cpr.org
Resounding victories have Colorado Democrats celebrating — and debating what’s next
Republicans hoped that 2022 would be the year that Colorado’s political pendulum would start to swing back toward the center after four years of Democratic rule. The opposite happened. Democrats saw their influence in the state grow. They are set to gain even more seats in both the state...
pagosadailypost.com
OPINION: Lies Failed to Win the Colorado Election
This op-ed by Quentin Young appeared on Colorado Newsline on November 10, 2022. With a couple months to go before this week’s election, Colorado Republican governor candidate Heidi Ganahl started insisting that school children were identifying as cats, and she accused school administrators of accommodating the disruptive behavior. None...
Live results from Colorado District 3: Boebert vs. Frisch vote count
Live updates with results from Colorado's 3rd Congressional District in the U.S. House race between incumbent Republican Lauren Boebert against Democrat Adam Frisch.
KDVR.com
Colorado House Republican leader lying in state
Hugh McKean (R) passed away from a heart attack before the elections. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Hugh McKean (R) passed away from a heart attack before the elections. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Denver weather: Cold Friday, afternoon sun. Denver dipped into the teens this morning, making it the coldest morning this season....
KDVR.com
What Western Slope voters say of Boebert-Frisch race
Rogelio Mares spoke to voters in Mesa County as votes continue to be tallied in the razor-thin 3rd Congressional District race between Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch. What Western Slope voters say of Boebert-Frisch race. Rogelio Mares spoke to voters in Mesa County as votes continue to be tallied in...
Red or blue, 3rd District voters say respect is key
Colorado's 3rd Congressional District is composed of 27 counties. Most of the district is politically split down the middle following the race between incumbent Lauren Boebert and her challenger, Adam Frisch.
ksut.org
Election reveals Colorado more blue than polls predicted, strong voter turnout in La Plata County
Democrats made blue waves across Colorado. Pundits and pollsters did not predict the number of Democrats that would win or retain seats in the mid-term election. The predicted "red wave" throughout the country proves to be more blue in Colorado for this midterm election. In congressional District 3 which includes 27 of Colorado’s 64 counties, Republican incumbent Lauren Boebert barely trailed behind Democrat Adam Frisch by less than one percentage point, though this is changing by the minute as remaining ballots are processed.
UPDATED: Baisley defeats Ravage for Colorado Senate 4 seat
Updated with the latest information available at 11 am. Nov. 10. Republican Mark Baisley, the former vice chair of Colorado's Republican Party and Colorado House District 39 representative, defeated Democrat Jeff Ravage to win the Colorado Senate District 4 seat.
KDVR.com
UPDATED: Frizell defeats Martinez for Colorado House District 45 seat
Updated with the latest information available at 11 am. Nov. 10. Elizabeth Frizell, a Republican and former Douglas County Assessor and real estate appraiser, defeated Democrat Ruby Martinez for the House District 45 seat.
cpr.org
‘He did it the old-fashioned way’: Colorado Democrats and Republicans honor late House Minority Leader Hugh McKean
House Minority Leader Hugh McKean’s cremated remains held a place of honor during a ceremony in the rotunda of the state Capitol on Thursday. McKean, who died last month of a heart attack, was a beloved presence in the building over his six-year career as a state politician. “Hugh’s...
EDITORIAL: An even bluer Colorado — and a tax cut
A vote for lower taxes is pretty straightforward; you either want to hold onto more of your hard-earned money, or you don’t. Personalities and party loyalties don’t figure in. It’s not about your political philosophy so much as it is about your pocketbook vs. inflation. And Coloradans voted overwhelmingly for their pocketbooks on Tuesday, adopting Proposition 121 — lowering the the state’s income tax rate for individuals and corporations from 4.55% to 4.40% — by 2 to 1.
UPDATED: Marshall defeats Huffman for Colorado House District 43 seat
Updated with the latest information available at 11 am. Nov. 10. Democrat Robert Marshall, who battled the Douglas County School District over open records, plans to bring that same intensity to the Colorado State House.
This is where Colorado's 11 ballot measures stand in the 2022 midterm election
Eleven ballot measures were proposed to voters across Colorado and included a range of changes for residents, and local businesses and schools.
cpr.org
Why is it taking so long to count votes in Colorado? Here’s why — and other ballot counting questions, answered
Vote counting in Colorado’s closest races will last at least through next Wednesday, Nov. 16. That’s the last day voters who were contacted by their local supervisor of elections can fix, or “cure” any problem that has prevented their ballot from being counted. It’s also the day absentee ballots from those serving in the military outside of Colorado or any Coloradans living overseas are due.
Latest results: Colorado state Senate and House, balance of power
DENVER — Democrats appeared to be on track to keep control of both the Colorado state Senate the state House of Representatives, based on the latest unofficial returns on Wednesday morning. A handful of races were in play to determine party control the state Senate, while in the state...
coloradosun.com
Race between Barbara Kirkmeyer, Yadira Caraveo in Colorado’s new 8th Congressional District is too close to call
The race in Colorado’s new 8th Congressional District was too close to call Tuesday night, as Democrat Yadira Caraveo held a narrow lead over her Republican opponent, Barbara Kirkmeyer. Just before 11 p.m., Caraveo, a state representative, had 49% of the vote to Kirkmeyer’s 47%. The Libertarian candidate, Richard...
coloradosun.com
Democrats will keep their majority in the Colorado state Senate, blocking GOP foothold at Capitol
Democrats blocked Republicans from gaining a foothold of power in the state Capitol on Tuesday by holding onto their majority in the Colorado Senate. The Colorado House will also remain in Democrats’ possession after Election Day, as expected, meaning that, along with Gov. Jared Polis’ reelection victory, the party will be able to move forward with its policy agenda unimpeded by the GOP for at least two more years.
UPDATED: Bradley defeats Brody for Colorado House District 39 seat
Updated with the latest information available at 11 am. Nov. 10. Brandi Bradley, a Littleton Republican, defeated Castle Pines Democrat Eric Brody for the House District 39 seat.
nbc16.com
Dems win gubernatorial and Senate races in Colorado, split House races
DENVER (TND) — Two big races in Colorado have been called. Incumbent Democratic Governor Jared Polis and Democratic Senator Michael Bennet both won their reelection bids. Polis, who took on Republican challenger Heidi Ganahl, won roughly 59% of the vote, according to CNN. Ganahl, an entrepreneur and elected member of the University of Colorado Board of Regents, was only able to garner just under 40%.
