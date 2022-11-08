Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
University of Kentucky Conducting Borderline Personality Disorder Treatment Study for Kentucky ResidentsAmarie M.Lexington, KY
An Authentic Kentucky Experience at Origin Hotel LexingtonRebekah BartonLexington, KY
Dominion Senior Living hosting an open house at its Frankfort, Kentucky location on Nov. 17Amarie M.Frankfort, KY
This Town in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensLexington, KY
Mnemonic device exhibition at Transylvania University explores how memory worksAmarie M.Lexington, KY
Related
Yardbarker
The demon Lincoln Riley brought from Oklahoma to USC
When Lincoln Riley was announced as USC head coach about a year ago, fans knew a dynamic offense was coming. They probably just figured it would only be from the Trojans. The numbers speak for themselves: 562, 543 and 515 yards of offense in the past three games. The only problem is those aren’t USC’s numbers. That’s what the USC defense – under defensive coordinator Alex Grinch – has given up against Utah, Arizona and Cal.
Mulkey, No. 14 LSU Set Multiple Records in Season Opener
BATON ROUGE — No. 14 LSU put on a show in its women’s basketball season opener Monday night in the PMAC, setting a program record for points in a game with a 125-50 victory over Bellarmine. LSU also set a program record with 44 made free-throws - four...
Watch: Kenny Payne, Louisville Players Preview Bellarmine
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The start of a new era of the Louisville men's basketball program is officially here. Following a long offseason and a pair of preseason exhibition games, the first regular season matchup under new head coach Kenny Payne is just one day away. Payne, a former player for Louisville under Denny Crum and assistant coach for Kentucky under John Calipari, was hired by the Cardinals this past March.
247Sports
Auburn basketball team looks for more offensive punch as USF visits
AUBURN, Alabama–The Auburn basketball team will look to improve to 2-0 as its plays host to the University of South Florida, an opponent that nearly upset the Tigers last year at Tampa. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. CST on Friday at Neville Arena. “We were down 25-10 in...
Yardbarker
2 Reasons Why The Jazz Are Winning
The biggest surprise of the 2022-23 NBA season thus far has been the Utah Jazz. After hitting the proverbial reset button and trading away All-Stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, most were expecting the Jazz to be playing for nothing other than a shot at the first pick in the 2023 draft and the ability to take French phenom Victor Wembanyama.
Yardbarker
DeMarcus Cousins eyeing reunion with surprising former team
In a year in which Tom DeLonge has already returned to Blink-182, another improbable reunion may be upon us. Four-time All-Star big man DeMarcus Cousins indicated this week in a post to his Twitter page that he is interested in returning to his old team, the Sacramento Kings. Cousins was replying to a suggestion from Kings writer Carmichael Dave that the team bring in Cousins as a backup big.
247Sports
Big Memphis, Big Heart - Memphis Tigers guard duo shines in opening contest at Vanderbilt
Alex Lomax and Kendric Davis have battled on the court as opponents for game-time action on seven different occasions over the previous three seasons. Lomax for Memphis. Davis for SMU. Monday's opening night game against Vanderbilt University was the first time that the duo stepped on the hardwood as teammates for the University of Memphis. In a combined 67 minutes of action, Lomax and Davis combined for 26 points, 13 rebounds, 9 assists and 5 steals.
Yardbarker
The Cavaliers Were Almost Part Of A Monster Trade
Brian Windhorst claims that Paul George was close to being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers with LeBron James and Kyrie Irving in 2017. The trade would have required that Kevin Love and draft picks be sent to the Denver Nuggets while the Indiana Pacers would have gotten Gary Harris and draft picks of their own.
Vanderbilt Basketball: Takeaways from season opening loss to Memphis
Jerry Stackhouse and Vanderbilt Basketball couldn’t get it done against Memphis on opening night. Here are some takeaways from the defeat. Jerry Stackhouse started his fourth season as the head coach of Vanderbilt Basketball with a 76-67 loss to Memphis and fellow former NBA star-turned-head coach Penny Hardaway. The Commodores returned plenty of familiar faces from the past few seasons but entered this season without one of the best players in the SEC over the past three years: Scotty Pippen Jr.
