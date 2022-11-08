Read full article on original website
Where Alabama is ranked in both polls following win against Ole Miss
Alabama got back in the win column on Saturday, but it took until the final play for a winner to be crowned. The win against Ole Miss moved the Crimson Tide up three spots in the coaches poll to No. 8. Georgia remained in the top spot, garnering 61 first-place votes while Ohio State and Michigan split the remaining two votes. The Bulldogs were joined by No. 5 Tennessee, No. 7 LSU, No. 8 Alabama, and No. 14 Ole Miss.
Rebels can't finish, fall to Alabama
OXFORD — It was a game, Lane Kiffin said, that he and his players will remember for the rest of their lives. Unfortunately for Kiffin and No. 11 Ole Miss, those memories will be anything but pleasant. Ole Miss blew two leads on Saturday, dropping a 30-24 decision to...
Kiffin doesn't care about silver lining in loss to Alabama
OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss saved a lot of money on Saturday by failing to do what Tennessee and LSU accomplished — beat Alabama. With the game once again hanging in the balance, the Crimson Tide kept a raucous crowd at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in their seats while keeping the Rebels out of the end zone.
The good, the bad and the noteworthy: Alabama 30, Ole Miss 24
OXFORD, Miss. — Alabama won’t repeat as SEC champions, but it did put an end to its recent road woes. After dropping its last two games away from Bryant-Denny Stadium, the No. 9 Crimson Tide braved a hostile environment inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday to beat No. 11 Ole Miss, 30-24. Alabama’s playoff hopes were dashed before kickoff as LSU beat Arkansas 13-10. LSU has now clinched the SEC West as it holds a one-game lead and the tiebreakers over Alabama and Ole Miss with one game to play. Still, the Crimson Tide took a major step toward ending its season on a high note.
Heated message from Nick Saban sparks Alabama's offense against Ole Miss
OXFORD, Miss — With his offense faltering against Ole Miss on Saturday, Nick Saban delivered one of those “ass-chewings” people talk about. After punting on its first two possessions, Alabama had just failed to pick up a fourth-and-1 from its own 36-yard line on the final play of the first quarter. Even worse, the failed attempt featured a mental mistake as the ball was snapped too early to Bryce Young, leaving the quarterback helpless on a draw up the middle.
