Winter Weather Advisory issued November 8 at 5:02AM MST until November 8 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Idaho8.com
Cold Veterans Day with some freezing fog
Ridge of high pressure with lots of cold air for eastern Idaho and western Wyoming will keep temperatures chilly and in the 20's today. Some low clouds and flurries with freezing fog for upper valley areas is in the mix, as well. Coldest night of the next 7 days is tonight with lows in the tweens and single digits. 8 for Idaho Falls and sub zero for eastern highlands and western Wyoming. Cloudy for the most part tomorrow and highs in the low 30's.
Idaho8.com
Floridians are picking up the pieces after Hurricane Nicole pummeled the state, killing at least 4 and collapsing homes as it moves north
Floridians are once again picking up the pieces after Nicole slammed into the state Thursday, killing at least four people, ripping buildings apart and leaving some homes unlivable as it bore down with dangerous storm surge and powerful winds. Nicole hit Florida’s eastern coast, just south of Vero Beach, as...
