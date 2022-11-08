Read full article on original website
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Doris Norine (Wahlund) Fridley, 1923-2022
Doris Norine (Wahlund) Fridley passed away November 7 at Granada Rehab and Wellness Center in Eureka. She was 99 years young. Doris was born to John and Norine (Etter) Wahlund on September 6, 1923 and lived her entire life between Frank Street and Ohio Street in Eureka. She was proceeded in death by her parents, her husband Robert and her sister Marjorie (Wahlund) Baker.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Karen Christine ‘Kaycee’ Hoffman Benninghoven, 1946-2022
Karen Christine “Kaycee” Hoffman Benninghoven sadly passed away on October 31, 2022, at the age of 75 in Eureka from heart failure. Kaycee, originally of Indiana, was the second of three children and grew up on her family’s farm where they raised beagles, chickens and pigs. Her childhood nickname was Happy, because she was full of joy. After high school she joined the US Navy and soon meet her husband of 50 years, Theodore Benninghoven. She was honorable discharged from the Navy after becoming pregnant with their first of three daughters. They spent many of their years in the Navy overseas in Guam and Hawaii. They later retired to Eureka to be close to family where she was a resident for over 32 years.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Stanley Allan Francis, 1947-2022
He was born on August 6, 1947 in Pasadena to Oscar Renfrew Francis Jr. and Bertha Helen Francis. Stanley was only 17 years old when he lost his father. He was responsible for his mother and younger sister, leaving him the only man of the house. Stanley left Gardena High School half way through his senior year to work and care for his family. He went to work for his Uncle Stanley, who owned a refrigeration business. Later, Stanley went to Harbor Junior College to study refrigeration and continued to work for his uncle.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Thomas Joseph Doss, 1993-2022
Thomas Joseph Doss was born Dec. 23, 1993 to Larry O. and Linda Jo Doss at Mad River Hospital in Arcata. A native of Humboldt County, he attended Teacher’s Pet, Washington Elementary, Winship Jr High, and did a half year at Eureka High before transferring to St. Bernard’s High, where he played varsity football and graduated in 2012. Thomas started football officiating with his dad while still in high school and went on to officiate in Oregon and California until the end of 2018.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Nelida Mills, 1938-2022
Known to all who loved her as Nel. She was born to Emilio and Santina Valentino in Montecrestse, Italy. She was six months old when the family immigrated to Ferndale. Raised on the dairy farm with her brother, Johnny, and graduated from Ferndale High School. One of her best friends growing up was Judy Russ, who helped her learn English. Nel went to Humboldt State for two years, she was a song queen and a dairy queen. In 1956 she met the love of her life, Ben Mills, married him in 1958, and moved to Sunny Brae. She had two sons, Alan and Jeff Mills. She lived in Sunny Brae for the next 64 years. Nel was the bookkeeper for Mills Trucking, and enjoyed playing bridge with her friends.
lostcoastoutpost.com
(VIDEO) HUMBOLDT OUTDOORS: Ray Olson Takes a Peek at the Timber Heritage Association’s Future Railroad Museum in Samoa
Self-taught documentarian Ray Olson is back with another edition of his eclectic local travel series “Humboldt Outdoors.”. In today’s episode, Olson takes us on a tour of the Timber Heritage Association’s up-and-coming rail and logging museum on the Samoa Peninsula. “The Humboldt County-based Timber Heritage Association has...
lostcoastoutpost.com
(VIDEO) Season Two of ‘The Craftsman,’ Starring Eureka’s Eric Hollenbeck, Begins Streaming Friday on HBO Max
If you’re looking for even more shows to watch now that Humboldt’s weather has taken its annual cold turn, perhaps you could be enticed to learn more about the work and wisdom of a handy rising star in our midst. Eric Hollenbeck, founder of Eureka’s Blue Ox Millworks,...
oregontoday.net
Quake, Nov. 10
A 2.9-magnitude earthquake shook the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Wednesday, Nov. 10. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Ferndale, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
lostcoastoutpost.com
(VIDEO) Rio Dell Co-Stars in the New Hit CBS Action-Drama ‘Fire Country’
Evidently the top new program on primetime TV, CBS’s action-drama “Fire Country,” features Humboldt County’s own riverside city of Rio Dell!. Fast-forward to the 2:06 mark of the trailer above to see a wall of (thankfully fake) flames encroaching on the city from Bear River Ridge the bluffs northeast of town. You may also spot a couple aerial shots of the Eel River Valley and Wildwood Avenue sprinkled in there, though evidently the bulk of the series is being filmed in Vancouver.
