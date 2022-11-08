A CalPERS special power of attorney allows your employees to designate a representative to perform important duties as it relates to your CalPERS business. Join CalPERS on Wednesday, November 16 at 11 a.m. as they provide an overview about the importance of having a CalPERS special power of attorney on file. This session will also cover the reasons a power of attorney is beneficial, as well as the duties and limitations representatives may have as it relates to employees’ benefits.

2 DAYS AGO