Longwood Stuns Ohio In Thrilling 66-65 Win
FARMVILLE, Va. – The Longwood Lancers women's basketball team defeated the Ohio Bobcats in an exhilarating 66-65 win at Willett Hall. Janay Turner hit the game-winning layup with 6.8 seconds left on the clock to secure the victory for the Lancers and head coach Erika Lang-Montgomery's first career Division I win.
Longwood Hosts Home Opener Against Pfeiffer
Game 3: Longwood (0-2, 0-0 Big South) vs. Pfeiffer (2-1, 0-0 USA South Athletic) Date & Time Sunday, Nov. 13 | 3 p.m. Location Farmville, Va. (Willett Hall) • Longwood opens a five-game homestand, the team's longest of the season. • Through two games, Longwood has had two different leading...
Longwood Second-Half Rally Comes Up Short, George Mason Wins 83-69
FAIRFAX, Va. – Longwood men's basketball battled and showed their grit after halftime, but a hot-shooting George Mason squad used eight first-half three's to build a big lead. Ultimately, it was enough to take down the Lancers 83-69 at EagleBank Arena. The Patriots (1-1) led by as much as...