thelumberjack.org
Sea level rise threatens Humboldt, local government stalls
The edges of Humboldt Bay are on the verge of being overrun by the sea. It laps at the boundaries of Highway 101, surrounds the Arcata Marsh, and sneaks around the corners of low-lying industrial areas in Eureka. SINKING SHORELINE. Humboldt’s location at the end of the Cascadia Subduction Zone...
lostcoastoutpost.com
MEET the COMMUNITY AMBASSADORS! The Green-Vested Emissaries Repping Arcata’s Newest Community Service Program are Cleaning Up Downtown
For Alexandra Robertson, the best part of her job is connecting with Arcata’s unhoused community. Having struggled with mental health issues and homelessness in the past, Robertson knows the importance of making people in that position feel comfortable and cared for. “I know how important it is to just...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Senior Public Health Nurse
Humboldt County Department of Health and Human Services. $42.43-$54.45 Hourly Closes: Continuous Under direction, performs public health nursing duties in an assigned area and one or a combination of the following: serves as assistant supervisor for a team which includes other nurses and may also include para-professionals and/or office staff; and/or has charge of a specialized health care program; performs related work as assigned.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Mental Health Case Manager - Adults
Humboldt County Department of Health and Human Services. $19.78-$25.39 Hourly Closes: 11/11/22 Under general supervision, provides case management and psychiatric after-care services for mentally ill and emotionally disturbed clients on an out-patient basis; collaborates with inter-disciplinary health treatment teams to plan treatment strategy and assists with developing treatment programs; performs related work as assigned.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Mental Health Clinician I/II - Adult Behavioral Health
Humboldt County Department of Health and Human Services. $27.77-$41.39 Hourly Closes: Continuous Under general supervision, has responsibility for a psychiatric caseload involving children and/or adults; performs psychotherapeutic counseling, including individual, group, family and other approved techniques; provides outreach and emergency services and counseling in crisis situations; performs related work as assigned.
Missing North Bay woman now located
UPDATE: Police confirm Markovich has been located. COTATI, Calif. (KRON) — The Cotati Police Department reported Monday that a woman went missing while driving to Oregon. Camille Rose Markovich, 26, was last heard from in the area of Eureka, CA. Markovich was driving from Cotati to Selma, OR on Highway 101 and was last heard […]
lostcoastoutpost.com
HHS - Deputy Director - Employee Services
Humboldt County Department of Health and Human Services. $47.35-$60.76 Hourly Closes: 11/16/22 Under general direction, plans, organizes, directs and administers the employee services function of the Department of Health and Human Services; assists in policy and procedure development and implementation; performs related work as assigned. This is a division level management class within the Administrative Branch of the Department of Health and Human Services with responsibility for the day-to-day administration of the employee services function of all branches including department level personnel, safety, civil rights compliance, payroll and training. This position is distinguished from the Assistant Director - Administration Health and Human Services in that the latter has overall responsibility for the employee services for the Department of Health and Human Services.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Peer Coach I/II - H.O.M.E. Program
Humboldt County Department of Health and Human Services. $15.11-$19.39 Closes: 12/2/22 Under close supervision; performs peer coaching, support and assistance to clients who are receiving social or health and human services; serves as liaison between the client and social or health and human services providers; provides orientation to services for individuals newly entering the social services system; provides client education, mentoring, and advocacy; supports self-empowerment of clients to act on their own behalf regarding their needs; provides feedback to social service providers related to clients’ perceptions of the program for quality improvement purposes; and performs related duties as assigned.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Office Assistant I/II - Social Services
Humboldt County Department of Health and Human Services. $15.11-$19.39 Hourly Closes: 11/11/22 Under general supervision, performs a variety of general or specialized clerical duties related to filing, reception, form processing, record maintenance, mail, typing or data entry; obtains and compares information related to department records, programs and services; may perform initial applicant/customer screening; performs related work as required.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Social Worker III - Adult Protective Services
Humboldt County Department of Health and Human Services. $24.39-$31.30 Hourly Closes: Continuous Under general direction, the Social Worker III carries a difficult caseload involving the determination of need for basic social services functions for applicants or clients; performs social studies and assignments involving individualized treatment and specialized application of casework methods and skills; provides comprehensive casework services of a tangible nature; and performs other related work as assigned.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Administrative Analyst I/II - Behavioral Health Fiscal
Humboldt County Department of Health and Human Services. $23.91-$33.90 Hourly Closes: 11/18/22 Under general supervision, performs responsible administrative, organizational, systems, budgetary, statistical, public information and community liaison work and other analyses and staff support related to department, division, or County-wide activities and functions; makes recommendations for action and assists in policy and procedure development and implementation; performs related work as assigned.
