Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 14. * The Vancouver British Columbia-based company is expected to report a 41.4% increase in revenue to $50 million from $35.37 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 5 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * ​Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for K92 Mining Inc is for earnings of 5 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 13 "strong buy" or "buy," 1 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. ​ * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for K92 Mining Inc is C$11.25​, above​ its last closing price of C$7.62. ​​​ Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). ​ QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 0.10 0.11 0.06 Missed -46.7 Mar. 31 2022 0.12 0.13 0.12 Missed -4 Dec. 31 2021 0.10 0.12 0.12 Met 0​ Sep. 30 2021 0.07 0.08 0.03 Missed -60 ​​Jun. 0.07 0.10 0.00 Missed -104.2 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 0.06 0.06 0.13 Beat 126.1​ Dec. 31 2020 0.11 0.11 0.09 Missed -19.2 Sep. 30 2020 0.10 0.10 0.06 Missed -37.7 This summary was machine generated November 11 at 23:53 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.

1 DAY AGO