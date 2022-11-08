ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

Comments / 2

Related
The Associated Press

Nevada Democrats sweep 3 key House seats in close battles

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Incumbent Democrats completed a sweep Friday of three key swing seats in the western battleground state of Nevada that Republicans had targeted in their bid to take control of the U.S. House. Reps. Dina Titus, Steven Horsford and Susie Lee all held off GOP challengers in close congressional races that attracted tens of millions of dollars in outside spending to Las Vegas and surrounding parts of southern Nevada. The vote count took several days partly because of the mail voting system created by Nevada’s Legislature in 2020 requiring counties to accept ballots postmarked by Election Day if they arrive up to four days later. Horsford said Friday it had “become one of the most consequential elections in our lifetime.”
NEVADA STATE
WMUR.com

After election, New Hampshire voters celebrate, express frustration

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A day after the 2022 midterm elections in New Hampshire, some voters were celebrating victories, while others were left frustrated with how the races turned out. While official turnout numbers are still being counted, the secretary of state's office said it's possible a record number of...
MANCHESTER, NH
The Associated Press

Anderson concedes in Washington secretary of state race

Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson on Thursday conceded defeat to Democrat Steve Hobbs in a tight race for Washington secretary of state, saying the campaign is over. In an emailed statement, Anderson said she knew her bid to be the first nonpartisan secretary of state elected by Washington voters would be tough, but she believed it needed to happen. “Voters deserved to have the choice of an experienced elections administrator — without party strings attached,” Anderson’s statement said. “While many voters made that choice, it wasn’t quite enough.” Anderson has trailed Hobbs since the first ballot counts were released Tuesday night. Tallies have consistently shown Hobbs with more than 49% of the vote while Anderson has had nearly 47%.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Democratic edge shrinks in Arizona Senate, governor races

PHOENIX (AP) — Margins between Democrats and Republicans in key Arizona races narrowed considerably Wednesday as election officials chipped away at counting more than half a million mail ballots returned on Election Day and shortly before. Democrats maintained small but dwindling leads in key races for U.S. Senate, governor and secretary of state, while Republicans were optimistic the late-counted ballots would break heavily in their favor, as they did in 2020. It could take several days before it’s clear who won some of the closer contests. With Republicans still in the hunt, it remained unclear whether the stronger-than-expected showing for Democrats nationally would extend to Arizona, a longtime Republican stronghold that became a battleground during Donald Trump’s presidency.
ARIZONA STATE
wskg.org

2022 election results: See some of the key races we’re following

U.S. Senator (New York) At 9:00 p.m., the Associated Press projects Democrat Charles Schumer wins reelection to U.S. Senate over Republican Joe Pinion and Diane Sare on the LaRouche-party line. Attorney General. New York Democratic Attorney General Letitia James wins reelection, defeating Republican Michael Henry. Congress (19th Congressional District) Republican...
ITHACA, NY
The Hill

Boebert takes lead in Colorado House race

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) has taken the lead in the race for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, edging ahead of Democratic challenger Adam Frisch with 97 percent of the vote in. Boebert had taken a lead of 794 votes just after 4 p.m. Thursday. (The graphic below will provide the...
COLORADO STATE
pghcitypaper.com

LIVE: Pennsylvania midterm election night results

Welcome to Pittsburgh City Paper's live Election Night coverage. As votes are counted, we'll continue to update this page with key developments in the major statewide races as well as several local contests. We'll also have live updates from Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman's campaign watch party, as our staff...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Associated Press

Republicans keep control of Georgia House and Senate

ATLANTA (AP) — Republicans are seeking to hold their majorities in Georgia’s legislature and maintain their lock on statewide offices as voting concludes Tuesday, even as Democrats compete heavily for governor and U.S. senator at the top of the ballot. Republicans won the majority in the Senate when several Democrats switched parties after the 2002 elections and won the majority in the House in 2004. Heading into Tuesday’s election, Republicans have a 103-76 majority in the House after Democrat Henry “Wayne” Howard of Augusta died in October. In the Senate, Republicans hold a 34-22 majority. All 180 House seats and 56 Senate seats are up for election. In the Senate, 15 Republicans and 14 Democrats are unopposed. In the House, 49 Republicans and 42 Democrats are unopposed. Republicans also hold all seven of the other statewide offices besides governor and U.S. senator that are on the ballot Tuesday.
GEORGIA STATE
KCRG.com

Iowa GOP blacklists KCRG from election night coverage

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Republican Party has blocked access for KCRG-TV9 to cover its political rally on election night in an apparent effort to blacklist a media outlet due to coverage. The Republican Party of Iowa is hosting a GOP Victory Party at the Hilton in Downtown...
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy