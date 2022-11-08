Read full article on original website
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Doris Norine (Wahlund) Fridley, 1923-2022
Doris Norine (Wahlund) Fridley passed away November 7 at Granada Rehab and Wellness Center in Eureka. She was 99 years young. Doris was born to John and Norine (Etter) Wahlund on September 6, 1923 and lived her entire life between Frank Street and Ohio Street in Eureka. She was proceeded in death by her parents, her husband Robert and her sister Marjorie (Wahlund) Baker.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Thomas Joseph Doss, 1993-2022
Thomas Joseph Doss was born Dec. 23, 1993 to Larry O. and Linda Jo Doss at Mad River Hospital in Arcata. A native of Humboldt County, he attended Teacher’s Pet, Washington Elementary, Winship Jr High, and did a half year at Eureka High before transferring to St. Bernard’s High, where he played varsity football and graduated in 2012. Thomas started football officiating with his dad while still in high school and went on to officiate in Oregon and California until the end of 2018.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Karen Christine ‘Kaycee’ Hoffman Benninghoven, 1946-2022
Karen Christine “Kaycee” Hoffman Benninghoven sadly passed away on October 31, 2022, at the age of 75 in Eureka from heart failure. Kaycee, originally of Indiana, was the second of three children and grew up on her family’s farm where they raised beagles, chickens and pigs. Her childhood nickname was Happy, because she was full of joy. After high school she joined the US Navy and soon meet her husband of 50 years, Theodore Benninghoven. She was honorable discharged from the Navy after becoming pregnant with their first of three daughters. They spent many of their years in the Navy overseas in Guam and Hawaii. They later retired to Eureka to be close to family where she was a resident for over 32 years.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Stanley Allan Francis, 1947-2022
He was born on August 6, 1947 in Pasadena to Oscar Renfrew Francis Jr. and Bertha Helen Francis. Stanley was only 17 years old when he lost his father. He was responsible for his mother and younger sister, leaving him the only man of the house. Stanley left Gardena High School half way through his senior year to work and care for his family. He went to work for his Uncle Stanley, who owned a refrigeration business. Later, Stanley went to Harbor Junior College to study refrigeration and continued to work for his uncle.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Frances Ann Lintvet Gilkey, 1924-2022
Frances was born January 12, 1924 to Selmer and Beda Lintvet in Lake Park, Minnesota. At a young age she helped the war (WWII) effort Rosie the Riveter-style, by working in a factory. She then joined the Marines, stationed in D.C. and later transferred to San Diego. She belonged to...
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Nelida Mills, 1938-2022
Known to all who loved her as Nel. She was born to Emilio and Santina Valentino in Montecrestse, Italy. She was six months old when the family immigrated to Ferndale. Raised on the dairy farm with her brother, Johnny, and graduated from Ferndale High School. One of her best friends growing up was Judy Russ, who helped her learn English. Nel went to Humboldt State for two years, she was a song queen and a dairy queen. In 1956 she met the love of her life, Ben Mills, married him in 1958, and moved to Sunny Brae. She had two sons, Alan and Jeff Mills. She lived in Sunny Brae for the next 64 years. Nel was the bookkeeper for Mills Trucking, and enjoyed playing bridge with her friends.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Bearl Teasley, 1936-2022
He was a long-time employee of the Pacific Lumber Company, where he retired. While working for PL he lived in Scotia and then moved to Fortuna after retiring, and then to Rio Dell this year where he passed away peacefully. He also had a wood toy business that saw his...
kymkemp.com
‘Seeing the Signs: Suicide Prevention in Humboldt County’ Premieres November 16th
KEET-TV presents the premiere of its documentary, Seeing the Signs: Suicide Prevention in Humboldt County, on Wednesday, November 16, at 7 p.m. at the Jefferson Community Center in Eureka. Local journalist, film producer, and director Linda Stansberry will lead a community discussion with mental health professionals and others affected by suicide. Register at SeeingtheSigns.eventbrite.com.
North Coast Journal
Veterans Day Observances Tomorrow
The Rotary Club of Southwest Eureka, in partnership with the City of Eureka, presents the Veterans Day Observance and Program on Friday, Nov. 11, from 11 a.m. to noon at the Adorni Recreation Center (free). There will be music, posting of the colors and refreshments. Coast Guard Commander George R. Suchanek is the featured speaker. In Arcata, join the Arcata Sunrise Rotary Club on the plaza for the Veterans Day Flag Ceremony on Friday, Nov. 11, at 4 p.m. where veterans will be honored by the lowering of U.S. and P.O.W./M.I.A. flags and Taps will be played. A folded U.S. flag, flown over the U.S. Capitol Building in 2016, will be presented to a 99-year-old World War II veteran.