Yardbarker
NBA Star Damian Lillard ‘Wouldn’t Be Mad’ At Davante Adams, Maxx Crosby & Darren Waller If They Wanted To Leave Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders’ disappointing 2022 season reached a new low on Sunday with a 27-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9. The Raiders jumped out to an impressive 17-0 lead early in the second quarter but saw it evaporate over the final 40 minutes of the game with poor play and coaching.
Yardbarker
Richard Jefferson Shares Harsh Truth About Lakers Season: "They're About 10 Games From Their Season Being Over"
The Los Angeles Lakers have been as bad as many people had predicted. When the Lakers were losing games last year, it came as a surprise because of the high expectations put on them before the season. This season, everybody saw this coming a mile away and the Lakers' front office still made no major moves to improve the team for this season.
Yardbarker
Cardinals Insider Provides Update On The Catcher Situation
The St. Louis Cardinals have entered the 2022-2023 MLB offseason with a few goals in mind: to acquire a catcher and add a veteran bat to their lineup. Several catchers could potentially catch the Cards’ eye this offseason. Christian Vazquez is available in free agency, as is Tucker Barnhart.
Yardbarker
Top Cardinals Prospect Shows Off His Elite Arm Strength
The St. Louis Cardinals likely will not be diving into the market for free agent shortstops this offseason. But when you have Tommy Edman manning the position and top prospect Masyn Winn waiting in the wings, there really isn’t any need to go looking for a new shortstop. Winn,...
Yardbarker
The Cardinals Hope For Potential With Latest Trade
The St. Louis Cardinals have made their first move of the offseason by acquiring infielder Jose Fermin from the Cleveland Guardians in exchange for cash considerations. Fermin’s contract has been selected to the 40-man roster. In corresponding moves, right-handed pitchers Alex Reyes and Drew VerHagen were activated from the...
Game Day Live Blog: Bellarmine at Louisville | Game 1
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The long offseason is finally over, and the 109th season of Louisville men's basketball is set to begin. The Cardinals will tip-off their 2022-23 season at home against a familiar squad, facing cross-town foe Bellarmine. The last 12 months have been tumultuous and full of change for...
Yardbarker
Former Alabama QB Greg McElroy shares concerns over state of program: "It's at a little bit of a crossroads'
Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy shared some must-read comments about the state of the Crimson Tide. McElroy played at Alabama from 2007-2010 and was there when Nick Saban arrived for the 2007 season. He witnessed the cultural transformation brought about by Saban, which paid off with a 14-0 season and a national championship in 2009.
Yardbarker
Cardinals Analyst Points Out Interesting Catcher Connection
As the 2022-2023 MLB offseason gets underway, the St. Louis Cardinals are set to officially begin life without Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols, both of whom retired at the end of the season. So, with that in mind, the Cardinals have made it a top priority to find a frontline...
Yardbarker
Cardinals Protect A Rising Star For 2023
The St. Louis Cardinals added a rising star to their 40-man roster yesterday. Outfielder Moises Gomez had a historic season, hitting .294 with 39 home runs and 94 RBI over 120 games with Double-A Springfield and Triple-A Memphis. His 39 homers set a single-season Cardinals MiLB record. Gomez, 24, is...
Yardbarker
Nick Sirianni hints he could add recently fired HC to Eagles staff
It appears Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and former Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich could soon work together again. "Yeah, we’ll see how that goes. I don’t know yet," Sirianni responded when asked Thursday about possibly adding Reich to his staff, per Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. "That’s not something that’s been — that happened, when, Monday? And my focus has been completely on Washington. So, again, you know how I feel about Frank. I’m always going to use him as a consultant, whether he’s in the building or he’s not in the building. But, I haven’t even really thought about that, to be quite honest with you. We’re really just focused on today to get ready for Washington."
Comments / 0