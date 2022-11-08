Read full article on original website
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Karen Christine ‘Kaycee’ Hoffman Benninghoven, 1946-2022
Karen Christine “Kaycee” Hoffman Benninghoven sadly passed away on October 31, 2022, at the age of 75 in Eureka from heart failure. Kaycee, originally of Indiana, was the second of three children and grew up on her family’s farm where they raised beagles, chickens and pigs. Her childhood nickname was Happy, because she was full of joy. After high school she joined the US Navy and soon meet her husband of 50 years, Theodore Benninghoven. She was honorable discharged from the Navy after becoming pregnant with their first of three daughters. They spent many of their years in the Navy overseas in Guam and Hawaii. They later retired to Eureka to be close to family where she was a resident for over 32 years.
OBITUARY: Doris Norine (Wahlund) Fridley, 1923-2022
Doris Norine (Wahlund) Fridley passed away November 7 at Granada Rehab and Wellness Center in Eureka. She was 99 years young. Doris was born to John and Norine (Etter) Wahlund on September 6, 1923 and lived her entire life between Frank Street and Ohio Street in Eureka. She was proceeded in death by her parents, her husband Robert and her sister Marjorie (Wahlund) Baker.
OBITUARY: Stanley Allan Francis, 1947-2022
He was born on August 6, 1947 in Pasadena to Oscar Renfrew Francis Jr. and Bertha Helen Francis. Stanley was only 17 years old when he lost his father. He was responsible for his mother and younger sister, leaving him the only man of the house. Stanley left Gardena High School half way through his senior year to work and care for his family. He went to work for his Uncle Stanley, who owned a refrigeration business. Later, Stanley went to Harbor Junior College to study refrigeration and continued to work for his uncle.
OBITUARY: Nelida Mills, 1938-2022
Known to all who loved her as Nel. She was born to Emilio and Santina Valentino in Montecrestse, Italy. She was six months old when the family immigrated to Ferndale. Raised on the dairy farm with her brother, Johnny, and graduated from Ferndale High School. One of her best friends growing up was Judy Russ, who helped her learn English. Nel went to Humboldt State for two years, she was a song queen and a dairy queen. In 1956 she met the love of her life, Ben Mills, married him in 1958, and moved to Sunny Brae. She had two sons, Alan and Jeff Mills. She lived in Sunny Brae for the next 64 years. Nel was the bookkeeper for Mills Trucking, and enjoyed playing bridge with her friends.
OBITUARY: Thomas Joseph Doss, 1993-2022
Thomas Joseph Doss was born Dec. 23, 1993 to Larry O. and Linda Jo Doss at Mad River Hospital in Arcata. A native of Humboldt County, he attended Teacher’s Pet, Washington Elementary, Winship Jr High, and did a half year at Eureka High before transferring to St. Bernard’s High, where he played varsity football and graduated in 2012. Thomas started football officiating with his dad while still in high school and went on to officiate in Oregon and California until the end of 2018.
OBITUARY: Rachel Marie (Bozarth) Plympton, 1967-2022
Rachel Marie (Bozarth) Plympton, age 54, of Eureka, passed away October 4, 2022, in her home after a hard battle with ALS. Rachel was born November 23, 1967, and attended public schools, graduating from Foothill High School in Bakersfield in 1985. She went on to attend San Joaquin Valley College, where she graduated with a certificate in Business and Technology in 1988. Bakersfield was her hometown and she lived there until May 23, 2012, settling in Humboldt County. She received an Associate of Arts degree from College of the Redwoods in Eureka and wanted to continue her education at CalPoly Humboldt but got sick. She received straight As in school, even while working and parenting.
OBITUARY: Frances Ann Lintvet Gilkey, 1924-2022
Frances was born January 12, 1924 to Selmer and Beda Lintvet in Lake Park, Minnesota. At a young age she helped the war (WWII) effort Rosie the Riveter-style, by working in a factory. She then joined the Marines, stationed in D.C. and later transferred to San Diego. She belonged to...
OBITUARY: Nicklas Allen Sellars, 1989-2022
Nicklas was born in Arcata at Mad River Community Hospital to Pamela Jeneen Rakestraw and Robert Duane Sellars (Linda). Nicklas was very athletic, especially in baseball. He played little league for seven years and Babe Ruth for three years. He was inducted into the Little League Hall of Fame. He had a 90 m.p.h. fastball at 14 years old.
