Read full article on original website
Related
State police looking for person accused of armed robbery at Butler County store
PROSPECT BOROUGH, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a person they say robbed a Butler County store and brandished a firearm. According to police, the person went to the Prospect Corner Store at 400 Main St. in Prospect Borough on Nov. 11 at around 6:41 p.m. Police...
explore venango
Local Man Wanted on Arrest Warrant Behind Bars for Allegedly Giving False Name to Police
IRWIN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant is behind bars after he reportedly gave a false name to police during a trespassing incident in Irwin Township. Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 25-year-old Dalton James Sutton...
explore venango
State Police Calls: Area Woman Accused of Harassing Woman at Walmart Charged With Disorderly Conduct
FOREST/CRAWFORD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Titusville Woman Cited for Disorderly Conduct/Obscene Language. Corry-based State Police investigated a report of harassment around 8:14 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9, at the Walmart on Hydetown Road in Oil Creek Township, Crawford County. Police say...
Drug sting in Apollo leads to arrest of Vandergrift, West Deer suspects accused of selling meth
Two people who were the target of a drug investigation this summer by Apollo police and the Armstrong County Drug Task Force face felony charges for allegedly selling methamphetamine. Curtis John Hepler, 63, of the 100 block of Hamilton Avenue in Vandergrift was charged with four felony counts of possession...
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Dissemination of Explicit Images Between Juveniles
JEFFERSON/CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – DuBois-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP DuBois received a CY104 complaint via ChildLine from the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office on Tuesday, November 8. Police say authorities were contacted regarding explicit images between juveniles in Washington Township, Jefferson County. The...
wisr680.com
Prospect Corner Store Robbed At Gunpoint
Police are asking for help after an armed robbery that happened yesterday evening at the Prospect Corner Store. According to police, an unknown person entered the store around 6:45 brandishing a firearm and demanded money from the cash register. The person was wearing black sweatpants with red writing, black tennis...
Police: Pittsburgh teen dies in Mercer County rollover crash after pickup hits wrecked vehicle
A woman who was a passenger in a vehicle that rolled over after the driver lost control along Interstate 79 in Mercer County on Friday died when another car crashed into the wreck. Danielle J. Duncan, 19, of Pittsburgh was pronounced dead at the scene following the crash near mile...
Man killed in motorcycle crash in Butler County
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was killed in a motorcycle accident in Butler County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash happened on Glade Mill Road west of Kennedy Lane in Clinton Township on Nov. 10 at around 4:19 p.m. Police said 36-year-old Roy Herr Jr., from Wampum,...
explore venango
Local Woman Accused of Credit Card Fraud Apprehended After Giving Written Statement Under False Name
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT)– Sugarcreek Borough Police have apprehended a local woman accused of credit card fraud and providing false information to authorities. Court documents indicate 44-year-old Sheila Lavon Staab, of Franklin, was arraigned at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8, on the following charges in front of Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland:
Family of man killed in incident at Walmart in Beaver County speaks out, demands answers
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Tears stream down the faces of Ken Vinyard’s family members, just days after his death. “He loved his daughter Crimson, who was named after the (Alabama) Crimson Tide. She was the love of his life. Nobody loved a kid more than him,” said Marcy Beatty, Vinyard’s fiance.
explore venango
Woman Accused of Assaulting Ex-Husband, Threatening Him With Baseball Bat Due in Court on Tuesday
FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a 57-year-old woman accused of assaulting her ex-husband and threatening him with a baseball bat during a domestic dispute at Tionesta Lake Recreation Campground is scheduled for Tuesday morning. According to court documents, a hearing for 57-year-old Jody Lynn Stover, of...
Erie cold case suspect accused of murdering grandmother speaks out, claims innocence
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Here’s an exclusive interview you will only see here on JET 24 Action News. One of Erie’s oldest cold cases may finally be solved. The Texas man, arrested this summer, 34-years after the brutal murder of his grandmother, Helen Vogt, is speaking out tonight. Jeremy Brock claims he did not kill his […]
Chautauqua County Sheriff’s deputy cited after crashing into Amish buggy
Chautauqua, N.Y. (WIVB) – News 4 has new information on a crash involving a Chautauqua County Sheriff’s deputy crashing into an Amish buggy. That crash resulted in at least two people being hurt and the horse being put down. News 4 has obtained the dash cam video from that deputy’s patrol car, as well as […]
explore venango
Police Investigating Theft from Residence in Cornplanter Township
CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are asking the public for information regarding a theft from a residence in Cornplanter Township. According to a release issued on Monday, November 7, Franklin-based State Troopers are investigating a theft that occurred in the trailer park on Rockwood Avenue in Cornplanter Township, Venango County.
explore venango
Vehicle Slams into Utility Pole on Route 322
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man escaped injuries when his vehicle slammed into a utility pole along Route 322 on Wednesday evening. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened at 6:24 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9, on U.S. Route 322, near Astral Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.
Erie cold case suspect tells his side of the story
Has a 34-year-old cold case murder finally been solved? Earlier this year, Erie Police arrested a Texas man for allegedly murdering his grandmother in 1988 inside her Erie home. The suspect, Jeremy Brock, called JET 24/FOX 66 anchor Jennifer Mobilia from prison wanting to tell his side of the story. We showed you part of […]
explore venango
Dead Deer Lying on Roadway Causes Rollover Crash in Cranberry Township
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A dead deer lying on the roadway caused a rollover crash last Friday night in Cranberry Township. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash occurred at 8:25 p.m. on Friday, November 4, on Horsecreek Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County. Police say a 2008...
erienewsnow.com
Erie Police Warn of Scammers Impersonating Officer, Demanding Money
City of Erie Police are warning the public about a scam in which someone is impersonating an officer and demanding money. The victim told investigators they were contacted by a person who claimed to be a police officer and demanded money for missing a court hearing. The suspect is believed...
Couple arraigned on child endangering charge
The Kinsman couple facing a felony charge of child endangering appeared in court Thursday morning.
explore venango
Oil City Woman Accused of Stealing Money From Donation Jar
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Police have filed charges against a local woman for reportedly stealing money out of a donation jar. According to court documents, the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 37-year-old Emma Lou Pepper in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on Wednesday, November 9.
Comments / 0