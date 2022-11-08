ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fullerton, CA

Cal State Fullerton Programs to Receive Four Hispanic-Serving Institutions Community Grants

Cal State Fullerton recently received funding for four programs to accelerate educational equity and innovation. The California State University HSI (Hispanic-Serving Institutions) Community Grants were recently awarded as part of the CSU-wide initiative of the Global HSI Equity Innovation Hub. Out of 17 funded programs, Cal State Fullerton received the...
FULLERTON, CA
College of Education Celebrates Ed Week 2022

Cal State Fullerton’s College of Education (COE) presents Ed Week 2022. Ed Week is an opportunity for the campus community to learn about the impact of earning a credential or degree in education while providing a spotlight for College of Education students and alumni to shine. We encourage everyone to participate and attend all of the incredible events!
FULLERTON, CA
Olga Mejía Wins Innovative Counselor Education Program Award

Olga Mejía, associate professor of counseling, was recently awarded the Innovative Counselor Education Program Award by the Western Association for Counselor Education and Supervision (WACES). Mejía conceptualized and constructed the Ánimo Latinx counseling emphasis, which is part of the counseling department in the College of Health and Human Development.
FULLERTON, CA
OLLI Authors Book Signing at Pollak Library

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at CSUF has many creative members. The OLLI authors have been busy! More than a dozen of them will be signing their books in the lobby of the Pollak Library. Stop by and meet the authors on Thursday, Nov. 10 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Debate Team Argues Merits of Electoral College

Is the Electoral College essential for American democracy? Two teams of Cal State Fullerton students delved into this question during a Nov. 3 public debate at the Richard Nixon Library and Museum. As audience members looked on intently, debaters from each Titan duo took turns at the podium to make...
CalPERS: Learn Why It’s Important to Have a Power of Attorney on File

A CalPERS special power of attorney allows your employees to designate a representative to perform important duties as it relates to your CalPERS business. Join CalPERS on Wednesday, November 16 at 11 a.m. as they provide an overview about the importance of having a CalPERS special power of attorney on file. This session will also cover the reasons a power of attorney is beneficial, as well as the duties and limitations representatives may have as it relates to employees’ benefits.