lostcoastoutpost.com
(VIDEO) HUMBOLDT OUTDOORS: Ray Olson Takes a Peek at the Timber Heritage Association’s Future Railroad Museum in Samoa
Self-taught documentarian Ray Olson is back with another edition of his eclectic local travel series “Humboldt Outdoors.”. In today’s episode, Olson takes us on a tour of the Timber Heritage Association’s up-and-coming rail and logging museum on the Samoa Peninsula. “The Humboldt County-based Timber Heritage Association has...
thelumberjack.org
Sea level rise threatens Humboldt, local government stalls
The edges of Humboldt Bay are on the verge of being overrun by the sea. It laps at the boundaries of Highway 101, surrounds the Arcata Marsh, and sneaks around the corners of low-lying industrial areas in Eureka. SINKING SHORELINE. Humboldt’s location at the end of the Cascadia Subduction Zone...
North Coast Journal
Small City Roundup: Races Called in Blue Lake, Ferndale, Trinidad
Any drama and suspense proved short lived on Election Night in Humboldt County's smaller city council races. Here's a rundown of the winners. We'll note that while thousands of votes remain uncounted countywide, we believe the leads held in the races below are insurmountable. Blue Lake. Vying for two four-year...
lostcoastoutpost.com
(VIDEO) Rio Dell Co-Stars in the New Hit CBS Action-Drama ‘Fire Country’
Evidently the top new program on primetime TV, CBS’s action-drama “Fire Country,” features Humboldt County’s own riverside city of Rio Dell!. Fast-forward to the 2:06 mark of the trailer above to see a wall of (thankfully fake) flames encroaching on the city from Bear River Ridge the bluffs northeast of town. You may also spot a couple aerial shots of the Eel River Valley and Wildwood Avenue sprinkled in there, though evidently the bulk of the series is being filmed in Vancouver.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Nicklas Allen Sellars, 1989-2022
Nicklas was born in Arcata at Mad River Community Hospital to Pamela Jeneen Rakestraw and Robert Duane Sellars (Linda). Nicklas was very athletic, especially in baseball. He played little league for seven years and Babe Ruth for three years. He was inducted into the Little League Hall of Fame. He had a 90 m.p.h. fastball at 14 years old.
oregontoday.net
Quake, Nov. 10
A 2.9-magnitude earthquake shook the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Wednesday, Nov. 10. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Ferndale, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
kymkemp.com
Humboldt Last Week episode 266: Embattled candidates lose, pride dispute continues, poodle-pack attack, CBS drama, HBO Max doc
Losses for embattled local candidates, Arcata says no to the earth flag, protestors from a Eureka pride event made a disputed claim they were not the aggressors, a group of poodles was accused of significantly injuring a corgi at Trinidad State Beach, CBN is worried U.S. rep Jared Huffman will inspire other non-Christian politicians, the CBS drama ‘Fire Country’ has been using Rio Dell to depict its fictional town, an allegedly errant driver was reportedly bitten by a pedestrian after an incident near Hydesville, Cal Poly Humboldt’s president clarified comments regarding sexual assault survivors, HBO Max is streaming a new season of the Eureka-set show ‘The Craftsman,’ event suggestions, and more.
North Coast Journal
Bears in the Bins
One of the great things about Humboldt County is living close to nature. It's always a thrill to see raccoons, deer, foxes, even an occasional bobcat around the neighborhood. In fact, I just looked out my window and a saw a black bear — jumping up and down on my trash can.
lostcoastoutpost.com
MEET the COMMUNITY AMBASSADORS! The Green-Vested Emissaries Repping Arcata’s Newest Community Service Program are Cleaning Up Downtown
For Alexandra Robertson, the best part of her job is connecting with Arcata’s unhoused community. Having struggled with mental health issues and homelessness in the past, Robertson knows the importance of making people in that position feel comfortable and cared for. “I know how important it is to just...
lostcoastoutpost.com
(VIDEO) Season Two of ‘The Craftsman,’ Starring Eureka’s Eric Hollenbeck, Begins Streaming Friday on HBO Max
If you’re looking for even more shows to watch now that Humboldt’s weather has taken its annual cold turn, perhaps you could be enticed to learn more about the work and wisdom of a handy rising star in our midst. Eric Hollenbeck, founder of Eureka’s Blue Ox Millworks,...
Missing North Bay woman now located
UPDATE: Police confirm Markovich has been located. COTATI, Calif. (KRON) — The Cotati Police Department reported Monday that a woman went missing while driving to Oregon. Camille Rose Markovich, 26, was last heard from in the area of Eureka, CA. Markovich was driving from Cotati to Selma, OR on Highway 101 and was last heard […]
