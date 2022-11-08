Read full article on original website
Strike (ASX:STX) takes over next-gen energy firm Warrego (ASX:WGO)
Strike Energy joins hands with Warrego Energy at an agreed merger ratio. The Strike shareholders will acquire 72% of Warrego Energy at a share exchange rate of 0.7750. Under the agreement terms, Warrego shareholders will receive the full value of its Spanish assets. Australian low-carbon energy business Strike Energy Limited...
IM Cannabis Corp expected to post a loss of 7 cents a share - Earnings Preview
* IM Cannabis Corp is expected to report results on November 14. * The Vancouver British Columbia-based company is expected to report revenue of C$25.461 million, according to the mean estimate from 2 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for IM Cannabis Corp is for a...
Alameda, FTX executives knew crypto exchange was using customer funds - WSJ
Nov 12 (Reuters) - FTX-affiliated crypto trading firm Alameda Research's Chief Executive Officer Caroline Ellison and senior FTX officials knew that the crypto exchange had lent Alameda its customer funds to help meet liabilities, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday. Reuters reported Friday that FTX founder and former CEO...
Coinbase to write off investment that its ventures arm made in FTX- source
(Reuters) - Coinbase Global Inc will write off the investment its ventures arm made in cryptocurrency exchange FTX in 2021, according to a person familiar with the matter. Coinbase had said in a blog post Tuesday that the company has $15 million in deposits on FTX that were used to facilitate business operations and client trades, but that its total exposure is minimal.
K92 Mining Inc expected to post earnings of 5cents a share - Earnings Preview
* K92 Mining Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 14. * The Vancouver British Columbia-based company is expected to report a 41.4% increase in revenue to $50 million from $35.37 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 5 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for K92 Mining Inc is for earnings of 5 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 13 "strong buy" or "buy," 1 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for K92 Mining Inc is C$11.25, above its last closing price of C$7.62. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 0.10 0.11 0.06 Missed -46.7 Mar. 31 2022 0.12 0.13 0.12 Missed -4 Dec. 31 2021 0.10 0.12 0.12 Met 0 Sep. 30 2021 0.07 0.08 0.03 Missed -60 Jun. 0.07 0.10 0.00 Missed -104.2 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 0.06 0.06 0.13 Beat 126.1 Dec. 31 2020 0.11 0.11 0.09 Missed -19.2 Sep. 30 2020 0.10 0.10 0.06 Missed -37.7 This summary was machine generated November 11 at 23:53 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Stelco Holdings Inc expected to post earnings of C$2.01 a share - Earnings Preview
* Stelco Holdings Inc is expected to show a fall in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 15. * The Hamilton Ontario Ontario-based company is expected to report a 41.1% decrease in revenue to C$797.75 million from C$1.35 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 5 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Stelco Holdings Inc is for earnings of C$2.01 per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 3 "strong buy" or "buy," 4 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Stelco Holdings Inc is C$43.25, above its last closing price of C$41.47. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in Canadian dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 4.13 3.32 Missed -19.6 Mar. 31 2022 3.97 3.97 2.88 Missed -27.5 Dec. 31 2021 5.89 6.02 8.17 Beat 35.7 Sep. 30 2021 4.08 5.22 7.08 Beat 35.5 Jun. 3.79 3.77 3.52 Missed -6.7 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 2.08 2.08 0.88 Missed -57.7 Dec. 31 2020 0.30 0.37 -0.74 Missed -298.7 Sep. 30 2020 -0.45 -0.46 -0.36 Beat 22.2 This summary was machine generated November 12 at 00:48 GMT. All figures in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.
BRIEF-Powerbridge Announces Receipt Of Nasdaq Notification Letter Regarding Minimum Bid Price Deficiency
* PBTS ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF NASDAQ NOTIFICATION LETTER REGARDING MINIMUM BID PRICE DEFICIENCY. * RECEIPT OF NOTIFICATION LETTER HAS NO IMMEDIATE EFFECT ON LISTING OF COMPANY'S COMMON SHARES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content...
Collapsed crypto exchange FTX hit by rogue transactions
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE/LONDON (Reuters) - Crypto exchange FTX was engulfed in further chaos on Saturday when the company said it had detected unauthorized transactions and analysts flagged that millions of dollars of assets had been moved from the platform in "suspicious circumstances". FTX filed for bankruptcy on Friday after traders rushed...
How have these lithium stocks fared in last one year?
The demand and price of lithium have seen a significant rise in recent times. Reliance on China for most of the supply chains for EVs and lithium-ion batteries has resulted in a severe lithium shortage for battery manufacturers. As per The Resources and Energy Quarterly, Lithium is on track to...
Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc expected to post a loss of 8 cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 14. * The Toronto Ontario-based company is expected to report a 27.6% increase in revenue to C$55.318 million from C$43.34 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 5 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc is for a loss of 8 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 7 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc is C$5.39, above its last closing price of $0.62. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in Canadian dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.08 -0.09 -0.12 Missed -39.4 Mar. 31 2022 -0.12 -0.12 -0.08 Beat 29.7 Dec. 31 2021 -0.07 -0.07 -0.10 Missed -48.9 Sep. 30 2021 -0.08 -0.07 -0.10 Missed -48.9 Jun. -0.07 -0.07 -0.11 Missed -61 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 -0.06 -0.05 -0.12 Missed -118.2 Dec. 31 2020 -0.04 -0.03 -0.06 Missed -87.5 Sep. 30 2020 -0.05 -0.05 -0.07 Missed -50 This summary was machine generated November 11 at 21:03 GMT. All figures in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.
Eviation wins order from NTAS for 20 all-electric Alice aircraft
Northern Territory Air Services (NTAS) signed a letter of intent (LOI) with Eviation Aircraft for 20 all-electric Alice aircraft. Alice will operate NTAS flights ranging from 150 to 250 miles in remote places in Australia. These aircraft will bring down carbon emissions as well as cut down the cost of...
