Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Costco set to open another new "bigger" store location in Ohio this monthKristen WaltersLiberty Township, OH
Two Ohio towns made the top 10 "best cities to own a vacation rental," according to studyEllen EastwoodCincinnati, OH
Cincinnati is more than WKRPJourneyswithsteveCincinnati, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
Related
Podcast: Corey Kiner Phased Out? Plus, ECU's Top Weapon and Cleveland State Preview
The busiest month of the year for UC sports is upon us.
morganstatebears.com
Morgan State Falls To UMES, 3-1
BALTIMORE, Md. (Nov. 9, 2022)--The Morgan State volleyball team traveled to Princess Anne, Md. this morning to take on Maryland Eastern Shore (UMES) in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) match at the Hytche Athletic Center. Maryland Eastern Shore would hold off Morgan State, 3-1 (23-25, 14-25, 25-21, 10-25) to earn...
247Sports
The Scrimmage: Four-star forward Tyler McKinley recaps his Cincinnati official visit
DUNCANVILLE, Texas — This fall, four-star forward Tyler McKinley started his visiting process. A native of Cincinnati (Ohio) McKinley took his first official visit to the local high major Bearcat program in his hometown and felt right at ease. "It was a great time to be home," McKinley said....
UC Reveals Nipp at Night Uniform Combo
Cincinnati is battling the East Carolina Pirates at Nippert Stadium this Friday.
Three Man Weave: UC Dominates Chaminade 98-55 in Season Opener
Cincinnati got off to a nice start in the 2022-23 season.
247Sports
A tough loss and an offcourt controversy for Juan Dixon
Juan Dixon's Coppin State team nearly pulled off a huge upset Tuesday night, leading Georgetown by 12 in the second half and, after losing the lead, sinking a buzzer-beating three to send the game to overtime. But his team couldn't finish it off, falling 99-89, and that's not the only bad news for the Maryland basketball legend. He's also facing an off-court controversy.
morganstatebears.com
Morgan State Battled Hornets In MEAC Action
BALTIMORE, Md. (Nov. 8, 2022)--The Morgan State volleyball team returned to the court this evening and dropped a 3-0 (27-25, 10-25, 11-25) decision to visiting Delaware State in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) contest on Tuesday evening at Hill Field House. Alondra Maldonndo led Delaware State with 10 kills, while...
Van Lith, Louisville Blow Out Cincinnati in Season Opener
The junior guard for the Cardinals led all scorers with 28 points in their blowout of the Bearcats.
UC AD John Cunningham Hints at New Apparel Deal
The athletic director filled in for Luke Fickell on the 700 WLW Coach's Show.
Fox 19
Father-in-law of former Bengals star sold $2 billion Powerball ticket
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Bengals tie connects Cincinnati to the $2 billion Powerball ticket sold Tuesday in California. The store where the ticket was sold is owned by Joe Chahayed, according to multiple outlets including NFL reporter Darren Rovell with The Action Network. Chahayed’s is father-in-law to former Cincinnati Bengals...
These are the casinos with the loosest slots
The I-Team used state data to rank 32 gambling venues on their payout rates for slot machines in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Spoiler alert: Playing the loosest slots might require a full tank of gas.
moversmakers.org
Faths make another $50M gift
Xavier University announced the receipt of a $50 million gift from Harry and Linda Fath — making 2022 the second consecutive year the Faths have donated more than $100 million. The gift is the largest in the university’s 191-year history. Founded in 1831, Xavier is the sixth-longest-running Catholic university...
Cincinnati: The Lottery Announced Powerball Delay
The Powerball announced a delay last night. I know a lot of people were mad about this Fasho! Via Fox19 Nearly three hours after the scheduled 10:59 p.m. EST Monday drawing, the association told The Associated Press: “It’s against our policy to name the lottery that is experiencing the delay.” On Tuesday morning, the association […]
WLWT 5
Toby Keith takes the stage with Cincinnati restauranteur Jeff Ruby at his steakhouse
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Months after announcing he had been battling stomach cancer since later last year, Country music superstar Toby Keith took the stage at a popular Cincinnati-based steakhouse. Cincinnati restauranteur Jeff Ruby posted a series of videos and pictures over the weekend, showing him on stage with the...
linknky.com
Highland Heights Servatii location now open
After a mysterious Servatii sign popped up in Highland Heights back in October with no further details, the location announced Wednesday morning that it is officially open. You can now stop and grab a pastry from the new Servatii location at 2740 Alexandria Pike in Highland Heights. Servatii is a...
moversmakers.org
GCF growth strategy: Black women
Greater Cincinnati Foundation has staked out support for Black women as its most meaningful way to contribute to robust economic growth and a thriving community. To do that, GCF, the region’s leading community foundation serving eight counties in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana, is investing in programs to fund research and address barriers to improve the upward economic mobility of Black women in Greater Cincinnati.
Sara Carruthers retains Ohio State House seat over 19-year-old candidate
Sam Lawrence, a Toledo-native-turned-Oxford-resident while attending Miami University, campaigned against Rep. Sara Carruthers.
thegnarlygnome.com
The Oak Tavern – Oakley’s Wing Haven
Situated in an unassuming building right outside of the main square in Oakley – the Oak Tavern is simple, without a lot of frills that too many places try to squeeze into a bar/restaurant. This isn’t the type of bar where you’ll see folks lined up to get in the door, nor will you find groups of people inside taking selfies next to some prop that is crammed into the building without any thought behind it.
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Westwood Northern Boulevard in East Westwood
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Westwood Northern Boulevard in East Westwood. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
WKRC
New Greater Cincinnati apartment building offers slew of unique amenities
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A new apartment building in Kenwood that gives residents a “curated living experience” is offering a slew of unique amenities, some of which will be available to residents by the end of November. Aspire Kenwood, located at 4751 Aspire Blvd., is a luxury...
Comments / 0