(VIDEO) HUMBOLDT OUTDOORS: Ray Olson Takes a Peek at the Timber Heritage Association’s Future Railroad Museum in Samoa
Self-taught documentarian Ray Olson is back with another edition of his eclectic local travel series “Humboldt Outdoors.”. In today’s episode, Olson takes us on a tour of the Timber Heritage Association’s up-and-coming rail and logging museum on the Samoa Peninsula. “The Humboldt County-based Timber Heritage Association has...
Sea level rise threatens Humboldt, local government stalls
The edges of Humboldt Bay are on the verge of being overrun by the sea. It laps at the boundaries of Highway 101, surrounds the Arcata Marsh, and sneaks around the corners of low-lying industrial areas in Eureka. SINKING SHORELINE. Humboldt’s location at the end of the Cascadia Subduction Zone...
(VIDEO) Rio Dell Co-Stars in the New Hit CBS Action-Drama ‘Fire Country’
Evidently the top new program on primetime TV, CBS’s action-drama “Fire Country,” features Humboldt County’s own riverside city of Rio Dell!. Fast-forward to the 2:06 mark of the trailer above to see a wall of (thankfully fake) flames encroaching on the city from Bear River Ridge the bluffs northeast of town. You may also spot a couple aerial shots of the Eel River Valley and Wildwood Avenue sprinkled in there, though evidently the bulk of the series is being filmed in Vancouver.
Quake, Nov. 10
A 2.9-magnitude earthquake shook the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Wednesday, Nov. 10. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Ferndale, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
Yurt on Fire Southeast of Trinidad
At 6:23 p.m., firefighters learned of a yurt on fire in at the corner of Fox Farm Road and North Westhaven Road. The first firefighters on scene saw the building fully engulfed in flames. The fire was not spreading and there were no nearby structures or vehicles in danger. Please...
[Update] Two Vehicle Collision on Myrtle Avenue in Eureka
A multiple car traffic collision has occurred near Kool Beanz just after 10 a.m. on November 11. Scanner traffic indicates three to four two vehicles were involved with at least one person needing medical attention. Once on scene, City Ambulance reported that two vehicles were on the sidewalk. Caltrans QuickMap...
MEET the COMMUNITY AMBASSADORS! The Green-Vested Emissaries Repping Arcata’s Newest Community Service Program are Cleaning Up Downtown
For Alexandra Robertson, the best part of her job is connecting with Arcata’s unhoused community. Having struggled with mental health issues and homelessness in the past, Robertson knows the importance of making people in that position feel comfortable and cared for. “I know how important it is to just...
Senior Public Health Nurse
Humboldt County Department of Health and Human Services. $42.43-$54.45 Hourly Closes: Continuous Under direction, performs public health nursing duties in an assigned area and one or a combination of the following: serves as assistant supervisor for a team which includes other nurses and may also include para-professionals and/or office staff; and/or has charge of a specialized health care program; performs related work as assigned.
Freeze Warning
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring.
(VIDEO) Season Two of ‘The Craftsman,’ Starring Eureka’s Eric Hollenbeck, Begins Streaming Friday on HBO Max
If you’re looking for even more shows to watch now that Humboldt’s weather has taken its annual cold turn, perhaps you could be enticed to learn more about the work and wisdom of a handy rising star in our midst. Eric Hollenbeck, founder of Eureka’s Blue Ox Millworks,...
Mental Health Clinician I/II - Adult Behavioral Health
Humboldt County Department of Health and Human Services. $27.77-$41.39 Hourly Closes: Continuous Under general supervision, has responsibility for a psychiatric caseload involving children and/or adults; performs psychotherapeutic counseling, including individual, group, family and other approved techniques; provides outreach and emergency services and counseling in crisis situations; performs related work as assigned.
Deputies identify victims and suspect in deadly Trinity County shootings
WEAVERVILLE, Calif. — Trinity County Sheriff's Deputies have identified the victims in Monday's deadly shootings. According to deputies, a shooting was reported around 9:15 a.m. Monday in the parking lot of a Weaverville business. When deputies responded to the scene they found Shane Gillespie, of Weaverville dead. Around 9:50...
