NBC Philadelphia

Phillies Claim a Couple Pitchers From Giants, Trim 40-Man Roster

Phillies claim 2 pitchers via waivers, remove 5 players from 40-man roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Phillies added their first two new players of the offseason via waivers from the San Francisco Giants, claiming left-handed pitcher Andrew Vasquez and right-hander Luis Ortiz. Vasquez is a 29-year-old reliever...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

A ton of money comes off Phillies' payroll as MLB free agency begins

The five-day window preventing MLB free agents from signing with new teams ends Thursday, though there won't be the same sort of mad dash as in the NFL or NBA where top names come off the board in the first 48 hours. MLB's offseason tends to move at a slower...
MLB

Here are the free agents for every team

Here is a team-by-team breakdown of the notable free agents and players with options for all 30 MLB clubs this offseason. OF Jackie Bradley Jr., RHP David Phelps, RHP Ross Stripling. After picking up Anthony Bass’ $3 million club option, the Blue Jays could be interested in a reunion with...
MINNESOTA STATE
Bleacher Report

MLB Rumors: Jacob deGrom, Carlos Rodón Targeted by Rangers in Free Agency

Coming off their sixth straight season with a losing record, the Texas Rangers are aiming high in free agency as they look to upgrade their pitching staff. Per MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the Rangers have contacted the agents for Jacob deGrom, Carlos Rodón and Japanese star Koudai Senga. Jon...
Bleacher Report

MLB Moneyball Power Rankings: Which Team Got the Most Value from 2022 Roster?

The Moneyball philosophy of roster building was made popular by the Oakland Athletics during the 2000s, and the ever-growing implementation of advanced statistics has changed the way that talent is evaluated and teams are assembled. Whether it's a small-market club trying to squeeze the most out of every spot on...
Bleacher Report

Trey Mancini's $10M Mutual Contract Option for 2023 Season Declined by Astros

The Houston Astros declined the $10 million mutual option on Trey Mancini's contract for the 2023 season on Thursday, per Brandon Scott of Sports Radio 610. It was something of a surprise given the fact that the Astros acquired Mancini from the Baltimore Orioles at the 2022 season's trade deadline to better their team for a deep playoff run.
HOUSTON, TX
Bleacher Report

Pete Rose Appeals for MLB Reinstatement in Letter to Commissioner Rob Manfred

Major League Baseball all-time hits leader Pete Rose asked for his lifetime MLB ban to be lifted in a letter to commissioner Rob Manfred this week. TMZ Sports obtained a copy of the letter, which included the following line:. "I am writing today for three reasons. First, because at my...
Bleacher Report

The Top Landing Spots for Astros' Justin Verlander in MLB Free Agency

This won't be anything like last offseason for Justin Verlander. Sure, there was intrigue to see him come back after missing two years while recovering from a torn UCL. Well over a dozen teams sent scouts to watch him work out in Florida last November, when he threw about 25 pitches clocking in between 94-97 mph, according to the New York Post's Joel Sherman.
HOUSTON, TX
Bleacher Report

The Top 10 Landing Spots for Red Sox SS Xander Bogaerts in MLB Free Agency

When Xander Bogaerts opted out of his contract Monday, it was the Boston Red Sox's loss and the free-agent market's gain. And as such, it's no longer premature to speculate about Bogaerts' landing spots. The 30-year-old shortstop spent the first 10 years of his career with Boston, earning four All-Star...
BOSTON, MA

