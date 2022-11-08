Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Get perks like primary car insurance and automatic elite status with the best credit cards for car rentals
When it comes to car rentals, it's key to be aware of your credit card's inclusions and rental car policy's fine print so you know exactly what is and isn't covered in case you ever have to deal with an accident, car theft or other damage that may impact your rental experience.
Southwest Airlines Giving Something Extra To Rapid Rewards Members
For regular travelers of Southwest Airlines, there’s not much exciting about the Rapid Rewards loyalty program. The amount of points you earn depends on the price of your ticket and points are worth a set value range when redeeming for award flights. While there’s some disagreement with the value of a Southwest point, most websites say they’re worth between 1.2 to 1.5 cents.
American Airlines will refund $7.5M to travelers for baggage fees
American Airlines has agreed to pay $7.5 million to settle a class-action lawsuit from passengers who alleged they were wrongfully charged baggage fees.Five passengers filed a federal lawsuit against American in February 2021, in Fort Worth, Texas, where the airline is based. The customers claimed they were forced to pay bag fees at an airport counter even though the tickets they purchased online from the airline included free checked bags. One passenger paid the fee at the airport, then later requested a refund from American Airlines and was told no, according to the lawsuit. Airfares surge 50% as domestic and international travel...
5 luxury credit cards to consider if you're thinking of switching from the Amex Platinum
The Amex Platinum is one of the top cards when it comes to being treated like a VIP, but with its annual fee now approaching $700, it may make sense to consider whether another less-expensive luxury travel credit card is a better choice for you.
Another Airline Is Planning an All-You-Can-Fly Subscription
All-you-can-fly subscriptions have a mixed history. The most iconic experience of an unlimited flight subscription is still when one New York investment banker Steven Rothstein bought an unlimited American Airlines (AAL) pass for $250,000 in the 1980s and spent the next 25 years flying first class nonstop. The airline had...
United Airlines has invested in 200 four-passenger flying taxis that will begin service in 2026
In recent news, United Airlines announced a $15 million purchase agreement to purchase 200 four-seater electric flying taxis. This is in the hopes of ushering in a more revolutionary mode of commuting between cities around the world.
Frontier is offering customers an 'all-you-can-fly' pass for unlimited travel coming in 2023, but only a few will be available
The pass will offer customers unlimited flights to all of Frontier's destinations for 12 months and "complete flexibility" on booking.
How you can earn Marriott’s top levels of elite status just by holding a credit card
Marriott Bonvoy hotel elite status is easy to obtain. In fact, you don't even have to step foot in a hotel lobby to get it. Here's how you can get Marriott Bonvoy elite status just by holding a credit card.
Yes, plane tickets are pricier. Here’s how much more you’re paying, according to Adobe.
A new study from Adobe shows how higher prices are driving airline profits even as fewer passengers take to the skies.
US News and World Report
Which Hotel Credit Cards Include a Free Night?
Some of the links on this site contain offers from our partners. Travelers can benefit greatly when they hold a co-branded credit card for their favorite hotel brand. Most hotel credit cards offer higher rewards on paid stays, elite status benefits and other perks. One of the best perks is the annual free night many hotel credit cards offer when you renew the card or meet certain spending requirements. Learn about the hotel credit cards that include free night benefits and how to activate them.
6 of the best credit cards for booking your summer vacation
If you're planning on getting away for summer this year, you'll want to make sure you're getting the most out of your travel credit card. Here are the cards to consider.
How to book holiday travel this year, from the best day to find cheap flights to snagging free hotel upgrades
Read expert tips on how to save on hotel stays, navigate canceled flights and lost luggage, and more for smooth traveling this holiday season.
Earn 3 free night awards with the Marriott Boundless credit card
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card offers a generous sign-up bonus and a high earning rate on Marriott stays, along with a free night at each anniversary starting with the second year you have the card, which can easily make the card pay for itself.
The best airlines for holiday travel on points
If you’re seeing Halloween decorations at the store, you should take that as a sign the holiday travel season is just around the corner. Cue the expensive flights! If you’re relying on points and miles to cover the cost, you might want to consider whether booking award flights for the holidays is the best use of your travel rewards.
Delta launches its first A321neo planes with new first-class seats — here’s how you can fly in one for almost nothing
Delta has launched its brand-new A321neo aircraft featuring new first-class seats. Here's how you can try them out yourself for almost nothing.
travelnoire.com
Lyft Teams Up With Alaska Airlines To Help Riders Save This Holiday Season
Lyft has teamed up with Alaska Airlines just in time for the holiday season. The partnership allows riders with an Alaska Mileage Plan account to earn miles when riding with Lyft. “We are thrilled to provide our riders with more benefits and opportunities to enjoy a best-in-class travel experience. At...
Earn $1,200 towards travel with the Chase Sapphire Reserve credit card
— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you sign up for a credit card after clicking one of our links, we may earn a small fee for referring you. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA TODAY's newsroom and any business incentives.
Comments / 0