Scarlet Nation
Georgia vs. Mississippi State predictive model
The No. 1 team in the country and the defending National Champion Georgia Bulldogs are headed west to face another set of Bulldogs in SEC foe Mississippi State. There have been times during the season when head coach Mike Leach's squad has looked very impressive. There are also times in which the Bulldogs have looked overmatched.
Scarlet Nation
Preview: No. 1 Georgia at Mississippi State
WHERE: Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, Miss. RECORDS: Georgia 9-0, 6-0; Mississippi State 6-3, 3-3 TV/RADIO: ESPN (Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Molly McGrath); Georgia Bulldog Radio Network (Scott Howard, Eric Zeier, DJ Shockley); National Radio (Compass Media Network: Mike Morgan, Tiki Barker); Sirius XM (138 or 191) The Game. Top-ranked Georgia...
Scarlet Nation
PFF Matchup: UGA at Mississippi State
No. 1 ranked Georgia (9-0) will take on Mississippi State (6-3) on Saturday evening in Starkville. The Dawgs beat the previous No. 1, Tennessee, last weekend 27-13. State is coming off a 39-33 overtime win against Auburn a week ago. Analyst Trent Smallwood uses Pro Football Focus (PFF) season grades...
Scarlet Nation
A commitment to the ground game
AUBURN | Down 14-0 at halftime against Georgia, Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter combined for just eight carries in the second half. Four weeks later, it was a completely different mentality. Down 24-6 at Mississippi State, Bigsby, Hunter and Robby Ashford led a ground attack that combined for 176 rushing...
Scarlet Nation
Analysis: How Notre Dame's running game took control of Clemson
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said it best. "This was an ass-kicking, period," Swinney said after Notre Dame's 35-14 victory over then-No. 4 Clemson on Saturday night. "That's what it is. Just fl...
