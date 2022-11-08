FAIRFAX, Va. – Longwood men's basketball battled and showed their grit after halftime, but a hot-shooting George Mason squad used eight first-half three's to build a big lead. Ultimately, it was enough to take down the Lancers 83-69 at EagleBank Arena. The Patriots (1-1) led by as much as...

FARMVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO