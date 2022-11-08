Read full article on original website
Nevada Democrats sweep 3 key House seats in close battles
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Incumbent Democrats completed a sweep Friday of three key swing seats in the western battleground state of Nevada that Republicans had targeted in their bid to take control of the U.S. House. Reps. Dina Titus, Steven Horsford and Susie Lee all held off GOP challengers in close congressional races that attracted tens of millions of dollars in outside spending to Las Vegas and surrounding parts of southern Nevada. The vote count took several days partly because of the mail voting system created by Nevada’s Legislature in 2020 requiring counties to accept ballots postmarked by Election Day if they arrive up to four days later. Horsford said Friday it had “become one of the most consequential elections in our lifetime.”
Democrat wins Arizona elections post over GOP conspiracist
PHOENIX (AP) — Democrat Adrian Fontes won the top elections post in Arizona on Friday, defeating a Republican rival who attended the Jan. 6 rally that preceded the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol and who said he would not have certified Joe Biden’s win in the state.
After election, New Hampshire voters celebrate, express frustration
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A day after the 2022 midterm elections in New Hampshire, some voters were celebrating victories, while others were left frustrated with how the races turned out. While official turnout numbers are still being counted, the secretary of state's office said it's possible a record number of...
Anderson concedes in Washington secretary of state race
Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson on Thursday conceded defeat to Democrat Steve Hobbs in a tight race for Washington secretary of state, saying the campaign is over. In an emailed statement, Anderson said she knew her bid to be the first nonpartisan secretary of state elected by Washington voters would be tough, but she believed it needed to happen. “Voters deserved to have the choice of an experienced elections administrator — without party strings attached,” Anderson’s statement said. “While many voters made that choice, it wasn’t quite enough.” Anderson has trailed Hobbs since the first ballot counts were released Tuesday night. Tallies have consistently shown Hobbs with more than 49% of the vote while Anderson has had nearly 47%.
Rep. Lauren Boebert takes lead over challenger Adam Frisch in U.S. House District 3 for first time since election night
For the first time since election night, incumbent Rep. Lauren Boebert, a Republican who represents Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, has a lead over over Democratic challenger Adam Frisch. On Thursday morning the latest ballot count in the tight race shows just over a 400-vote lead for Boebert over Frisch. CBS...
Democratic edge shrinks in Arizona Senate, governor races
PHOENIX (AP) — Margins between Democrats and Republicans in key Arizona races narrowed considerably Wednesday as election officials chipped away at counting more than half a million mail ballots returned on Election Day and shortly before. Democrats maintained small but dwindling leads in key races for U.S. Senate, governor and secretary of state, while Republicans were optimistic the late-counted ballots would break heavily in their favor, as they did in 2020. It could take several days before it’s clear who won some of the closer contests. With Republicans still in the hunt, it remained unclear whether the stronger-than-expected showing for Democrats nationally would extend to Arizona, a longtime Republican stronghold that became a battleground during Donald Trump’s presidency.
How State House, Senate races are shaping up in New Hampshire
VIDEO: Political Director Adam Sexton and analyst Scott Spradling break down how the balance of power in Concord could look in coming year. See the latest results for the State House, State Senate and Executive Council races.
Live Results: Arizona votes in congressional and state elections
Polls closed in the state at 7 p.m. local time, or 9 p.m. EST.
Election Results from Massachusetts and New Hampshire
Check the latest election results from: (Note: New Hampshire polls begin closing at 7 p.m. Massachusetts polls close at 8 p.m.)MA Midterm Elections 2022NH Midterm Elections 2022
Live 2022 New Hampshire Senate election results: Maggie Hassan vs. Donald Bolduc
Follow along live as the votes are counted on Election Night in New Hampshire, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
New Hampshire inventor Dean Kamen endorses incumbents in races for governor, US Senate, 1st District
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Inventor and entrepreneur Dean Kamen – a frequent supporter of Republican candidates in New Hampshire – is announcing that he will split his ticket this year, backing incumbents Gov. Chris Sununu, Sen. Maggie Hassan, and Rep. Chris Pappas. "This Election Day, Granite Staters have...
Live Election Results: Arizona State Legislature
Polls closed in the state at 7 p.m. local time, or 9 p.m. EST.
2022 election results: See some of the key races we’re following
U.S. Senator (New York) At 9:00 p.m., the Associated Press projects Democrat Charles Schumer wins reelection to U.S. Senate over Republican Joe Pinion and Diane Sare on the LaRouche-party line. Attorney General. New York Democratic Attorney General Letitia James wins reelection, defeating Republican Michael Henry. Congress (19th Congressional District) Republican...
Boebert takes lead in Colorado House race
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) has taken the lead in the race for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, edging ahead of Democratic challenger Adam Frisch with 97 percent of the vote in. Boebert had taken a lead of 794 votes just after 4 p.m. Thursday. (The graphic below will provide the...
LIVE: Pennsylvania midterm election night results
Welcome to Pittsburgh City Paper's live Election Night coverage. As votes are counted, we'll continue to update this page with key developments in the major statewide races as well as several local contests. We'll also have live updates from Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman's campaign watch party, as our staff...
Nevada GOP Rep. Mark Amodei easily reelected to 7th term
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Six-term Republican Rep. Mark Amodei has defeated Elizabeth Mercedes Krause, as expected, in Nevada’s rural northern district where no Democrat has ever won. The 2nd Congressional District was considered the only safe seat for either party among the four in the western battleground of...
Republicans keep control of Georgia House and Senate
ATLANTA (AP) — Republicans are seeking to hold their majorities in Georgia’s legislature and maintain their lock on statewide offices as voting concludes Tuesday, even as Democrats compete heavily for governor and U.S. senator at the top of the ballot. Republicans won the majority in the Senate when several Democrats switched parties after the 2002 elections and won the majority in the House in 2004. Heading into Tuesday’s election, Republicans have a 103-76 majority in the House after Democrat Henry “Wayne” Howard of Augusta died in October. In the Senate, Republicans hold a 34-22 majority. All 180 House seats and 56 Senate seats are up for election. In the Senate, 15 Republicans and 14 Democrats are unopposed. In the House, 49 Republicans and 42 Democrats are unopposed. Republicans also hold all seven of the other statewide offices besides governor and U.S. senator that are on the ballot Tuesday.
Post-Election Day results and analysis of Maine races and national contests
Maine Public’s Political Pulse team—reporters Steve Mistler and Kevin Miller—return to discuss the results from Tuesday’s election. We'll also have political analysts join us to talk about the outlook for both Maine and the nation. This program is part of our Your Vote 2022 election coverage.
Iowa GOP blacklists KCRG from election night coverage
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Republican Party has blocked access for KCRG-TV9 to cover its political rally on election night in an apparent effort to blacklist a media outlet due to coverage. The Republican Party of Iowa is hosting a GOP Victory Party at the Hilton in Downtown...
Live Election 2022 coverage: Winners, losers and analysis of historic mid-terms
Syracuse, N.Y. -- It’s finally here: the end of the 2022 election season. Will there be a red wave or a red ripple, will either affect races in Syracuse and Central New York? Will abortion rights or rising inflation prove the stronger motivator for voters this year?. Locally, Onondaga...
