Oldest House in Minnesota Built in 1836 An Hour from St. Cloud
The home is called the Sibley House. It's an old stone home that is still standing today. I feel like maybe they made things a little more sound back then than they do today. At least in some aspects. This house is located a little off the beaten path on...
From Lumber to County Seat; The Story of Foley
Foley is a town of 2,603 people located where Highways 23 and 25 intersect in Benton County. Mary Ostby is the Executive Director of the Benton County Historical Society. She and Mayor Elect Jack Brosh joined me on WJON to talk about Foley. The Foley brothers relocated in what is...
Flags at Half-Staff Wednesday
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Governor Walz has ordered all flags lowered to half-staff Wednesday. Flags at all state buildings will be lowered in honor of Hopkins Assistant Fire Chief James “Jimmy” Scanlon. Scanlon dedicated 14 years of service to the Hopkins Fire Department, 16 years of service...
Fur??? Feathers??? Found Baked into a Delivery Pizza in Minnesota
The main question is with this situation is... what would you do if you found this after you bit into a pizza you had ordered? First... probably throw up. Well, that's just me, but the second would be to alert the place where the pizza came from. And third, probably never order from there again, and maybe not from anywhere. But that last part is me. I probably wouldn't be able to eat any sort of pizza again without having that sensation and image burned into my brain. YUCK!!
Armed Career Criminal Pleads Guilty to Illegally Having A Gun
ST. PAUL(WJON News) – A Brooklyn Park man has pleaded guilty to having a gun as a felon. According to court documents, on July 27, 2022, 34-year-old Tyrone White was in possession of a Springfield Hellcat 9mm semi-automatic pistol while driving in Brooklyn Center. Officers of the Minneapolis Police...
Election 2022: Foley School Board Results
FOLEY (WJON News) - Three incumbents will remain on the Foley School Board. Stephanie Rudnitski was the leading vote-getter receiving 24% of the vote. Becky Howard was next with just over 20% of the vote, followed by Nathan Anderson who finished with over 18% of the total votes. A total...
Election 2022: Brosh Elected as Mayor of Foley
FOLEY (WJON News) - The city of Foley will have a new mayor. Jack Brosh defeated the incumbent Gerard Bettendorf after receiving 58% of the vote. Bettendorf, who had 42% of the vote, has been the mayor of Foley for six years. Brosh has been currently serving on the city council for the past four years.
Man Sentenced to 9.5 Years in Prison for Violent Armed Carjacking
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) – A Hennepin County man has been sentenced to over nine years in prison for a violent armed carjacking. According to court documents, on June 5, 2021, 21-year-old Jerome Swanson approached an individual who was driving a 2005 Buick LaCrosse in Minneapolis. Swanson asked for a ride to a nearby location and, when the victim and Swanson arrived, Swanson pulled out a pistol and pointed it at the victim, and demanded they give Swanson the vehicle. A struggle ensued and the victim was shot in the hip.
Mark Your Calendar for the Sauk Rapids Holiday Celebration & Parade
Winter, holidays, lights and cheer are here! Or at least coming within the next few weeks. One of the fun events of the season is the Sauk Rapids Jingle and Mingle event. This one day event is happening Saturday, December 10th downtown Sauk Rapids. Events will be going on all...
ROCORI Football Marches On; High School Football Results
Despite North Branch dominating time of possession through much of the game the ROCORI Spartans edged the North Branch Vikings 22-12 at Blaine High School in the Class 4-A State Tournament Quarterfinals Thursday night. Sebastian Novak capped the scoring in the 4th quarter with a long 48-yard touchdown reception from...
Does New Minnesota Vikings Humorous Meme, Really Make One Go Hmmm?!
As any true Minnesota Vikings fan can tell you, it's an uphill battle when it comes to loving our boys. Don't get me wrong I am one of the most optimistic Vikings fan you might ever meet. I was the fan that made a bus full of people stay at the Vikings vs. Broncos game in 2019 when we were down 20-0 at halftime, saying we will come back to win, just wait and we won 27-23, scoring all of them in the second half and 20 of them in the 4th quarter alone.
