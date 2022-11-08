ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

morganstatebears.com

Morgan State Falls To UMES, 3-1

BALTIMORE, Md. (Nov. 9, 2022)--The Morgan State volleyball team traveled to Princess Anne, Md. this morning to take on Maryland Eastern Shore (UMES) in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) match at the Hytche Athletic Center. Maryland Eastern Shore would hold off Morgan State, 3-1 (23-25, 14-25, 25-21, 10-25) to earn...
BALTIMORE, MD
247Sports

A tough loss and an offcourt controversy for Juan Dixon

Juan Dixon's Coppin State team nearly pulled off a huge upset Tuesday night, leading Georgetown by 12 in the second half and, after losing the lead, sinking a buzzer-beating three to send the game to overtime. But his team couldn't finish it off, falling 99-89, and that's not the only bad news for the Maryland basketball legend. He's also facing an off-court controversy.
BALTIMORE, MD
morganstatebears.com

Morgan State Battled Hornets In MEAC Action

BALTIMORE, Md. (Nov. 8, 2022)--The Morgan State volleyball team returned to the court this evening and dropped a 3-0 (27-25, 10-25, 11-25) decision to visiting Delaware State in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) contest on Tuesday evening at Hill Field House. Alondra Maldonndo led Delaware State with 10 kills, while...
BALTIMORE, MD
Fox 19

Father-in-law of former Bengals star sold $2 billion Powerball ticket

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Bengals tie connects Cincinnati to the $2 billion Powerball ticket sold Tuesday in California. The store where the ticket was sold is owned by Joe Chahayed, according to multiple outlets including NFL reporter Darren Rovell with The Action Network. Chahayed’s is father-in-law to former Cincinnati Bengals...
CINCINNATI, OH
moversmakers.org

Faths make another $50M gift

Xavier University announced the receipt of a $50 million gift from Harry and Linda Fath — making 2022 the second consecutive year the Faths have donated more than $100 million. The gift is the largest in the university’s 191-year history. Founded in 1831, Xavier is the sixth-longest-running Catholic university...
CINCINNATI, OH
RNB Cincy 100.3

Cincinnati: The Lottery Announced Powerball Delay

The Powerball announced a delay last night. I know a lot of people were mad about this Fasho! Via Fox19 Nearly three hours after the scheduled 10:59 p.m. EST Monday drawing, the association told The Associated Press: “It’s against our policy to name the lottery that is experiencing the delay.” On Tuesday morning, the association […]
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Highland Heights Servatii location now open

After a mysterious Servatii sign popped up in Highland Heights back in October with no further details, the location announced Wednesday morning that it is officially open. You can now stop and grab a pastry from the new Servatii location at 2740 Alexandria Pike in Highland Heights. Servatii is a...
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
moversmakers.org

GCF growth strategy: Black women

Greater Cincinnati Foundation has staked out support for Black women as its most meaningful way to contribute to robust economic growth and a thriving community. To do that, GCF, the region’s leading community foundation serving eight counties in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana, is investing in programs to fund research and address barriers to improve the upward economic mobility of Black women in Greater Cincinnati.
CINCINNATI, OH
thegnarlygnome.com

The Oak Tavern – Oakley’s Wing Haven

Situated in an unassuming building right outside of the main square in Oakley – the Oak Tavern is simple, without a lot of frills that too many places try to squeeze into a bar/restaurant. This isn’t the type of bar where you’ll see folks lined up to get in the door, nor will you find groups of people inside taking selfies next to some prop that is crammed into the building without any thought behind it.
CINCINNATI, OH

