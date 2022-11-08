Read full article on original website
Predicting where each Dodgers free agent will sign this offseason
The Los Angeles Dodgers are coming off of an incredibly disappointing 111-win season in which the team could only muster one win in the playoffs. With all of the resources at the team’s disposal, there’s bound to be some kind of change for LA this offseason. Andrew Friedman...
NBC Philadelphia
Phillies Claim a Couple Pitchers From Giants, Trim 40-Man Roster
Phillies claim 2 pitchers via waivers, remove 5 players from 40-man roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Phillies added their first two new players of the offseason via waivers from the San Francisco Giants, claiming left-handed pitcher Andrew Vasquez and right-hander Luis Ortiz. Vasquez is a 29-year-old reliever...
SF Giants decline 3B Evan Longoria's team option
The SF Giants have declined the club option in Evan Longoria's contract, making the veteran third baseman a free agent.
NBC Sports
A ton of money comes off Phillies' payroll as MLB free agency begins
The five-day window preventing MLB free agents from signing with new teams ends Thursday, though there won't be the same sort of mad dash as in the NFL or NBA where top names come off the board in the first 48 hours. MLB's offseason tends to move at a slower...
Trea Turner and 3 biggest stars who will change teams in MLB free agency
The entire MLB landscape is going to change this offseason. There is no shortage of talent on the free agent market with Aaron Judge, Jacob deGrom, and Trea Turner leading the charge. A number of superstars will likely change teams in MLB free agency. However, which players do we believe are destined to find new homes?
Phillies’ offseason plan for Bryce Harper’s UCL elbow injury
The end of the Philadelphia Phillies’ incredible run means that it’s time for Bryce Harper to heal up. The superstar outfielder had to occupy the designated hitter spot due to a UCL injury. He provided immensely valuable hitting as the Phillies shocked the world. Now, Harper will look...
Texas Rangers reportedly targeting 3 of the top pitchers in MLB free agency
With MLB free agency now open, the Texas Rangers seem to have designs on landing at least one of the
MLB
Here are the free agents for every team
Here is a team-by-team breakdown of the notable free agents and players with options for all 30 MLB clubs this offseason. OF Jackie Bradley Jr., RHP David Phelps, RHP Ross Stripling. After picking up Anthony Bass’ $3 million club option, the Blue Jays could be interested in a reunion with...
Bleacher Report
MLB Rumors: Jacob deGrom, Carlos Rodón Targeted by Rangers in Free Agency
Coming off their sixth straight season with a losing record, the Texas Rangers are aiming high in free agency as they look to upgrade their pitching staff. Per MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the Rangers have contacted the agents for Jacob deGrom, Carlos Rodón and Japanese star Koudai Senga. Jon...
Bleacher Report
MLB Moneyball Power Rankings: Which Team Got the Most Value from 2022 Roster?
The Moneyball philosophy of roster building was made popular by the Oakland Athletics during the 2000s, and the ever-growing implementation of advanced statistics has changed the way that talent is evaluated and teams are assembled. Whether it's a small-market club trying to squeeze the most out of every spot on...
Bleacher Report
Phillies Rumors: 'Interesting Rumblings' Trea Turner Wants to Join PHI in Free Agency
The Philadelphia Phillies fell short in the World Series, but they may have another superstar on their roster as they attempt to reach the sport's biggest stage again next season. "There's some interesting rumblings that he wants to be here," Jayson Stark of The Athletic said of free-agent shortstop Trea...
Bleacher Report
Dodgers Rumors: Clayton Kershaw Agrees to New 1-Year Contract Worth Close to $20M
Clayton Kershaw is reportedly returning to the Los Angeles Dodgers for his 16th season. According to the New York Post's Jon Heyman, Kershaw has agreed to a new one-year deal that will approach $20 million for the 2023 season. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic first reported the three-time National League...
Bleacher Report
Edwin Díaz's $102M Mets Contract Includes Deferred Payments Through 2042
Edwin Díaz will continue to be paid by the New York Mets for a very long time. The star closer's five-year, $102 million deal with the Mets, which was announced Wednesday, includes $26.5 million in deferred payments until 2042, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). Díaz's contract also includes...
Bleacher Report
Astros 'In Discussions' with GM James Click About New Contract amid Rumored Tension
Four days after winning the World Series and amid rumored tension with ownership, James Click could be on the verge of returning to the Houston Astros in 2023. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Astros owner Jim Crane said he is "in discussions" with Click on a new deal. In a...
Bleacher Report
James Click Rejects Astros Contract Offer, Won't Return as GM After 2022 World Series
The contentious relationship between Houston Astros owner Jim Crane and general manager James Click has come to an end less than one week after Houston's World Series victory. The Astros and Click parted ways Friday after he rejected the team's one-year contract offer. Crane issued a statement about Click in...
Bleacher Report
Trey Mancini's $10M Mutual Contract Option for 2023 Season Declined by Astros
The Houston Astros declined the $10 million mutual option on Trey Mancini's contract for the 2023 season on Thursday, per Brandon Scott of Sports Radio 610. It was something of a surprise given the fact that the Astros acquired Mancini from the Baltimore Orioles at the 2022 season's trade deadline to better their team for a deep playoff run.
Bleacher Report
Pete Rose Appeals for MLB Reinstatement in Letter to Commissioner Rob Manfred
Major League Baseball all-time hits leader Pete Rose asked for his lifetime MLB ban to be lifted in a letter to commissioner Rob Manfred this week. TMZ Sports obtained a copy of the letter, which included the following line:. "I am writing today for three reasons. First, because at my...
Bleacher Report
The Top Landing Spots for Astros' Justin Verlander in MLB Free Agency
This won't be anything like last offseason for Justin Verlander. Sure, there was intrigue to see him come back after missing two years while recovering from a torn UCL. Well over a dozen teams sent scouts to watch him work out in Florida last November, when he threw about 25 pitches clocking in between 94-97 mph, according to the New York Post's Joel Sherman.
Bleacher Report
The Top 10 Landing Spots for Red Sox SS Xander Bogaerts in MLB Free Agency
When Xander Bogaerts opted out of his contract Monday, it was the Boston Red Sox's loss and the free-agent market's gain. And as such, it's no longer premature to speculate about Bogaerts' landing spots. The 30-year-old shortstop spent the first 10 years of his career with Boston, earning four All-Star...
Bleacher Report
Tommy Pham's $12M Red Sox Contract Option for 2023 Season Declined by All Parties
Veteran outfielder Tommy Pham needs a new home for the 2023 season. The Boston Red Sox announced that both the franchise and Pham declined the $12 million mutual option on his contract Thursday, making him a free agent. He will receive a $1.5 million buyout. Boston acquired Pham from the...
