Southwest Airlines Giving Something Extra To Rapid Rewards Members

For regular travelers of Southwest Airlines, there’s not much exciting about the Rapid Rewards loyalty program. The amount of points you earn depends on the price of your ticket and points are worth a set value range when redeeming for award flights. While there’s some disagreement with the value of a Southwest point, most websites say they’re worth between 1.2 to 1.5 cents.
American Airlines will refund $7.5M to travelers for baggage fees

American Airlines has agreed to pay $7.5 million to settle a class-action lawsuit from passengers who alleged they were wrongfully charged baggage fees.Five passengers filed a federal lawsuit against American in February 2021, in Fort Worth, Texas, where the airline is based. The customers claimed they were forced to pay bag fees at an airport counter even though the tickets they purchased online from the airline included free checked bags. One passenger paid the fee at the airport, then later requested a refund from American Airlines and was told no, according to the lawsuit. Airfares surge 50% as domestic and international travel...
Another Airline Is Planning an All-You-Can-Fly Subscription

All-you-can-fly subscriptions have a mixed history. The most iconic experience of an unlimited flight subscription is still when one New York investment banker Steven Rothstein bought an unlimited American Airlines (AAL) pass for $250,000 in the 1980s and spent the next 25 years flying first class nonstop. The airline had...
Which Hotel Credit Cards Include a Free Night?

Some of the links on this site contain offers from our partners. Travelers can benefit greatly when they hold a co-branded credit card for their favorite hotel brand. Most hotel credit cards offer higher rewards on paid stays, elite status benefits and other perks. One of the best perks is the annual free night many hotel credit cards offer when you renew the card or meet certain spending requirements. Learn about the hotel credit cards that include free night benefits and how to activate them.
The best airlines for holiday travel on points

If you’re seeing Halloween decorations at the store, you should take that as a sign the holiday travel season is just around the corner. Cue the expensive flights! If you’re relying on points and miles to cover the cost, you might want to consider whether booking award flights for the holidays is the best use of your travel rewards.
Lyft Teams Up With Alaska Airlines To Help Riders Save This Holiday Season

Lyft has teamed up with Alaska Airlines just in time for the holiday season. The partnership allows riders with an Alaska Mileage Plan account to earn miles when riding with Lyft. “We are thrilled to provide our riders with more benefits and opportunities to enjoy a best-in-class travel experience. At...
