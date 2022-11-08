ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

pagosadailypost.com

OPINION: Lies Failed to Win the Colorado Election

This op-ed by Quentin Young appeared on Colorado Newsline on November 10, 2022. With a couple months to go before this week’s election, Colorado Republican governor candidate Heidi Ganahl started insisting that school children were identifying as cats, and she accused school administrators of accommodating the disruptive behavior. None...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Colorado House Republican leader lying in state

Hugh McKean (R) passed away from a heart attack before the elections. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Hugh McKean (R) passed away from a heart attack before the elections. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Denver weather: Cold Friday, afternoon sun. Denver dipped into the teens this morning, making it the coldest morning this season....
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

What Western Slope voters say of Boebert-Frisch race

Rogelio Mares spoke to voters in Mesa County as votes continue to be tallied in the razor-thin 3rd Congressional District race between Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch. What Western Slope voters say of Boebert-Frisch race. Rogelio Mares spoke to voters in Mesa County as votes continue to be tallied in...
MESA COUNTY, CO
ksut.org

Election reveals Colorado more blue than polls predicted, strong voter turnout in La Plata County

Democrats made blue waves across Colorado. Pundits and pollsters did not predict the number of Democrats that would win or retain seats in the mid-term election. The predicted "red wave" throughout the country proves to be more blue in Colorado for this midterm election. In congressional District 3 which includes 27 of Colorado’s 64 counties, Republican incumbent Lauren Boebert barely trailed behind Democrat Adam Frisch by less than one percentage point, though this is changing by the minute as remaining ballots are processed.
LA PLATA COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: An even bluer Colorado — and a tax cut

A vote for lower taxes is pretty straightforward; you either want to hold onto more of your hard-earned money, or you don’t. Personalities and party loyalties don’t figure in. It’s not about your political philosophy so much as it is about your pocketbook vs. inflation. And Coloradans voted overwhelmingly for their pocketbooks on Tuesday, adopting Proposition 121 — lowering the the state’s income tax rate for individuals and corporations from 4.55% to 4.40% — by 2 to 1.
COLORADO STATE
cpr.org

Why is it taking so long to count votes in Colorado? Here’s why — and other ballot counting questions, answered

Vote counting in Colorado’s closest races will last at least through next Wednesday, Nov. 16. That’s the last day voters who were contacted by their local supervisor of elections can fix, or “cure” any problem that has prevented their ballot from being counted. It’s also the day absentee ballots from those serving in the military outside of Colorado or any Coloradans living overseas are due.
COLORADO STATE
coloradosun.com

Democrats will keep their majority in the Colorado state Senate, blocking GOP foothold at Capitol

Democrats blocked Republicans from gaining a foothold of power in the state Capitol on Tuesday by holding onto their majority in the Colorado Senate. The Colorado House will also remain in Democrats’ possession after Election Day, as expected, meaning that, along with Gov. Jared Polis’ reelection victory, the party will be able to move forward with its policy agenda unimpeded by the GOP for at least two more years.
COLORADO STATE
nbc16.com

Dems win gubernatorial and Senate races in Colorado, split House races

DENVER (TND) — Two big races in Colorado have been called. Incumbent Democratic Governor Jared Polis and Democratic Senator Michael Bennet both won their reelection bids. Polis, who took on Republican challenger Heidi Ganahl, won roughly 59% of the vote, according to CNN. Ganahl, an entrepreneur and elected member of the University of Colorado Board of Regents, was only able to garner just under 40%.
COLORADO STATE

