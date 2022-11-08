ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venango County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Dissemination of Explicit Images Between Juveniles

JEFFERSON/CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – DuBois-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP DuBois received a CY104 complaint via ChildLine from the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office on Tuesday, November 8. Police say authorities were contacted regarding explicit images between juveniles in Washington Township, Jefferson County. The...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
wisr680.com

Prospect Corner Store Robbed At Gunpoint

Police are asking for help after an armed robbery that happened yesterday evening at the Prospect Corner Store. According to police, an unknown person entered the store around 6:45 brandishing a firearm and demanded money from the cash register. The person was wearing black sweatpants with red writing, black tennis...
BUTLER, PA
explore venango

Local Woman Accused of Credit Card Fraud Apprehended After Giving Written Statement Under False Name

SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT)– Sugarcreek Borough Police have apprehended a local woman accused of credit card fraud and providing false information to authorities. Court documents indicate 44-year-old Sheila Lavon Staab, of Franklin, was arraigned at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8, on the following charges in front of Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland:
FRANKLIN, PA
explore venango

Police Investigating Theft from Residence in Cornplanter Township

CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are asking the public for information regarding a theft from a residence in Cornplanter Township. According to a release issued on Monday, November 7, Franklin-based State Troopers are investigating a theft that occurred in the trailer park on Rockwood Avenue in Cornplanter Township, Venango County.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Vehicle Slams into Utility Pole on Route 322

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man escaped injuries when his vehicle slammed into a utility pole along Route 322 on Wednesday evening. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened at 6:24 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9, on U.S. Route 322, near Astral Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Erie cold case suspect tells his side of the story

Has a 34-year-old cold case murder finally been solved? Earlier this year, Erie Police arrested a Texas man for allegedly murdering his grandmother in 1988 inside her Erie home.  The suspect, Jeremy Brock, called JET 24/FOX 66 anchor Jennifer Mobilia from prison wanting to tell his side of the story.  We showed you part of […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Erie Police Warn of Scammers Impersonating Officer, Demanding Money

City of Erie Police are warning the public about a scam in which someone is impersonating an officer and demanding money. The victim told investigators they were contacted by a person who claimed to be a police officer and demanded money for missing a court hearing. The suspect is believed...
ERIE, PA
explore venango

Oil City Woman Accused of Stealing Money From Donation Jar

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Police have filed charges against a local woman for reportedly stealing money out of a donation jar. According to court documents, the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 37-year-old Emma Lou Pepper in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on Wednesday, November 9.
OIL CITY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy